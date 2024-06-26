Yoshinobu Yamamoto Has Not Started Throwing Program Yet for Dodgers
Los Angeles Dodgers star right-handed pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto is progressing after suffering a rotator cuff strain. While Yamamoto is trending in the right direction, he has yet to start a throwing program.
Bill Plunkett of the Orange County Register shared in his latest article: "Roberts said right-hander Yoshinobu Yamamoto is recovering well but has not started a throwing program yet. Yamamoto is on the IL with a strained rotator cuff."
The 25-year-old star was diagnosed with a right rotator cuff strain almost two weeks ago after undergoing an MRI following his last start. Yamamoto was placed on the 15-day IL.
Yamamoto's last appearance on the mound was a brief two innings against the Kansas City Royals. He left with what the Dodgers initially attributed to right tricep tightness. The timeline for his return to the big league remains uncertain. The only silver lining about his injury is that it is not season-ending, and one could only hope that it provides him with some rest so he can be fresh by the time October hits.
It should only be a matter of time before the Japanese sensation starts his throwing program and helps the Dodgers in a big way, similar to what he was doing prior to the injury. Yamamoto was among the best pitchers in the league before his injury, recording a 6-2 record with a 2.92 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, and an 84-to-17 strikeout-to-walk ratio over 74 innings and 14 starts.