Tampa Bay
Rays Rays 63-48
9
August 1, 2019 - Final
Brendan McKay
vs
Andrew Cashner
Boston
Red Sox Red Sox 59-51
4
August 1, 2019 - Final
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E
TB
Rays
 1 3 0 0 0 3 0 1 1 9 12 0
Bos
Red Sox
 2 0 0 0 1 0 1 0 0 4 10 0
WP
McKay
2-1, 4.38
LP
Cashner
10-6, 4.44
Home Runs
Meadows 1 (17)
Zunino 1 (6)
Betts 1 (19)
Bogaerts 2 (25)
WP McKay TB (2-1)
LP Cashner Bos (10-6)

Zunino, Meadows homer, Rays beat Red Sox 9-4

BOSTON (AP) The Red Sox stood pat during Wednesday's trade deadline, and then the Tampa Bay Rays gave Boston perhaps its most crushing loss yet during a disappointing World Series defense.

Rookie left-hander Brendan McKay struck out seven, Mike Zunino and Austin Meadows homered, and the Rays beat the Red Sox 9-4 Thursday night to complete a three-game sweep.

''It's tough to win here. Period,'' Rays manager Kevin Cash said. ''It's tough to win a series here, let alone do what we just accomplished. We should feel good about ourselves.''

Tampa Bay swept a series of at least three games at Fenway Park for just the second time in club history. The Rays have won four straight and hold the AL's final wild card by a half-game over Oakland.

Boston fell 3 1/2 games behind Tampa Bay. The Red Sox lost their fourth straight and dropped 10 1/2 games back of the AL East-leading Yankees a week after taking three of four against New York in Boston. The Red Sox limp into a four-game weekend series in the Bronx at 59-51, all but out of contention for a fourth straight AL East title.

''I think these were the most disappointing losses of the season,'' said Xander Bogaerts, who homered twice while going 4 for 4.

Mookie Betts also homered for the Red Sox, but it wasn't enough to overcome Tampa Bay's clutch hitting and Boston's struggles both offensively and defensively.

''It didn't look good,'' manager Alex Cora. ''We'll talk to them. We'll address it because that can't happen. We've got to be better.''

Boston was 1 for 11 with runners in scoring position and left seven on base. Andrew Benintendi hit lead-off doubles in the fourth, sixth and eighth innings but never scored.

Red Sox starter Andrew Cashner walked five while allowing seven runs in 5 2/3 innings, and Boston's pitchers combined for eight walks and two wild pitches.

Tommy Pham had two RBI singles and Jesus Aguilar singled and scored twice in his debut for the Rays, who picked him up from Milwaukee in a trade before Wednesday's deadline.

''We've got a great group here,'' Aguilar said. ''They've been solid for the whole season and I think it's going to be a fun year for us.''

Eric Sogard, another deadline addition, also had two hits for the Rays.

McKay (2-1) got his second win in the majors, holding Boston to three runs and seven hits in 5 1/3 innings.

FENWAY BLUES

The Rays' only other sweep at Fenway Park came in April 2010. Tampa Bay improved to 9-6 against the Red Sox this season and won 8 of 9 in Boston.

''You never want that to happen. Fenway Park is supposed to be for us,'' first baseman Mitch Moreland said.

OUT OF CONTROL

Cashner (10-6) had a 2-1 lead after Bogaerts' two-run homer in the first but fell apart quickly in the second. He walked Aguilar to start the inning, Sogard followed with a single and Zunino drew another walk to load the bases. Cashner walked in one run, Tampa Bay added another on a passed ball and Pham hit an RBI double to put the Rays up 4-2.

Cashner ran into more trouble in the sixth when Aguilar singled with one out, Sogard doubled to right and Zunino drew a walk to load the bases. Darwinzon Hernandez replaced Cashner and threw a wild pitch that allowed Sogard to score from third and another pitch in the dirt that led to another run and a 7-3 lead for the Rays.

The three-run rally came just after Bogaerts' second homer of the game pulled Boston within 4-3 in the fifth.

''You've got to go out there and shut them down there and I just didn't do it,'' Cashner said.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Rays: Optioned RHP Trevor Richards to Triple-A Durham. Manager Kevin Cash said the Rays want to build up Richards, acquired Wednesday in a trade with Miami, for longer appearances. ... Optioned 1B Nate Lowe and RHP Jose De Leon to Durham to clear roster spots for Aguilar and RHP Nick Anderson.

Red Sox: C Christian Vazquez (sore right knee) was out of the lineup after taking a wild pitch off his right knee in the seventh inning Wednesday night.

UP NEXT

Rays: After a rare Friday night off, Tampa Bay hosts Miami in a two-game interleague series Saturday and Sunday. The Rays have yet to name a starter for Saturday against Marlins LHP Caleb Smith (7-4, 3.43 ERA).

Red Sox: LHP Eduardo Rodriguez (13-4, 4.13) gets the start Friday night in the opener of a four-game set against the first-place Yankees in New York. Rodriguez tied a career high for victories Saturday when the Red Sox beat the Yankees 9-5.

---

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

More from MLB

MLB GAME BULLETS
Tampa Bay Rays at Boston Red Sox
@
  • The Red Sox took two of three at Tampa last week to even the season series at six wins apiece. The Rays, though, are 5-1 at Fenway Park with their pitchers compiling a 1.87 ERA, after going 3-6 at Boston a year ago with a 5.17 team ERA.
  • The Red Sox plated 44 runs in taking three of four from the Yankees over the weekend, and are averaging a major league-leading 7.09 runs a game in July. They haven't finished a full calendar month (min. 4 games) averaging at least seven runs since August 2005, when they were at 7.04 per game.
  • Rafael Devers went 9-for-19 with six doubles and three RBI in the Yankees series, and his 32 July RBI are the most in the majors while his 11 doubles are tied with the Angels' David Fletcher for the most this month. No Boston batter has finished a month with this many RBI since David Ortiz drove in 35 in July 2006.
  • The Rays' Travis d'Arnaud had seven RBI as the Rays took two of three in Toronto over the weekend. In his last 15 games, he is slashing .339/.409/.763 with seven homers and 22 RBI — the most RBI by a Ray over a 15-game span since Evan Longoria drove in 23 in 2011.
  • Charlie Morton and David Price square off for the second time in six days in the opener, with Morton outdueling Price in the first meeting, striking out 11 and walking none in a 3-2 win last Wednesday. The only other time a Tampa pitcher struck out at least 11 Red Sox while walking none was when Price did it on Sept. 25, 2012, with 13 strikeouts.

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      Modal message