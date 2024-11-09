Yankees GM Not Happy With Dodgers' Joe Kelly's Comments Slamming New York
The rivalry between the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees added a new chapter following Dodgers reliever Joe Kelly's comments about the Yankees' performance in the World Series.
Yankees general manager Brian Cashman acknowledged that his team "underperformed" and didn’t play their "A-game" during the series but defended the team against criticism of being flawed.
“First and foremost, I acknowledge we played poorly in the World Series,” Cashman said at the GM Meetings in San Antonio this week, responding to questions about the team’s poor defense and baserunning, which were seen as key differences in the series.
"We saw that and, unfortunately, our A-game didn’t show up when it counted the most,” he continued. “I also think, objectively, if you take a step back and analyze who we played, whether it was the Dodgers or any of the other postseason teams that were participating, whether it was us playing them or other teams in the National League, those rosters are all constructed with players that do things in some category better than others.”
While Cashman admitted the Yankees' struggles, he didn’t directly address the flaws exposed by the Dodgers during the five World Series games. Kelly, in contrast, was blunt in his criticism.
Cashman stood firm in his defense of the Yankees, stating that while they didn’t play their best when it mattered, he still believed the team was strong.
“We had a good team, we just didn’t play our best when it counted the most,” Cashman said. He also rejected the idea that the Yankees were a flawed team, adding, “Every year’s different. I think every one of those years we had the chance to run the table and be the last team standing or if we didn’t play our best baseball we’d be going home."
However, it was hard for Cashman to really take Kelly seriously because he didn't make an appearance in the World Series. Instead of taking his critique, Cashman thought Kelly's thoughts were personal.
“I also know people with the Dodgers so I’ve got some internal conversations that I’ve certainly got feedback on, I think it’s more representative of some specific players rather than the overall group,” he said. “And in Joe’s case, it feels like it’s some reason it’s a little personal, you know, the way he’s out talking like he has. So it feels like that’s more personal than anything else.
“So, I can’t make much more of it than that. I know he’s certainly talking a lot right now. And, hey he won, or they won, so, I can just say what I just said,” Cashman said with a shrug.