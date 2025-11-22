Dodgers Pitcher Coming Off Tommy John Surgery Reveals Major Update

The Los Angeles Dodgers are getting a reinforcement for their pitching staff, as right-handed pitcher Gavin Stone is set to rejoin the team after missing 2025 while recovering from shoulder surgery.

Stone made his MLB debut in 2023 after the Dodgers drafted him three years prior. His first season in the bigs didn't quite go as he would have liked, making eight appearances and allowing 31 earned runs in as many innings. Despite his struggles during his rookie season, Stone came back in a big way for the Dodgers the following season.

Stone played a huge role in the Dodgers' 2024 season, making 25 solid starts before landing on the injured list in the final month of the regular season. Through his appearances that season, Stone kept an 11-5 record with a 3.53 ERA through 140.1 innings. He struck out 116 batters during the season,

After missing 2025, Stone is set to come back and sent a message on his recovery.

“I just finished my rehab process, so hopefully going into next spring training, it’ll be full-go and we’ll see where it takes us," Stone said.

Stone will likely not return to the rotation when he's healthy, as the Dodgers are more than set in that regard. While Clayton Kershaw is no longer in the conversation following his retirement, Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Roki Sasaki, Blake Snell, Tyler Glasnow and Emmet Sheehan will likely run a six-man rotation.

While he may not be a starter, Stone could very well play in long relief next season. He had four appearances out of the bullpen in 2023 before taking over as a full-time starter, twice following an opener and twice taking on a long relief role.

Through the two appearances in which he didn't follow an opener, he allowed just one run through 5.1 innings pitched. He also recorded the only save of his career so far that season, throwing 3.1 scoreless innings against the Seattle Mariners.

The Dodgers' bullpen is an area which could use an upgrade this season following a rough end to the 2025 season, and adding an arm like Stone could provide the depth they need.

