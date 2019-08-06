Kansas City
Royals Royals 41-74
6
August 6, 2019 - Final
Jakob Junis
vs
Andrew Cashner
Boston
Red Sox Red Sox 60-56
2
August 6, 2019 - Final
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E
KC
Royals
 0 0 0 2 1 3 0 0 0 6 7 0
Bos
Red Sox
 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 0 2 9 0
WP
Junis
7-10, 4.88
LP
Cashner
10-7, 4.68
Home Runs
Soler 2 (31)
O'Hearn 1 (7)
WP Junis KC (7-10)
LP Cashner Bos (10-7)

Soler hits 2 long HRs, Royals beat Red Sox 6-2 to snap skid

BOSTON (AP) Jorge Soler didn't have to wait for the question about the Green Monster to be finished before breaking into a wide smile.

Soler hit a pair of long two-run homers over the Monster, Jakob Junis pitched six effective innings and the Kansas City Royals snapped their seven-game losing streak by beating the Boston Red Sox 6-2 on Tuesday night.

''When (I) get to a park like this, it feels little bit more comfortable obviously because the park is smaller,'' he said through a translator after breaking into his smile. ''You can mis-hit balls and they end up leaving the yard.''

Soler was standing at his locker after the game with an ice pack on his left shoulder, but it certainly didn't affect his power on the two shots that totaled nearly an estimated 800 feet.

''He hits `em a long way,'' Kansas City manager Ned Yost said.

Ryan O'Hearn also homered for Kansas City, which had lost eight in a row to the Red Sox - its longest slump ever against Boston.

Christian Vazquez had two hits with an RBI double for Boston, which halted its eight-game skid a night earlier.

The Red Sox also were held without a home run, ending a club-record stretch of at least one homer in 18 straight games in Fenway Park.

Junis (7-10) escaped a couple of early jams and gave up one run on seven hits, striking out four with one walk. He went at least six innings for the 12th time in his last 15 starts.

''You definitely want to be the one to put a stop to it,'' Junis said of the team's skid. ''You want to be the guy that goes out and throws a strong game.''

Andrew Cashner (10-7) gave up six runs on seven hits - three of them homers - over 5 1/3 innings, dropping his record to 1-4 since being traded from Baltimore to the Red Sox.

''I thought I had good stuff,'' he said. ''Made three mistakes, they hit three home runs. Kind of the way it goes, but they're a team that we've got to beat. I've got to be better.''

A night after the Red Sox got a solid start from Rick Porcello to snap their longest losing stretch since dropping eight straight in 2015, Cashner was chased with Boston trailing 6-1 in the sixth.

Soler's first homer, his 30th of the season, left Fenway completely, making it 2-1 in the fourth.

Two innings later, he hit a drive that caromed off a billboard in left center to make it 6-1 after Hunter Dozier's RBI single. Soler is seven homers from tying the club record for a season, set by Mike Moustakas in 2017.

O'Hearn's drive went into the seats in deep right, next to the Royals bullpen.

The Red Sox stranded seven runners over the first four innings.

''I think we swung at a lot of pitches that were out of the zone or pitches at the end of the zone that we can't do damage with it,'' Red Sox manager Alex Cora said.

Kansas City center fielder Bubba Starling struck out swinging in all four at-bats but made a nice catch to save at least one run.

CASHING OUT

Cashner has given up at least six runs in three of his five starts after he was acquired from the Orioles in mid-July. He's allowed seven homers in 28 innings and has a 7.53 ERA with the Red Sox.

During the eight-game skid, Boston's starters had a 10.95 ERA.

RUNS SAVER

Starling made a leaping catch on Vazquez's fly ball at the wall to end the third inning and likely saved two runs.

Boston had already taken a 1-0 lead on Andrew Benintendi's RBI single and had runners on first and third when Starling drifted back to the wall before jumping to make the grab.

HOW ABOUT THAT

Red Sox 2B Michael Chavis made a nice over-the -shoulder catch in shallow center off Dozier before tumbling to the ground.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Red Sox: Cora said knuckleballer Steven Wright is traveling to Florida to see Dr. James Andrews on Wednesday to get a second opinion on his pitching elbow. ... Cora also said that RHP Heath Hembree received a platelet-rich plasma injection near his right elbow. SS Xander Bogaerts got the day off.

UP NEXT

Royals: RHP Glenn Sparkman (3-7, 5.58 ERA) is scheduled to pitch the series finale Wednesday. He's 0-4 with a 10.16 ERA in seven road starts this season.

Red Sox: LHP Eduardo Rodriguez (13-5, 4.19) is slated to go for Boston. The Red Sox are 17-3 in his last 20 starts.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

More from MLB

MLB GAME BULLETS
Kansas City Royals at Boston Red Sox
@
  • Something's got to give as Kansas City, on a six-game losing streak, begins a three-game series against Boston, which has lost eight straight. The Red Sox's eight-game losing streak is tied for their longest since 2014, when they lost 10 in a row.
  • The Red Sox have an ERA of 5.64 since July 1, fourth-worst in MLB over that span. Boston pitching has allowed at least four earned runs in 10 consecutive games for just the ninth time since 1940 and for the first time since May 26-June 5, 2004.
  • The Royals have gone 5-4 at Fenway Park since 2016. Their 5.89 runs scored per game and batting average of .280 at Fenway are their best in any American League ballpark over that span.
  • Rafael Devers enters the series second in the American League with 86 RBI, and his 36 RBI since July 1 lead the majors. He's been particularly adept at generating instant offense with 11 home runs when leading off an inning, one shy of the major league lead.
  • Whit Merrifield, whose 141 hits trail only Devers' 144, has been cold recently and enters the series hitless in three of his last four games. Since July 18, Merrifield is slashing .191/.257/.265. That .191 batting average is his third-lowest over any 16-game span in his career.

