Yankees Legend Sends Shohei Ohtani GOAT Message After NLCS Dominance
Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani received high praise from a New York Yankees legend after his outstanding performance in Game 4 during the NLCS.
Ohtani delivered a historic game on Friday, hitting three home runs and striking out 10 batters. He ultimately won the NLCS MVP award based on Game 4, adding another accolade to an already illustrious career.
His performance had everyone in the sports world talking, including New York Yankees legend C.C. Sabathia, who celebrated Ohtani online with two social media posts.
"THREE HRs on top of this NLCS pitching performance…just insane man!!!," he wrote in one post.
"The best baseball player ever cuz…enjoy the Sho!!," his second one read.
Sabathia knows a thing or two about hitting home runs and striking out batters. Over his career, the former Yankee hit three home runs as a pitcher and finished with more than 3,000 strikeouts.
The retired pitcher was not the only one left stunned. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts called Ohtani's performance the greatest individual display of all time.
"That was probably the greatest postseason performance of all time," Roberts said.
"There's been a lot of postseason games. And there's a reason why he's the greatest player on the planet."
Sabathia is a Hall of Famer, winning a Cy Young award and making six All-Star teams, though it was his playoff achievements that set him apart.
He was a true workhorse pitcher who established the standard for what an ace starter should do during the playoffs.
Ohtani is well on his way to having a career greater than Sabathia's, even though the Japanese sensation has already achieved things that a 19-year veteran could never dream of doing.
He became the first pitcher in MLB history to hit a leadoff home run. Additionally, he became just the second Dodger player to hit a home run out of the stadium.
Moreover, Ohtani became the first Dodgers starter with multiple strikeouts on 100-plus mph pitches in a postseason career since pitch tracking began in 2008.
This is the first postseason that Ohtani has both pitched and hit. If his Game 4 heroics are just a taste of what is to come, the baseball landscape should get used to witnessing greatness.
