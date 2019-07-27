Minnesota
Twins Twins 63-41
1
July 27, 2019 - Final
Martin Perez
vs
Ivan Nova
Chicago
White Sox White Sox 46-56
5
July 27, 2019 - Final
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E
Min
Twins
 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 3 2
CWS
White Sox
 0 1 1 0 1 0 1 1 5 10 1
WP
Nova
6-9, 5.23
LP
Perez
8-4, 4.38
Home Runs
Moncada 1 (20)
WP Nova CWS (6-9)
LP Perez Min (8-4)

White Sox snap 4-game losing streak, beat Twins 5-1

CHICAGO (AP) Yoan Moncada believes better things are ahead for the Chicago White Sox.

Moncada homered, Ivan Nova threw two-hit ball through six innings and the White Sox snapped a four-game losing streak with a 5-1 victory over the Minnesota Twins on Saturday night.

Moncada finished with three hits, two RBIs and two runs. Adam Engel also had two RBIs for Chicago, which had dropped 12 of 15.

The White Sox had been outscored 23-6 during the four-game losing streak.

''It's a long season, and even though we're going through a rough patch right now, we're doing our best,'' Moncada said through a translator. ''I think that's why I said we're handling the situation as best as we can.''

Nova (6-9) allowed one unearned run on two hits in six innings and won his second straight start. He allowed one run on four hits in a complete-game performance against Miami on Monday.

He might have gone longer in this one - he threw just 88 pitches - but admitted he tired in the sixth.

''Coming from throwing nine innings, a lot of time you don't have enough time to recover,'' Nova said. ''I did what I had to do and it was a good day.''

The 32-year-old right-hander is 3-0 with a 0.44 ERA (one earned run over 20 2/3 innings) in his last three starts at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Evan Marshall got four outs, Aaron Bummer retired two and closer Alex Colome got the final three outs for his 22nd save in 23 chances.

The Twins, who lead the majors in homers, were held to one unearned run after slugging seven homers in the first two games of the series.

''It was a little bit of a night where we just couldn't get anything going,'' Minnesota manager Rocco Baldelli said. ''Nova threw the ball well. We really didn't have any response for what he was doing. He pitched deep into the game and did a good job.''

Minnesota starter Martin Perez (8-4) allowed three runs on seven hits in six innings.

The White Sox took a 1-0 lead in the second when Engel knocked in a run with a fielder's choice. With runners on the corners, Engel hit a grounder to third. Miguel Sano fielded the ball, looked to second and then decided to go home. His throw was late and sailed past catcher Mitch Garver.

Minnesota tied it in the third on an error by Moncada. With runners on first and second, Jorge Polanco lifted a pop behind third base that should have ended the inning, but Moncada let it drop and Byron Buxton scored from second.

Chicago regained the lead in the bottom half of the inning. Moncada led off with a double, went to third on a single by Jose Abreu and scored on a sacrifice fly by Castillo.

Moncada made it 3-1 in the fifth with a 432-foot homer to center.

Moncada then added an RBI double in the seventh - his third straight extra-base hit - that drove in Leury Garcia for a 4-1 lead.

Engel had an RBI single in the eighth to make it 5-1.

TWINS TRADE

During the game, Minnesota finalized a deal with the Miami Marlins for reliever Sergio Romo, minor league right-hander Chris Vallimont and a player to be named in exchange for first base prospect Lewin Diaz.

''He's ultra-competitive, he wants the ball and he's scared of nothing,'' Baldelli said of Romo.

MOVING UP

The Twins also announced they promoted SS Royce Lewis - the first pick of the 2017 draft - to Double-A Pensacola.

TRAINER'S ROOM

White Sox: OF Eloy Jimenez (right ulnar nerve contusion) had no issues following a hard workout on Friday, so he went through a more rigorous session on Saturday that included hitting and throwing to bases from a deeper spot in the outfield. ''I feel really good,'' he said. ''Maybe a couple of more days and I can get back to the field.'' ... SS Tim Anderson (right high ankle sprain) was scheduled to continue his rehab assignment with Triple-A Charlotte Saturday and Sunday. He'll rest Monday and could be activated from the injured list on Tuesday. Anderson was 5 for 13 (.385) with three RBIs and two runs in three games before Saturday.

UP NEXT

Twins RHP Kyle Gibson (9-4, 4.24 ERA) faces White Sox RHP Dylan Covey (1-6, 6.04) in the finale of the four-game series on Sunday. Gibson is 8-4 with a 2.82 ERA lifetime against Chicago. Covey took the loss May 26 at Minnesota, allowing four runs on three hits in six innings.

---

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

More from MLB

MLB GAME BULLETS
Minnesota Twins at Chicago White Sox
@
  • The Twins have won 16 of 25 meetings with the White Sox since the start of last season, but are just 6-6 in Chicago in that span. That includes losing two of three games in the teams' last meeting from June 28-30 in Chicago.
  • Minnesota dropped two of three against the Yankees, allowing 48 hits in the series. That is the most hits the Twins have allowed in a three-game series since July 31-August 2, 2009, when they allowed 52 hits in a three-game sweep at the hands of the Angels.
  • After defeating the Marlins, 9-1, on Monday, the White Sox managed just one run in the last two games of the series, including being held without a baserunner into the sixth inning on Tuesday. As a team, the Sox have a .634 OPS in 13 games since the All-Star break, worst in MLB.
  • Nelson Cruz enters the weekend riding an eight-game hitting streak in which he's hit five homers, including a home run in each of his last three. He has six home runs since the All-Star break, tied with teammate Mitch Garver and Houston's Yuli Gurriel for most in the AL; across MLB, only Cincinnati's Eugenio Suarez has more in that span.
  • After notching three multi-hit games in his last four appearances, Luis Arraez is hitting .379 in 38 games for the Twins this season. That's the second-highest average by a Twin through his first 38 career games since the club moved to Minnesota in 1961, behind only Tony Oliva (.430; minimum 100 PA).

