Will Shohei Ohtani Compete In the 2024 Home Run Derby?
The 2024 All-Star Game is just a few weeks away, which means Major League Baseball should be gearing up to announce the Home Run Derby lineup.
Will Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani participate?
According to Bill Plunkett of the Orange County Register, Ohtani told Japanese reporters that he has not been contacted about participating in the Home Run Derby at the All-Star Game yet.
Plunkett added that Ohtani did say he would be interested but because of rehab, he would have to get clearance from Dodgers management and training staff.
"The one side of it, for him to be in the Home Run Derby, it's great for baseball, clearly," Roberts said before Wednesday night's contest against the Chicago White Sox. "The other side of it, on the manager of the Dodgers side of it, you're trying to be more cautious and appreciating the fact that there's a lot more swings, higher intensity, you know, going through the rehab process with his elbow."
Roberts said he and Ohtani would have discussions about it if the invite comes in. However, he would ultimately defer to the slugger to make the decision.
"I don't ever want to be the guy that says you can't do it, because I wouldn't want to have somebody tell me I couldn't do it," Roberts said. "But the surgery adds a different component."
Ohtani competed in the 2021 Home Run Derby, when he lost to Juan Soto in a memorable swing off in the first round. This year's Derby will take place at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, on July 15.