Why Aren't The Dodgers Playing on Memorial Day?
The Los Angeles Dodgers won't be playing on Monday's Memorial Day after all.
A little less than three hours before first pitch was scheduled for the Dodgers' series opener against the New York Mets at Citi Field, the game was postponed due to rain. The teams will play a doubleheader on Tuesday to make up for the postponed game.
The Dodgers entered Monday on a season-high five-game losing streak, their longest such streak since 2019. The offense has been quiet for the last two-plus weeks, so they'll use this day off to try to reset.
With the doubleheader on Tuesday, both teams will be allowed to call up a 27th man. Expect the Dodgers to call up a pitcher to help take down some innings in one of the two games.
Gavin Stone was scheduled to pitch on Monday with Tyler Glasnow getting the start on Tuesday. Glasnow will start the first game of the doubleheader, while Stone will take the second game.