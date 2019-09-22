Toronto
Blue Jays Blue Jays 63-93
3
September 22, 2019 - Final
Wilmer Font
vs
Luis Severino
New York
Yankees Yankees 102-55
8
September 22, 2019 - Final
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E
Tor
Blue Jays
 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 1 3 9 0
NYY
Yankees
 4 2 0 0 2 0 0 0 8 7 0
WP
Severino
1-0, 0.00
LP
Font
3-3, 4.22
Home Runs
McKinney 2 (11)
LeMahieu 1 (26)
Judge 1 (26)
Gardner 1 (27)
WP Severino NYY (1-0)
LP Font Tor (3-3)

Severino sharp again, Yanks beat Blue Jays 8-3 for 102nd win

NEW YORK (AP) Luis Severino pumped 98 mph heaters and sliders past batters and fooled them with changeups.

''Our ace is back,'' Aaron Judge proclaimed. ''I'm excited about it. And just at the right time.''

Severino struck out nine over five scoreless innings for his first win this season, and the New York Yankees followed an emotional tribute to CC Sabathia by beating the Toronto Blue Jays 8-3 on Sunday in their regular-season home finale.

After watching Severino stretch his scoreless streak to nine innings over two games in his return from a lat injury that had sidelined the pitcher since spring training, Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Severino (1-0) will be part of the AL East champions' postseason rotation, which also includes Masahiro Tanaka and James Paxton.

And without a full workload of 30-plus starts, Severino may be stronger than usual.

''I feel fresh and I feel good to go,'' he said. ''The velocity is there.''

Sabathia and J.A. Happ are being moved to the bullpen for the final week of the regular season, making it likely the Yankees will use a three-man rotation for much of October and combine relievers for some games.

Tanaka is being skipped for his Tuesday turn at Tampa Bay to give him extra rest but will start the regular season finale at Texas next weekend, lining him up for the Division Series opener on Oct. 4. Paxton will start Friday against the Rangers and Severino on Saturday.

Severino allowed three singles and hit a batter while walking none. He threw 54 of 80 pitches for strikes, including his first 11.

''I think he's going to play a huge role for us,'' Boone said. ''If we're going to get far in this thing, he's going to have to pitch well.''

Severino induced 13 swings and misses, 11 on fastballs and two on sliders.

''He looked like his old self today,'' said Toronto's Billy McKinney, who homered twice off New York's bullpen.

Serverino threw 46 fastballs that averaged 96.5 mph and topped out at 98.7 mph. He mixed in 18 sliders and 16 changeups.

''I thought his fastball command was good - maybe had a little more life to it,'' Brett Gardner said. ''His slider seemed to really have an extra gear to it when he needed it, with two strikes especially.''

Judge, Gardner and DJ LeMahieu homered , giving the Yankees a big league record 298, one more than Minnesota.

New York (102-55) moved 47 games over .500 for the first time since its record-setting 114-victory season in 1998. The Yankees clinched home-field advantage in the AL Division Series starting Oct. 4 and are competing with Houston (102-54) for the top record in the AL.

After losing their first three home series this season, the Yankees went 20-0-3 the rest of the way and finished with a 57-24 home record.

''We're set up in a lot of ways with our power for this ballpark,'' Boone said.

Judge put the Yankees ahead two batters in with a 420-foot homer to left-center that went off the end of his bat, and Gardner hit a three-run drive later in the inning off Wilmer Font (2-3). LeMahieu made it 6-0 with a two-run homer in the second against Trent Thornton. Giancarlo Stanton added a sacrifice fly in the fifth and is 4 for 10 with three RBIs since returning from a nearly three-month layoff caused by a knee injury.

LeMahieu (26 homers, 99 RBIs) and Gardner (27, 72) have set career bests. Judge has hit 14 of his 26 homers in his last 29 games, sparking a competition with Gardner.

''Every time I seem to get a home run, he seems to answer right back,'' Judge said, ''and he gives me a little look in the dugout.''

BEAST OF EAST

New York is 54-20 against the AL East, on track for the best record for a team within its division.

IN THE SEATS

New York drew 3,304,404 in 79 home dates, an average of 41,828. The Yankees topped 3 million for the 21st straight year but were down from 3,482,865 in 81 dates last year, an average of 42,998. Sellouts dropped from 23 to 12.

BUMPING

Yankees third baseman Gio Urshela turned to chase Randal Grichuk's flare into left in the first and bumped right into second base umpire Joe West

BLUE JAYS

Toronto batters reached double digits in strikeouts for the 15th time in 21 games, whiffing 15 times for the second straight day. ... With 11 homers, McKinney became the 13th Toronto player with 10 or more, tying the record set by New York this year. ... Claimed on waivers from the Yankees on Friday, Breyvic Valera entered at second base in the sixth in his Blue Jays debut and went 0 for 2.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Yankees: DH Edwin Encarnacion (left oblique) and C Gary Sanchez (left groin) could return for the final regular-season series starting Friday at Texas, though Boone said there was an outside chance Encarnacion could play Wednesday. ... CF Aaron Hicks (right elbow flexor) is up to 90 feet in his throwing program as he tries to avoid Tommy John surgery but is doubtful for the postseason.

UP NEXT

Blue Jays: RHP Clay Buchholz (1-5) starts against Baltimore on Monday to begin a six-game homestand.

Yankees: New York likely will use openers in the Tampa Bay series. Sabathia is scheduled to pitch in relief in the first game and Happ in the second.

---

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

More from MLB

MLB GAME BULLETS
Toronto Blue Jays at New York Yankees
@
  • The Yankees are 5-1 at home against Toronto this year, and 55-23 (.705) in home games this year. That would be their best home winning percentage in any season since going 62-19 (.765) in 1998.
  • New York picked up its 100th win of the season with yesterday's 9-1 win over the Angels. They hit four home runs in the victory, and now have an MLB record 22 games with four or more homers this year.
  • The Blue Jays have 87 home runs from rookies this year, the fourth most by any team all-time. Five different rookies have 10 or more homers, tied with the 1958 Giants and 2006 Marlins for the most such rookies all-time.
  • Over his last eight games, Cavan Biggio is batting .471 (16/34) with three home runs, 11 RBI, 13 runs scored and a 1.450 OPS. He's raised his season batting average from .207 to .235 during this stretch.
  • Brett Gardner's eight home runs this month are tied with Austin Meadows (TB) and Matt Olson (Oak) for the most in the AL. Gardner has set career highs with 26 homers and 69 RBI this season.

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      Modal message