White Sox Claim Former Dodgers Draft Pick Off Waivers
The Chicago White Sox claimed former Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop prospect Jacob Amaya off waivers from the Houston Astros as part of a series of roster moves on Monday.
Amaya was recently designated for assignment by the Astros.
This season at Triple-A Sugar Land, Amaya played primarily second base and shortstop, with occasional appearances at third base. In 73 games, he hit .221 with five home runs and 32 runs batted in. Amaya also made a brief appearance for the Astros, serving as a defensive replacement in one game.
Amaya was traded to the Astros from the Marlins in April.
This season, the 25-year-old posted a .221/.308/.330 slash line across 302 plate appearances, splitting his time between the Triple-A affiliates of the Astros and Marlins.
Amaya's season has been nothing short of eventful. He started with the Marlins' Triple-A Jacksonville affiliate but was designated for assignment after just three games. Left in limbo, Amaya spent a week in a Durham, N.C., hotel, awaiting his next move.
On April 6, he received a call from Marlins general manager Peter Bendix, who informed him of his trade to the Houston Astros in exchange for minor league pitcher Valente Bellozo and cash.
Amaya spent most of 2023 with Triple-A Jacksonville, where he hit .252 with 26 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs, 65 RBIs, and a .752 OPS in 128 games.
"It was a relief, just to hear something," Amaya said on May 2. "But coming to a winning organization, that’s everything. So I just stayed ready."
Now, Amaya is heading to the worst team in Major League Baseball.
"I want to come in here every day and do the right things and go out there and produce," Amaya told reporters in Chicago on Tuesday, "make some plays for whoever is on the mound and just show up."
Originally drafted by the Dodgers in the 11th round of the 2017 draft, Amaya spent his first five professional seasons with Los Angeles before being traded to Miami ahead of the 2023 season in exchange for Miguel Rojas. Known for his defensive prowess, Amaya made his major league debut with the Marlins in 2023, appearing in four games.
This is Amaya's first time being designated for assignment. If he clears waivers and is outrighted to Triple-A, he cannot reject the assignment in favor of free agency due to his lack of prior outright experience and MLB service time.