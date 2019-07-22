Miami
Marlins Marlins 36-62
1
July 22, 2019 - Final
Trevor Richards
vs
Ivan Nova
Chicago
White Sox White Sox 45-52
9
July 23, 2019 - Final
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E
Mia
Marlins
 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 4 0
CWS
White Sox
 2 0 2 0 3 2 0 0 9 10 1
WP
Nova
5-9, 5.49
LP
Richards
3-12, 4.62
Home Runs
Alfaro 1 (11)
Abreu 1 (22)
Moncada 1 (18)
McCann 1 (12)
Goins 1 (2)
WP Nova CWS (5-9)
LP Richards Mia (3-12)

Nova throws 4-hitter as White Sox net a win, top Marlins 9-1

CHICAGO (AP) Ivan Nova stumped Miami again and improved to 5-0 against the Marlins.

Nova pitched a four-hitter that led the Chicago White Sox over Miami 9-1 on Monday night.

''I always want to do my best out there,'' Nova said. ''I always work hard. Today it finally came out.''

Jose Abreu hit a two-run homer, Yoan Moncada added a three-run shot, and James McCann and Ryan Goins later connected for back-to-back drives.

''Nothing that he does surprises me,'' Abreu said of Moncada. ''Because I know all the time that he's looking to do more. He had been working hard. He's a great baseball player with a lot of talent and I still think that he can do more.''

Chicago opened a 10-game homestand by winning for the third time in its last 11 tries. The Marlins fell to 0-4 on their six-game road trip.

The White Sox became the first team in the majors to have protective netting in place from foul pole to foul pole, extending the safety measure for their first game at Guaranteed Rate Field since the All-Star break.

The new netting reaches a maximum height of 45 feet and, for ground rules, will be treated like a wall - any ball that bounces or is thrown off the nets will remain in play. The extra netting didn't come into play in its debut.

''I think it's awesome,'' Chicago manager Rick Renteria said. ''I know they've been considering it and talking about it, a lot of people have been talking about it throughout the league, obviously through injuries and things that have occurred. For (the organization) to be on the forefront of it speaks a lot to their desire to want to give both the fans safety and still see the ballgame very clearly.''

Nova (5-9) improved to 5-0 lifetime against the Marlins, striking out five with no walks. This was his ninth career complete game - his previous one was a three-hit shutout against the Marlins for Pittsburgh on April 29, 2017.

''We've had trouble with him, to be quite honest with you,'' Miami manager Don Mattingly said. ''And that's when we had a stack of hitters in here that did not handle him well. We have consistently not been able to do anything with him.''

Jorge Alfaro homered in the second inning for the lone Miami run.

Trevor Richards (3-12) allowed seven runs over five innings in his seventh consecutive loss. He walked one and struck out seven.

Chicago took a 2-0 lead in the first. Jon Jay singled for the first of his two hits, Abreu followed with an RBI double and scored on Moncada's single.

After Jay doubled in the third, Abreu hit his team-high 22nd home run of the season.

Moncada extended Chicago's lead to 7-1 in the fifth with his 18th homer.

McCann and Goins greeted reliever Jose Quijada with home runs.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Marlins: 2B Miguel Rojas (strained right shoulder) is expected to be in the lineup Tuesday. ... 3B-OF Jon Berti (strained left oblique) is scheduled to begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A New Orleans on Tuesday. ... LHP Pablo Lopez (strained right shoulder) is scheduled for a bullpen session on Wednesday. ... RHP Drew Steckenrider (strained right flexor) is scheduled for a 20-pitch bullpen session on Tuesday. ... RHP Jose Urena (herniated disc) has begun a long-toss program.

White Sox: SS Tim Anderson (high ankle sprain) ran the bases on Monday and could be ready for a rehab assignment in the next couple of days. ... OF Eloy Jimenez (right ulnar nerve contusion) began throwing, but doesn't have a timetable for his return.

UP NEXT

LHP Caleb Smith (5-4, 3.47 ERA) starts for the Marlins against RHP Dylan Covey (1-5, 5.83). Covey has pitched twice in relief after getting hit hard in his last start by Oakland.

---

An earlier version of this story deleted references to shutout in headline and story.

---

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

More from MLB

MLB GAME BULLETS
Miami Marlins at Chicago White Sox
@
  • Since 2017, the White Sox are 15-33 in interleague play, worst in MLB. Since 2015, the Marlins are 36-53 in interleague play, fourth worst in MLB. Miami is 4-1 this season in interleague games away from home.
  • Marlins' hitters have struck out at least 10 times in five straight games, the longest active streak in MLB. There have only been three longer streaks by NL teams this season, and today's opponent, the White Sox, had an eight-game streak of 10+ strikeouts in early May, tied for the longest in MLB this season.
  • The White Sox return home following a 10-game road trip coming out of the All-Star break that saw the team go 2-8. However, the White Sox have either won or tied each of their last nine home series. This streak is tied with the Cubs for the second-longest active streak in MLB (Yankees, 15).
  • Jorge Alfaro is hitting .354 in July, which leads MLB catchers (min. 40 PA). His 17 hits are tied with Christian Vasquez for the most by any catcher this month, and his six multi-hit games are tied with Buster Posey for second most by any catcher (Vasquez, seven).
  • Yolmer Sanchez had five extra-base hits over the White Sox three-game series with the Rays - prior to this series, no White Sox player had any more than three extra-base hits in a series this season. The last White Sox player with more extra-base hits in a series was Melky Cabrera in 2015 (six).

