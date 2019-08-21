Philadelphia
Phillies Phillies 66-60
5
August 21, 2019 - Final
Jared Hughes
vs
Rick Porcello
Boston
Red Sox Red Sox 68-61
2
August 21, 2019 - Final
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E
Phi
Phillies
 0 0 0 0 3 0 1 0 1 5 6 1
Bos
Red Sox
 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 8 2
WP
Hughes
4-5, 3.98
LP
Porcello
11-10, 5.49
SV
Neris
(23)
Home Runs
Harper 1 (27)
Bradley Jr. 1 (16)
WP Hughes Phi (4-5)
LP Porcello Bos (11-10)
S Neris Phi (23)

Harper, Dickerson help Phillies beat Boston 5-2

BOSTON (AP) The Fenway fans were letting Bryce Harper have it, calling the Phillies' $330 million man ''overrated'' and other insults that Philadelphia manager Gabe Kapler couldn't bring himself to repeat.

Harper then quieted them with one swing.

''He's good at doing that, shutting them up,'' Phillies starter Drew Smyly said on Wednesday night after Harper's two-run homer propelled Philadelphia to a 5-2 victory over the Boston Red Sox. ''Especially on the road.''

Harper's homer in the fifth inning turned a 2-1 deficit into a 3-2 lead, and Corey Dickerson drove in two runs with a triple and a single to help the Phillies a sweep the two-game interleague series. Harper was not available to talk to reporters after the game, but Kapler said there was an especially sweet celebration in the dugout after the home run.

''They were on him pretty good until that moment,'' said Kapler, who was a member of Boston's 2004 World Series championship team. ''I'm really happy for Bryce.''

Boston started the first inning with back-to-back doubles, and Jackie Bradley Jr. homered for the second straight night to give the Red Sox a 2-0 lead against Smyly. Rick Porcello (11-10) allowed just one hit through four innings before Cesar Hernandez led off the fifth with a double.

Hernandez took off on a wild pitch and scored when the throw got past Rafael Devers at third base. After a walk, Harper cleared the Green Monster with a two-run shot, his 27th homer of the year.

The game was dampened by showers but never delayed.

Jared Hughes (4-5) earned the win with 1 1/3 hitless innings of relief after Smyly lasted just 3 2/3 innings, allowing two runs and five hits with three walks while striking out four. Hector Neris pitched the ninth for his 23rd save.

Philadelphia made it 4-2 in the seventh on Dickenson's RBI triple. The Red Sox put runners on second and third with two outs in the eighth, but Jose Alvarez struck out pinch-hitter Chris Owings to end the threat.

Dickerson made it 5-2 with a single in the ninth.

SLOPPY NIGHT

One night after having two runners thrown out on the basepaths in the ninth inning, the Red Sox committed two errors, including the one that allowed Hernandez to score. There was a balk on Brandon Workman, two wild pitches and a passed ball by Christian Vazquez. Red Sox pitchers walked eight.

''It wasn't a great night,'' manager Alex Cora said. ''The funny thing is we had a chance to win the game. We can't have nights like that as a team.''

BUNTS

The Red Sox have homered in 13 consecutive games, their longest such streak of the season. ... Boston is 0-3-1 in interleague series after going 10-0-3 previous 13 series (not counting the World Series victory over the Dodgers).

TRAINER'S ROOM

Phillies: SS Jean Segura took a pickoff attempt of the right knee in the sixth inning. He went to the dirt in obvious pain, but the remained in the game.

Red Sox: LHP David Price will throw in the bullpen on Thursday and Cora said he would decide after that what is next. He won't necessarily need a rehab start, Cora said.

UP NEXT

Phillies: Off on Thursday, then at Miami for the start of a three-game series. RHP Vince Velasquez (5-7) is scheduled to start the opener.

Red Sox: Play the Kansas City Royals on Thursday in the resumption of a game that was suspended on Aug. 7 because of rain. The game will be picked up in the 10th inning with the score tied 4-4 and Josh Taylor working a 2-1 count on Meibrys Viloria.

---

MLB GAME BULLETS
Philadelphia Phillies at Boston Red Sox
@
  • Philadelphia and Boston begin a two-game interleague series having played each other 14 times in the previous four seasons. The Red Sox are 10-4 in those games with a team ERA of 2.45. Their opponent OPS of .589 is the lowest against any opponent since 2015 (min. 10 games).
  • The Red Sox swept a weekend series against the Orioles and have won five in a row, outscoring their opponents by an average of 4.6 runs per game. Since the All-Star break, Boston leads the majors with a .289 batting average and 176 extra-base hits.
  • The Phillies dropped two of three to San Diego at home over the weekend and now embark on a five-game road trip. This season Philadelphia has scored 5.09 runs per game at home and 4.41 on the road, the third-largest drop in the majors.
  • Rafael Devers enters the series riding an eight-game hitting streak, with a .541/.575/1.081 slash line over that span. Since his streak began on August 9, Devers leads the majors with 20 hits, eight doubles and 12 extra-base hits.
  • J.T. Realmuto has eight doubles and five home runs in August, leading all MLB catchers with 13 extra-base hits this month. In six career games against the Red Sox, Realmuto has a .407 batting average and 1.222 OPS.

