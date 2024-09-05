Yoshinobu Yamamoto's Return To Dodgers Has a Date
The Los Angeles Dodgers are set to welcome back starting pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto to the rotation.
Manager Dave Roberts confirmed to reporters on Wednesday that the Japanese right-hander will start Tuesday's game against the Chicago Cubs at Dodger Stadium.
“It’s been a challenging journey, but being back here is rewarding,” Yamamoto shared through his interpreter while in Oklahoma City. “Watching the team play makes me eager to return as soon as possible. We have so many great players, and I’ve been looking forward to playing alongside them again.”
Yamamoto made his second rehab start with Triple-A Oklahoma City on Tuesday. He was scheduled to pitch three innings, but a 17-pitch at-bat against Sugar Land catcher Omar Narváez raised his pitch count to 53, cutting his outing short after just two innings. Despite the early exit, the start marked a key step in his recovery.
“In the early part of the game, I was able to throw strikes, but I wasn’t getting as many swings and misses as I’d like, and some pitches were being taken for balls,” Yamamoto said. “Toward the end of the outing, I was able to identify the causes of those issues, which is encouraging.”
Yamamoto allowed two runs in the first inning after a walk and a double, but he also managed to strike out three batters. His fastball averaged 95.4 mph, which was in line with his season averages, and he induced eight swinging strikes during his brief outing.
Though not fully satisfied with his performance, Yamamoto remained optimistic about his progress.
“I didn’t have my best stuff today, but it was still a productive outing,” he remarked.
The Dodgers have been without Yamamoto since June 16, when he landed on the 15-day injured list due to a rotator cuff strain. After being shut down from throwing for nearly a month, Yamamoto has steadily advanced through his recovery and has not experienced any setbacks since he resumed playing catch in mid-July.
His return comes at a critical time as the Dodgers look to solidify their postseason roster. Determined to make an impact, Yamamoto is ready to contribute.
“I’m committed to working hard and getting back to where I need to be,” he said.
Yamamoto's counterpart on Tuesday? It's lining up to be Shota Imanaga, whose start Wednesday ended in a combined no-hitter for the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field.