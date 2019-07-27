New York
Yankees Yankees 66-38
5
July 27, 2019 - Final
CC Sabathia
vs
Eduardo Rodriguez
Boston
Red Sox Red Sox 59-47
9
July 27, 2019 - Final
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E
NYY
Yankees
 0 1 0 1 1 0 0 2 0 5 11 1
Bos
Red Sox
 0 1 0 3 1 3 1 0 9 15 0
WP
Rodriguez
13-4, 4.13
LP
Sabathia
5-6, 4.78
Home Runs
Urshela 1 (11)
Martinez 1 (22)
Benintendi 1 (9)
WP Rodriguez Bos (13-4)
LP Sabathia NYY (5-6)

Martinez, Benintendi HR, Red Sox again rough up Yankees

BOSTON (AP) A shot over the Green Monster, a couple off the center field wall and a pair of sacrifice flies to the warning track.

The Boston Red Sox are making hitting look easy against the New York Yankees.

J.D. Martinez and Andrew Benintendi homered as the Red Sox again sprayed balls all over and out of Fenway Park, battering the Yankees 9-5 Saturday.

''It's always a good time when you're hitting the ball and it's flying everywhere,'' Martinez said.

The Red Sox have outscored the Yankees 38-13 to win the first three of a four-game set. Boston ace Chris Sale goes in the series finale Sunday night, trying to sweep Domingo German and the AL East leaders.

This was the sixth straight game Boston has scored eight or more runs against the Yankees, the first time in the clubs' 117-year rivalry.

''It's fun, man. It's contagious,'' Boston shortstop Xander Bogaerts said. ''Everyone seems to be chipping in. It doesn't matter if it's the first at-bat, last at-bat, early in the game, or late in the game. I think pitching helped us and guys everywhere, just getting hot at the right time.''

Benintendi had three hits and scored three times, and Rafael Devers added three hits and scored twice for the Boston. The Red Sox trail the Yankees by eight games.

Gio Urshela went 4 for 4 with a solo homer and RBI single for New York. The Yankees have lost three straight for the first time since June 11-14.

CC Sabathia (5-6) fared only slightly better than the previous six games by a New York starter (with him included Monday), giving up five runs and nine hits in 4 1/3 innings. In his last outing, the 39-year-old was tagged for seven runs in four innings.

Over the past seven games, New York's starters have given up 52 runs - 48 earned - on 52 hits in 26 innings. Overall, the staff has been pounded for 73 runs, with 64 coming in the previous six, the most in a six-game stretch in the franchise's illustrious history.

''It's frustrating. You want to pitch well,'' Sabathia said. ''We know we have a good team over here, a great offense, and we've been the reason why we've been losing games. So, we want to turn that around.''

Eduardo Rodriguez (13-4) labored through 5 2/3 innings, giving up three runs, seven hits, striking out five and walking three.

Trailing 2-1 in the fourth, Martinez pushed Boston in front by hitting the first pitch he saw into the last row of Monster seats for a two-run homer. Michael Chavis added an RBI single that made it 4-2.

The Red Sox broke it open with three runs in the sixth against Chad Green. Sam Travis, who had three singles, hit an RBI single before Brock Holt and Mookie Betts each had a sacrifice fly.

''Obviously it's been a tough weekend for us, so far,'' New York manager Aaron Boone said.

Benintendi's homer was overturned on replay review and estimated at 310 feet to right.

UGLY NUMBERS

Entering the day, Yankees starters had major league worsts in ERA (7.96), slugging % (.647), opponent's OPS (1.010) and had allowed an MLB-high 26 homers since the All-Star break.

''There no question we're going through a tough stretch right now on the mound and have had a rough week and that's part of it,'' Boone said before the game. ''You hear me talk all the time: `162 and you're going to get punched in the mouth once in a while.'''

TRAINER'S ROOM

Yankees: Boone said RHP Dellin Betances (right shoulder impingement) should be throwing off a mound this week and RHP Luis Severino (right rotator cuff inflammation) is set to start a throwing program. ... INF DJ LeMahieu, who entered Saturday as the AL's batting leader, was sidelined with a sore groin. Boone said he had an MRI before the game and ''while I don't think it's something major, we wanted to get the testing done and see where we're at with it.''

Red Sox: LHP Brian Johnson, sidelined since late June due to a non-baseball related medical matter, pitched three scoreless innings and earned the victory in a rehab outing for Triple-A Pawtucket on Friday. Manager Alex Cora said he may have another rehab appearance this week and is ''a candidate to pitch in one of two games in New York'' next Saturday.

UP NEXT

Yankees: German (12-2, 4.03 ERA) was tagged for a career-high eight runs in 3 2/3 innings in his last start.

Red Sox: Sale (5-9, 4.00) looks for his third straight solid start after allowing two total runs over 12 innings in his last two, striking out 22.

---

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

More from MLB

MLB GAME BULLETS
New York Yankees at Boston Red Sox
@
  • The Yankees are 6-1 against the Red Sox this season but will be making their first 2019 appearance at Fenway Park, where they've lost 10 of their last 14 games and have scored three runs or less in seven of those contests (all losses).
  • The Yankees are coming off a series win in Minnesota in which they and the Twins totaled 57 runs, the most in a three-game series this season. New York pitchers surrendered 12 homers, the team's most in a three-game set since Sept. 17-19, 1985 at Detroit (13).
  • Rafael Devers leads the majors with 29 RBI this month, the most by a Red Sox player in July since 2006 (David Ortiz, 35; Manny Ramirez, 29). He's batting .447 (17-for-38) with three homers, 12 RBI and a 1.356 OPS in nine games at Fenway Park since June 25.
  • Didi Gregorius went 8-for-10 with 10 RBI over the final two games of the Minnesota series, becoming the first Yankee ever to record eight hits and 10 RBI over a two-game span and the first in the majors to do so since Colorado's Garrett Atkins from Sept. 18-19, 2006.
  • Xander Bogaerts is batting .489 with six homers and 15 RBIs over a 12-game hitting streak in home games, which includes Boston's two matchups with the Yankees in London from June 29-30. The streak is the longest single-season streak by a Boston player at home since Dustin Pedroia had 19 straight from July 21-Sept. 13, 2016.

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      Modal message