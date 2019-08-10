Houston
Astros Astros 77-40
23
August 10, 2019 - Final
Aaron Sanchez
vs
Aaron Brooks
Baltimore
Orioles Orioles 38-78
2
August 10, 2019 - Final
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E
Hou
Astros
 3 5 1 0 4 1 6 0 3 23 25 1
Bal
Orioles
 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 2 6 1
WP
Sanchez
5-14, 5.60
LP
Brooks
2-6, 6.35
Home Runs
Altuve 1 (20)
Bregman 1 (28)
Alvarez 3 (17)
Correa 1 (16)
Ruiz 1 (6)
WP Sanchez Hou (5-14)
LP Brooks Bal (2-6)

Alvarez hits three homers in Astros 23-2 rout of Orioles

BALTIMORE (AP) Houston manager A. J. Hinch was awestruck by his team's extraordinary display of power.

The Astros aren't showing any type of weakness heading into the final stretch of the season.

Rookie Yordan Alvarez hit three of Houston's six homers and drove in a career-high seven runs to help the Astros to the highest scoring game in franchise history with a 23-2 rout of the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday night.

''It was obviously a pretty explosive night from the beginning,'' Hinch said. ''From top to bottom just incredible at-bats, productive at-bats, explosive at-bats and ultimately a comfortable win.''

The victory was the eighth straight for the Astros, who became the latest team to feast on the reeling Orioles. Baltimore has allowed a major league-leading 240 homers and lost five straight.

It was the second 20-run game in Astros history. Houston also beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 21-5 on Oct. 2, 2015. The 13 extra-base hits set a franchise record.

Alex Bregman, who went 3 for 3, and Alvarez set the tone with back-to-back homers in the first inning. Alvarez added the grand slam in the seventh and a two-run shot in the ninth.

Jose Altuve hit his fourth home run in his last seven games in the second. Carlos Correa hit another home run an inning later with a 474-foot shot that cleared the bullpens in straightaway center.

''It's really hard to explain what happened today,'' Altuve said. ''A great game for us. A lot of good at-bats put together.''

Yuli Gurriel tied a career-high with four hits for Houston.

Aaron Sanchez (5-14) made his second start for the Astros after being acquired from Toronto on July 31. He allowed one run and three hits with six strikeouts and three walks over five innings.

The Orioles are coming off a series where they tied an MLB record by allowing 16 home runs in three games against the Yankees. Baltimore did not allow multiple homers for the first time in 12 games in the opener against Houston.

However, the Astros had a power surge the following night.

The Astros took an early 3-0 lead off Orioles starter Aaron Brooks (2-6) on a two-run homer by Bergman followed by Alvarez's solo shot. It was the ninth time Houston has hit back-to-back home runs this season.

Houston pulled away with five runs in the second. Josh Reddick started the barrage with an RBI single followed by a two-run homer by Altuve. Bregman had an RBI double and scored on a balk by Brooks. Correa's solo shot in the third extended the lead to 9-1.

Brooks allowed a career-high nine runs and four homers over just three innings.

''Just ran into a good offense, didn't execute pitches and had a few things not go my way,'' Brooks said.

Rio Ruiz managed his first career pinch-hit home run for the Orioles in the seventh. Baltimore outfielder Stevie Wilkerson made his fourth appearance this season as a reliever, allowing three runs in 1 1/3 innings.

''By the third inning, probably I was planning how was I going to finish this game, and somehow we finished it,'' Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said.

MORE MILESTONES

Alvarez has 51 RBIs through his first 45 career games, the most in major league history over that stretch, surpassing Ted Williams' record of 47 RBIs in his first 45 games in 1939.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Astros: RHP Brad Peacock (shoulder) was scheduled to pitch Saturday for Double-A Corpus Christi. Peacock, who has been on the IL since June 28, will pitch again Sunday if there are no setbacks.

Orioles: OF DJ Stewart is ''symptom-free '' after being placed on the 7-day concussion list with a concussion Tuesday, manager Brandon Hyde said.

UP NEXT

Astros: Justin Verlander (15-4, 2.68 ERA) has won his last five consecutive starts, striking out 10 or more batters in four of those decisions.

Orioles: RHP Asher Wojciechowski (2-5, 4.89 ERA) is looking to snap a two-game skid when he faces his former team (2015) for the first time.

---

More from MLB

MLB GAME BULLETS
Houston Astros at Baltimore Orioles
@
  • The Astros have outscored opponents 54-13 during a six-game winning streak and are an MLB-best 16-3 since July 17. In that 19-game span, Houston ranks second in MLB with 6.7 runs per game and its pitchers lead the majors with a 2.42 ERA and a .187 opponent batting average.
  • Baltimore has split its last four meetings with Houston after losing 14 of the previous 15. The Orioles are 7-23 against the Astros since 2015 — including 2-8 at home - and haven't won a season series since 2014.
  • Wade Miley, Friday's scheduled starter, has allowed three earned runs or fewer in 21 of 23 starts, tying teammate Gerrit Cole for the most in MLB by a traditional starter this season (Ryne Stanek — 27). Miley is 4-0 with a 2.09 ERA in his last seven starts and tossed six innings in a 4-0 win over the Orioles on June 9.
  • Jonathan Villar is batting .393 (22-for-56) since July 25 to rank fourth in the AL (minimum 50 PA). He leads the majors with 17 runs and seven steals during that span. Villar's 24 stolen bases this season are the most by any Oriole since Nate McLouth swiped 30 bags in 2013.
  • Yuli Gurriel tied a franchise record with eight RBI in Wednesday's 14-3 rout of the Rockies and is tied for the MLB lead with 30 RBI since July 12 (Nelson Cruz). Since July 12, Jose Altuve leads the majors with a .392 average (38-for-97) and Gurriel is second at .385 (35-for-91) (minimum 80 PA).

