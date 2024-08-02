Wife of Dodgers' Freddie Freeman Has Major Update on Son’s Medical Emergency
Chelsea Freeman, wife to Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman, gave an update on their 3-year-old son's health condition on Thursday.
"Hi all, we wanted to give an update on Maximus," Chelsea said via Instagram. "Last Friday, Max rapidly declined and went into full body paralysis. We are very fortunate to have gotten him to the hospital in time so they could reinforce his lungs. Freddie was in Houston at the time and rushed to the first flight back home. After many tests, Max is battling a severe case of Guillain-Barré syndrome. A rare neurological condition that is especially rare in children.
"These have been the hardest and scariest days of our lives," Chelsea continued. "Maximus is such a special boy and he has been fighting SO hard. This is going to be a journey to recover, but we have faith that he will be completely healed. We have been blown away by his improvements in the last 48 hours. Maximus was excavated from his breathing tube and taken off of the ventilator yesterday, which is a huge win for us. We believe in the power of prayer and we have been witnessing a miracle in his recovery. Please continue to cover Maximus and our family in your prayers. We really appreciate and have felt all of your support."
Guillain-Barré syndrome is a short-term but potentially life-threatening disorder that alters the nerves in the body, according to the Mayo Clinic. Guillain-Barré syndrome can cause muscle weakness and short-term paralysis; however, according to the Mayo Clinic, most children with the disorder recover fully with no complications.
Freeman was scratched from the lineup last Friday and rushed to Los Angeles after initially flying with the team to Houston last week for their series with the Astros. The couple revealed that Maximus had transient synovitis but "rapidly declined and went into a full body paralysis" which prompted Freeman to go home.
Freeman was placed on the Family Emergency List last Friday after his son was hospitalized.
The Dodgers haven't provided an update on their eight-time All-Star first baseman who is hitting .288 with 16 home runs and a .888 OPS. Kiké Hernández and Cavan Biggio have gotten time at first base in Freeman's absence.
Los Angeles is 1-4 without their All-Star first baseman. Dodgers fans await the return of their starting first baseman but there is a sense of relief for the Freeman family as their son continues to improve.