Why this Dodgers fan Still Admires Zack Greinke

What was Zack Greinke supposed to do, sign the Dodgers' five-year $155 million contract when Arizona had offered six and $206.5? "Hey DBacks, go jump in a lake. Uh, pool." Because, you know, what's an extra $51 mil between friends?

What was Greinke gonna do upon being shipped from the desert to Houston four summers later? Retire? Or what, demand a trade to Los Angeles? Because that's essentially what Dodger fans are suggesting when they boo their former All-Star starter mercilessly at the stadium, or rake him over the coals on social media.

Sorry, but I still love the guy. Mr. Greinke is one of my all time favorites. And I have good taste.

Greinke isn't just a Cy Young Award-winning pitcher, OK? He's a baseball player. A complete baseball player, who does absolutely everything on the diamond to help his team win. He's a six-time Gold Glover, a three-time Wilson Defensive Player of the Year winner, who has led baseball with four error-less seasons on the mound; a guy who simply makes plays. All of them.

The man once fondly known in L.A. as Starman also rips baseballs. He rakes, is what he does. He's got two Silver Sluggers on the mantelpiece, he recorded a .280/.308/.580 line with four doubles, a triple and three home runs this past season and hit .249/.300/.357 from 2013 through 2015 as a Dodger. Logan Forsythe, by way of comparison, was good for a .218/.325/.314 for the team in 2017 and 2018. Or bad for.

Greinke's oWAR as a Dodger? 2.7; Forsythe's was 0.5.

Jun 24, 2019; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Zack Greinke (21) rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the second inning during a baseball game at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-USA TODAY Sports.

Greinke on the bases? He's been successful on 90% of his attempts, nabbed for the first time in 10 lifetime tries late last season for Houston. At 35 years of age. Takes out infielders on the DP, too.

Nowhere in the man's career was Greinke better in the center of the diamond than when pitching for the Dodgers. We're talking 51-15, a 2.30 ERA, a 1.027 WHIP, with 555 strikeouts while averaging 200 innings per season.

You don't like wins? I don't care. Greinke went 19-3 during his final season in L.A. in 2015, leading both leagues in winning percentage at .864 (led the NL two years prior with a paltry .789 as well) and a 1.66 ERA. Uh, 1.66. He's the Dodgers' franchise leader in both ERA (2.30), 11 spots ahead of Sandy Koufax (2.79) and winning percentage (.773), with Preacher Roe at number two (.715). In 136 seasons going all the back to the 1884 Brooklyn Atlantics.

And you wanted Greinke to take $51 mil less for the privilege of performing for you in the 90012? Spare me.

The Dodgers could've given Greinke more money in lieu of an opt-out when they first signed him to a free agent deal in 2013 or re-signed him after the 2015 season when he exercised it. And they'd have won a World Series by now. They balked. Twice. And L.A. could use his arm as we speak. And the studly right-hand bat.

And remember, glove conquers all.

