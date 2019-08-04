Miami
Marlins Marlins 42-67
2
August 4, 2019 - Final
Caleb Smith
vs
Yonny Chirinos
Tampa Bay
Rays Rays 65-48
7
August 4, 2019 - Final
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E
Mia
Marlins
 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 1 0 2 6 1
TB
Rays
 2 0 1 0 0 0 3 1 7 10 1
WP
Chirinos
9-5, 3.62
LP
Smith
7-5, 3.35
Home Runs
Anderson 1 (17)
Aguilar 1 (1)
Brosseau 1 (5)
WP Chirinos TB (9-5)
LP Smith Mia (7-5)

Rays extend winning streak to 6, beat Marlins 7-2

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) After getting a strong performance from Yonny Chirinos, the Tampa Bay Rays hope the right-hander can avoid the injured list.

Chirinos allowed one run in five innings before leaving with a hand injury, and the Rays beat the Miami Marlins 7-2 on Sunday to match their longest winning streak this season at six games.

''A little bit of concern,'' Tampa Bay manager Kevin Cash said. ''We're going to get it checked out, for sure, and see how he bounces back tomorrow. Fingers, wrists, all those things are a little tricky.''

Chirinos (9-5) gave up two hits but was pulled after 63 pitches due to right middle finger inflammation. Cash said the problem first developed during the fourth inning.

''Just felt a little uncomfortable on some pitches like the slider and the split,'' Chirinos said through a translator.

Tampa Bay already is without AL Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell (loose bodies in the left elbow) and Tyler Glasnow (right forearm strain). Both are expected to be sidelined into September.

Diego Castillo, Colin Poche and Andrew Kittredge finished a six-hitter.

Mike Brosseau and Jesus Aguilar both homered and had two RBIs each for the Rays, who also won six in a row from May 25-30. Tampa Bay has scored six or more runs in a team record seven straight games.

''When our offense is clicking like that and our pitching is what it has been all year. we're a tough team to beat,'' Brosseau said.

Brian Anderson homered for the Marlins, who have lost four of five and dropped to an NL-worst 42-67.

''Honestly, we didn't do a whole lot offensively,'' Marlins manager Don Mattingly said.

Caleb Smith (7-5) gave up three runs - one earned - six hits and four walks in five innings. He had been 4-0 in five starts since a June 6 loss at Milwaukee.

''My command wasn't really there,'' Smith said.

Aguilar had a sacrifice fly and Brosseau an RBI single during a two-run first, and Brosseau homered for a 3-0 lead in the third. All four of his previous homers had come against Baltimore.

Anderson hit a solo homer with two outs in the fourth for the Marlins' first hit.

Tampa Bay opened a 6-1 lead in the seventh when Travis d'Arnaud hit an RBI single against the shift and Avisail Garcia hit a two-run double. D'Arnaud has 27 RBIs in 22 games since July 1.

Aguilar homered in the eighth off Kyle Keller.

COLLISION AFTERMATH

Marlins INF Neil Walker (jammed right index finger) didn't play but could be back soon. He collided with Tampa Bay's Kevin Kiermaier while fielding a grounder between home and first base Saturday.

SHIFTING SPOTS

With a number of promising infield prospects, Miami 2B Starlin Castro is taking grounders at third base.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Marlins: CF Cesar Puello left after four innings with left hip flexor tightness and is expected to go on the injured list. ... RHP Ryne Stanek (right hip) is expected to return from the 10-day IL Monday.

Rays: Snell, out since July 22, may get a date to resume throwing Monday. ... Reliever Jose Alvarado (right oblique strain) worked a perfect inning for Class A Charlotte and may be back next weekend.

UP NEXT

Marlins: RHP Sandy Alcantara (4-10) and RHP Robert Dugger start a doubleheader Monday at the New York Mets. Dugger would be making is major league debut.

Rays: RHP Charlie Morton (12-3) will face Toronto RHP Jacob Waguespack (2-1) Monday night. In Morton's big league debut on June 14, 2008, he faced Hall of Famer Vladimir Guerrero, and he could get the chance to pitch against his son, Vladimir Jr. ''That's kind of cool,'' Morton said. The senior Guerrero was 1 for 3 off Morton that day with a single to center.

---

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

More from MLB

MLB GAME BULLETS
Miami Marlins at Tampa Bay Rays
@
  • The Marlins beat the Twins yesterday, 5-4, on a Harold Ramirez walk-off home run in the 12th inning. Ramirez is the first Marlin to hit a walk-off home run in extra-innings in his first MLB season since Miguel Cabrera on June 20, 2003.
  • The Rays swept a three-game series at Boston to move to 8-1 at Fenway Park this season. Tampa Bay currently occupies the second Wild Card spot in the AL, half a game up on Oakland.
  • Tampa Bay has recorded 12+ hits in a franchise record five consecutive games. The only team with a longer such streak this season is the Rockies, who had 12+ hits in six straight games from June 13-19.
  • Travis d'Arnaud has 22 RBI since the All-Star break, tied with Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Rafael Devers for most in the majors over that time. Those 22 RBI have come in a 15-game span, making d'Arnaud the first Ray with that many RBI over any 15-game span since Evan Longoria (23) in 2011.
  • Miguel Rojas has hit safely in nine straight games, posting a .387 (12-for-31) batting average over that time with three home runs and seven runs scored. Rojas' career-best hitting streak is 10 games, which has he done twice.

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      Modal message