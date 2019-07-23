Boston
Red Sox Red Sox 56-46
5
July 23, 2019 - Final
Chris Sale
vs
Colin Poche
Tampa Bay
Rays Rays 57-47
4
July 23, 2019 - Final
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E
Bos
Red Sox
 2 0 0 0 0 0 1 2 0 5 10 0
TB
Rays
 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 2 4 6 0
WP
Sale
5-9, 4.00
LP
Poche
2-4, 6.75
SV
Walden
(2)
Home Runs
Vazquez 1 (16)
d'Arnaud 1 (11)
WP Sale Bos (5-9)
LP Poche TB (2-4)
S Walden Bos (2)

Red Sox move into 2nd place for 1st time since March

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) It's taken nearly four months, but the Boston Red Sox are back in second place in the AL East.

Christian Vazquez hit a tiebreaking home run in the seventh inning, Marcus Walden bailed the defending World Series champions out of a bases-loaded jam in the ninth, and the Red Sox held off the Tampa Bay Rays 5-4 on Tuesday night to climb into second for the first time since the second day of the season.

The Red Sox, who have recovered from a 3-8 start, improved to a season-high 10 games over .500 at 56-46, moving one percentage point ahead of the Rays (57-47), who have lost seven of eight.

''It seems like it's been an eternity to get to 10, but we know where we're at now,'' manager Alex Cora said.

''It seemed early in the season that those guys were way ahead of us,'' Cora added. ''It's something that we learned, that we can catch up with people.''

The Red Sox had not been in second place since they were 1-1 after play on March 29, tied with Tampa Bay and Toronto. They are two games behind Oakland for the second AL wild-card berth.

''We've still got some work to do,'' said pitcher Chris Sale, who has dropped his ERA from 4.24 to 4.00 in his last two starts. ''I don't think you exhale yet. You just keep your foot on the gas.''

With the score 2-2, Vazquez hit his second career pinch-homer, a drive into the left-field seats off Colin Poche (2-4).

Boston boosted the lead to 5-2 in the eighth when Andrew Benintendi hit an RBI groundout and Jackie Bradley Jr. was hit by a pitch from Adam Kolarek with the bases loaded, forcing in a run.

Ji-Man Choi's had a run-scoring single off Brandon Workman in the ninth. Walden entered with the bases loaded and two outs, walked Tommy Pham on four pitches, then retired Austin Meadows on a game-ending groundout.

Tampa Bay manager Kevin Cash didn't take solace in his team hanging in the game until the final out.

''If you asked me that two weeks ago, I probably would have been more encouraged,'' Cash said. ''We need to win. So, get the big hit, make the big pitch. We're just not doing it right now. So no, there's not too much encouragement right there.''

Tampa Bay led the AL East from after play on March 30 through mid-May. After a 14-4 start, they are 43-43 since April 18 and 30-35 against teams currently .500 or better.

''It's one of those things where it seems like every game there's something that's not going our way. ... Baseball can be that way. You go through stretches where things just don't go your way,'' Poche said. ''I think the guys we have on this team, we've got some good leaders and I think we're going to pull out of this.''

Boston is a big league-best 32-21 on the road, including 5-0 at Tropicana Field, but 1-5 against Tampa Bay at Fenway Park this season.

Sale (5-9) allowed two runs on Travis d'Arnaud's third-inning homer and limited the Rays to just three other hits while throwing a season-high 116 pitches and striking out 10 over six innings.

Rays starter Yonny Chirinos settled after giving up a pair of two-out runs in the first inning - one on a wild pitch allowing Rafael Devers to score from third base and the other on Benintendi's RBI single.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Red Sox: INF Michael Chavis, out of the lineup for a third straight day after experiencing back spasms, pinch hit in the eighth inning and struck out. He remained in the game at second base. ... 1B Steve Pearce, who has not played since May 31 due to a lower back strain, is swinging a bat in Fort Myers, but the World Series MVP is not close to a return, Cora said.

Rays: Cash said All-Star INF Brandon Lowe, out since July 3 with a right shin bone bruise, was given injection ''to get pain out of there'' and will be shut down for several days. Lowe, who was wearing a walking boot in the clubhouse on Tuesday, took on-field batting practice Monday. ... INF Yandy Diaz (bruised left foot) was placed on the 10-day injured list, while INF Matt Duffy (strained left hamstring) was reinstated from the 60-day IL. Duffy, who hadn't played in the big leagues this season, started at third base, batted fifth and went 2-for-3 with a walk.

UP NEXT

A prime pitching matchup for Wednesday's series finale features Boston's David Price (7-3, 3.61 ERA) and Tampa Bay's Charlie Morton (11-3, 2.61). Price began his career with the Rays and will make his 17th start against his former team. He's 6-5 with a 3.16 ERA vs. the Rays, including 2-3 with a 2.32 in eight starts and one relief appearance at Tropicana Field.

---

More from MLB

MLB GAME BULLETS
Boston Red Sox at Tampa Bay Rays
@
  • The Rays have won five of the last six matchups with the Red Sox — all in Boston — after losing the first three meetings in Tampa. Since 2015, the Rays are 17-24 against the Red Sox at home — the only AL East team they have a losing record against at Tropicana Field.
  • Tampa pitchers have struck out at least 10 batters in 15 of its last 19 games after having only three such performances in its previous 19 contests. The Rays have struck out a major league-leading 218 batters in 19 games since June 30, the most over a 19-game span in franchise history.
  • The Rays, however, are just 10-9 in their last 19, and have plated five runs or fewer in a season-high eight consecutive games. Since June 1, the Rays are tied with the Cardinals and White Sox for most games scoring five or fewer with 32, and they've gone 10-22 in those contests.
  • Austin Meadows has hit safely in a career-best 12 straight games, slashing .333/.404/.667. On the season, Meadows' 1.031 OPS against AL East teams trails only the Yankees' Gleyber Torres' 1.089 (min. 100 PAs).
  • The Red Sox are coming off a 5-0 loss at Baltimore on Sunday after rolling to a 17-6 win over the O's on Saturday. The BoSox are 10-6 this month, averaging 8.8 runs with a .323 batting average in those 10 wins, while averaging 2.5 runs and a .208 average in their six defeats.

