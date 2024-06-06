Which Upcoming Dodgers Games Will be on Apple TV+?
Apple TV+ has announced its Friday Night Baseball slate for the month of July, and the Los Angeles Dodgers will be featured during the primetime slate.
The Dodgers will be playing on Apple TV+ on Friday, July 26, when they go up against the Houston Astros. The game will begin at 5 p.m. Pacific Time (8 p.m. Eastern). The Dodgers will be on the road for this game, playing at Minute Maid Park. The Astros are currently 28-34, and third place in the American League West.
This game is part of a doubleheader that night, with the Texas Rangers going up against the Toronto Blue Jays starting at 7 p.m. ET.
The Dodgers will be featured in one Apple TV+ game during the month of July, while the Detroit Tigers, Cleveland Guardians, and Blue Jays were each featured twice. The Dodgers have already been featured on this special slate, going up against the St. Louis Cardinals during the opening Apple TV+ doubleheader of the season. They are about to appear on Apple TV+ again on Friday, for a huge matchup against the New York Yankees.
In a departure from the usual exclusivity of the Apple broadcasts, the game will also air on SportsNet LA. (The Yankees' regional sports network, YES, will also carry the game.)
According to Andrew Marchand of The Athletic, "an executive with knowledge of Friday’s arrangement called it “an experiment” to try a co-existing presentation with the streamer nationally and the RSNs locally. Apple TV+ subscribers will still be able to watch in L.A. and New York."
Los Angeles should be expected to be featured again on Apple TV+ in August and/or September. The Dodgers are currently the leaders in the National League West and a major market team, so they are favorites to be featured in primetime like this.