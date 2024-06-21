Yankees Promote Former Dodgers Reliever, DFA Another
The New York Yankees designated one former Los Angeles Dodgers reliever for assignment and promoted another, the club confirmed Friday.
Victor González was acquired from the Dodgers in December as part of a trade for infield prospect Trey Sweeney. Infield prospect Jorbit Vivas also went to New York in the deal.
The Yankees hoped González would slide into the role that Wandy Peralta vacated when he signed with the San Diego Padres in the offseason. But, in 27 appearances with New York this season, his strikeouts plummeted and he was ineffective against lefties. He heads to waivers with a 3.86 ERA in 23.1 innings of work.
New York purchased the contract of former Dodgers reliever Phil Bickford from Triple-A in a corresponding move. The 28-year-old spent parts of three seasons with the Dodgers from 2021-23, and was most recently with the New York Mets to end 2023.
Bickford had a career 4.11 ERA in 152 appearances with Los Angeles, and a 4.62 ERA in 25 appearances with the Mets last year. He joins a Yankees bullpen that was taxed in Thursday's series finale against the Baltimore Orioles.
Both roster moves come a day after the Yankees signed another veteran lefty, former San Diego Padres reliever Tim Hill, and designated Clayton Andrews for assignment.