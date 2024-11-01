Yankees Wanted Freddie Freeman in Free Agency, But Dodgers Star Didn't Want to Go to NY
Freddie Freeman gave the New York Yankees more than they could handle during all five games of the World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
The first baseman made history by hitting the first walk-off grand slam in World Series history to kick off the 2024 Series. Just three games later, in Game 4, Freeman launched a home run in the first inning, further solidifying his legacy.
Despite the Dodgers losing that one contest to the New York Yankees, Freeman set a remarkable record as the first player to hit a home run in six consecutive World Series games. This impressive streak began back in 2021 when he played for the Atlanta Braves.
Imagine if Freeman entertained an offer from the Yankees before signing with the Dodgers?
As it turns out, the New York Yankees pursued Freeman after the 2021 season when he became a free agent.
By the time he was fielding offers, Freeman had established himself as a five-time National League All-Star, a Gold Glove winner, a three-time NL Silver Slugger, and a reigning World Series champion. He could sign anywhere.
But according to the New York Post, the California native had his eyes set on two destinations.
As that winter approached, the Yankees were rumored to be considering a potential $180 million deal for Freeman. Although he was born in Southern California, Freeman had a deep affection for his time with the Braves.
“He didn’t want to come here,” a Yankees official told the New York Post. “He wanted to stay in Atlanta, and if he couldn’t stay in Atlanta, he wanted to go to LA.”
Before Game 4, Freeman was approached by The Post but chose not to comment on his geographical preferences. This was understandable, as he was focused on preparing for the potential Series clincher.
“I had a conversation with [GM Brian Cashman]. They never made an offer,” Freeman told The Post.
Cashman remembered a Zoom meeting he and manager Aaron Boone had with Freeman, noting that they ultimately couldn’t come to an agreement. After negotiations with the Braves fell through, Freeman signed a deferred deal with the Dodgers worth $162 million over six years, valued between $140 million and $145 million.
The rest is now history, Dodgers history.