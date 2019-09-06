Toronto
Blue Jays Blue Jays 55-87
0
September 6, 2019 - Final
Clay Buchholz
vs
Pete Fairbanks
Tampa Bay
Rays Rays 84-59
5
September 6, 2019 - Final
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E
Tor
Blue Jays
 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 1
TB
Rays
 1 2 0 1 0 0 0 1 5 9 0
WP
Fairbanks
1-2, 6.92
LP
Buchholz
1-4, 5.31
SV
Pagan
(19)
Home Runs
Zunino 1 (9)
WP Fairbanks TB (1-2)
LP Buchholz Tor (1-4)
S Pagan TB (19)

Rays pitchers combine on 2-hitter in 5-0 win over Blue Jays

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) The Tampa Bay pitching was nearly perfect for eight innings before surviving a scare in the ninth.

Brendan McKay and four relievers combined on a two-hitter, Mike Zunino hit a two-run homer, and the AL playoff-contending Rays beat the Toronto Blue Jays 5-0 on Friday night.

''I think what you saw McKay do for us was set the tone,'' Zunino said. ''The guys that came in after continued to attack guys and put guys on the defensive.''

Randal Grichuk was lone Toronto baserunner through eight innings, reaching on his two-out opposite-field triple in the first off McKay near the wall that right fielder Avisail Garcia overran.

''Regardless, tough play,'' Rays manager Kevin Cash. ''We've gotten used to seeing Avi make that pretty easily but he said he kind of lost it for a second.''

The Blue Jays threatened in ninth against 29-year old Cole Sulser, who was making his major league debut. Danny Jansen had a leadoff walk, Anthony Alford grounded a single to left and Bo Bichette walked to load the bases with no outs and chase Sulser, who had a 1-2-3 eighth.

Emilio Pagan retired Teoscar Hernandez on a pop-up, struck out Grichuk and got a fly from Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to get this 19th save.

''Emilio comes in and just shuts the door,'' Cash said. ''He's gotten good at doing that.

McKay, recalled from Triple-A Durham on Tuesday, struck out seven in 3 2/3 scoreless innings. He had been shutdown for around 10 days at the end of August with fatigue in his throwing shoulder that resulted in a cortisone shot.

''Overall it was encouraging,'' McKay said.

Pete Fairbanks (1-2) followed McKay and retired four straight batters.

The Rays, in a tight three-way AL wild-card race with Oakland and Cleveland, have won eight of nine.

Clay Buchholz (1-4) gave up four runs and seven hits over in six innings for the Blue Jays, who have lost 14 of 17. It was his third appearance after being sidelined three and a half months by right shoulder inflammation.

''You'd like to win but for this group it's a learning experience, a learning curve,'' Buchholz said. ''I think in the near future there will be a lot of wins for this team.''

Garcia had an RBI double in the first inning before Zunino's ninth homer made it 3-0 in the second.

Tampa Bay pushed it to 4-0 in the fourth when Willy Adames doubled, went to third on Kevin Kiermaier's grounder and scored on a passed ball by Jansen.

Austin Meadows had an RBI single in the eighth.

Toronto manager Charlie Montoyo was ejected by umpire Bill Miller in the fourth for arguing balls and strikes.

RAYS ROTATION

RHP Tyler Glasnow, 6-1 when he was sidelined in mid-May by a right forearm strain, will start Sunday. LHP Blake Snell (elbow bone chip surgery) will make his first rehab start Saturday with Triple-A Durham. RHP Yonny Chirinos (right middle finger inflammation) could throw to hitters next week.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Blue Jays: INF Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (left quadriceps strain) got six at-bats in a simulated game.

Rays: 2B Eric Sogard left after three innings with a bruised right foot. ... LF Tommy Pham (right arm flexor strain) and C Travis d'Arnaud (shoulder and neck stiffness), both hurt Thursday, didn't play. Pham will be limited to hitting only until at least early next week.

MOVES

San Francisco claimed RHP Ricardo Pinto off waivers from the Rays. ... Tampa Bay will recalled IF Mike Brosseau from Triple-A Durham Saturday.

NUMBERS

Sulser became the 55th player and 33nd pitcher used by the Rays. Both are club records.

UP NEXT

Blue Jays: LHP Anthony Kay, acquired from the New York Mets in the Marcus Stroman trade, will make his major league debut Saturday night against Rays RHP Charlie Morton (14-6). It will be the second time Morton faces Toronto rookies Bichette (2 for 4, one homer) and Guerrero Jr. (0 for 3).

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

More from MLB

MLB GAME BULLETS
Toronto Blue Jays at Tampa Bay Rays
@
  • The Blue Jays took two of three from the Rays in St. Petersburg from Aug. 5-7 for their first series win at Tropicana Field since May 5-7, 2017. Toronto has not won back-to-back series on the road against Tampa Bay since a run of seven straight from 2005-07. The Jays are 36-70 (.340) at the Trop since 2008.
  • The Rays' 2-0 win in Tuesday's doubleheader nightcap against the Orioles marked the 46th time this season they have not allowed a home run, tops in the American League. Tampa Bay is also tied with the Nationals and Cardinals for the most wins (37) in games in which they have not given up a homer.
  • Tommy Pham is one stolen base away from becoming the first Rays player since Melvin Upton Jr. in 2012 with 20 homers and 20 steals in a season. Pham previously accomplished the feat with the Cardinals in 2017. Only six players (Mookie Betts, Francisco Lindor, Starling Marte, Jose Ramirez, Mike Trout, Christian Yelich) have recorded two 20/20 seasons over the last three years.
  • Toronto's catching duo of Danny Jansen and Reese McGuire have combined for eight homers, a .255 average and a .816 OPS since Aug. 1. Blue Jays catchers had hit a collective .190 with a .577 OPS from the start of the season through July 31.
  • Austin Meadows is slashing .420/.491/.800 with five homers and 12 RBI in 12 games against Toronto this season. Three of those homers have come in seven at-bats against Thursday's starter, Trent Thornton.

