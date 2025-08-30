Yankees Rookie Compared to Dodgers' $137.5 Million All-Star
MLB Network analyst Mark DeRosa compared New York Yankees rookie Cam Schlittler to Los Angeles Dodgers All-Star Tyler Glasnow.
Schlittler, 24, has made eight starts this season, posting a 2.76 ERA through 42.1 innings. He has struck out 46 batters during that time, and has solidified himself in the Yanks' rotation. At 6-foot-6, DeRosa saw some similarities between him and the 6-foot-8 Glasnow.
"He gives me, like, Tyler Glasnow vibes on the mound," said DeRosa. "Just crazy stuff, 6-foot-6 coming at you."
Glasnow and Schlittler throw three of the same pitches, a four-seamer, curveball and sinker, but Glasnow seems to have better control over his pitches due to his experience at the MLB level. The Dodgers starter has more movement on his breaking pitches, and gets more swing and miss as well as strikeouts.
While there are some similarities, DeRosa also pointed out some unique differences which differentiate Schlittler from Glasnow.
"We talk so much about guys like Jacob Misiorowski, Logan Gilbert," DeRosa said. "The 6-foot-5, 6-foot-6 starter, creating so much extension down the mound that they're almost handing the ball to the catcher, and it's creating almost this area of creating 95 into 100 miles per hour. [Schlittler] is the opposite. He is not driving down the mound. ...You can tell he is getting on top of his fastball, driving it down, Schlittler, and these guys have no chance on a top rail heater."
DeRosa is right, as Schlittler sits in the bottom 40 percent of the league in extension, averaging just 6.3 feet. Despite this, his fastball averages nearly 98 miles per hour, outperforming Glasnow's velocity by 2 mph.
Glasnow has similar numbers to Schlittler so far this season, posting a 3.36 ERA and generating plenty of strikeouts through his 61.2 innings this season. The Yankees and Dodgers won't play eachother again this season, so Glasnow won't get a look at Schlittler's stuff unless the Yankees and Dodgers both make it to the World Series.
To get that far, the Dodgers will need to, at the very least, hold onto their two game lead in the division and hope for a favorable postseason schedule. Their next challenge in keeping their lead comes Friday against the Arizona Diamondbacks at 7:10 p.m. PT.
