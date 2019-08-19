Kansas City
Royals Royals 45-81
5
August 19, 2019 - Final
Jorge Lopez
vs
John Means
Baltimore
Orioles Orioles 39-86
4
August 19, 2019 - Final
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E
KC
Royals
 0 0 0 0 0 3 2 0 0 5 6 2
Bal
Orioles
 0 1 0 0 0 1 1 0 1 4 7 1
WP
Lopez
2-7, 6.25
LP
Means
8-9, 3.75
SV
Kennedy
(22)
Home Runs
Lopez 1 (2)
Dini 1 (1)
Villar 1 (16)
Ruiz 1 (8)
WP Lopez KC (2-7)
LP Means Bal (8-9)
S Kennedy KC (22)

Dini's first MLB HR carries Royals past skidding Orioles 5-4

BALTIMORE (AP) To most of the 11,659 fans in attendance and the rest of the baseball world, it was little more than a meaningless game between two teams long out of contention.

For Nick Dini, his family and friends, it was an unforgettable experience.

Dini hit his first major league homer in the seventh inning, and the Kansas City Royals stretched Baltimore's latest losing streak to eight games, defeating the Orioles 5-4 Monday night.

The 26-year-old Dini played high school ball in New Jersey, and when he learned he was going to be playing at Camden Yards, he had his family spread the word. Around 40 people, including his parents, grandparents and sister, showed up to watch the rookie catcher.

They did not go away disappointed. One pitch after Nicky Lopez went deep off Gabriel Ynoa, Dini sent a drive over the center-field wall to make it 5-2. Never mind that it ended an 0-for-10 skid; more importantly, it was his first long ball in 15 plate appearances as a major leaguer.

''It was a good moment. You dream about it, you think about it all the time coming up through the minor leagues then it happens and you're just floating around the bases,'' Dini said. ''To be able to do it so close to home and have so many people here made it really special.''

Royals manager Ned Yost, who turned 65 Monday, loved watching the 2015 14th-round draft pick hit it out.

''It is nice to see because they've worked so hard to get here and it's been a lifelong dream to play in the big leagues,'' Yost said. ''It's always a pleasure and a privilege to see a kid hit his first big league home run.

Kansas City (45-80) won for only the sixth time in its last 22 games, and Baltimore (39-86) absorbed its 13th loss in 14 games. The only team with fewer wins than these two struggling clubs is Detroit.

Orioles starter John Means (8-9) kept Kansas City hitless until Lopez led off the sixth inning with a single to spark a three-run uprising that wiped out a 1-0 deficit.

Jorge Lopez (2-7) allowed one run and two hits over five innings and Ian Kennedy, the last of five Kansas City relievers, gave up a home run to Rio Ruiz in the ninth before recording his 22nd save.

Jonathan Villar also homered for the Orioles, who have endured skids of five games (twice), six games and 10 games this season.

SKIDDING CUTHBERT

Royals 1B Chestor Cuthbert went 0 for 4 and is hitless in last 34 at-bats since Aug. 8.

HIGH SCHOOL REUNION

Means and KC's Bubba Starling, who played together at Gardner-Edgerton High in Kansas, faced each other in the big leagues for the first time. After their senior year, Starling signed with KC as the fifth overall pick in the 2011 draft and Means went to college after nixing a chance to sign with Atlanta.

Means got the better of his old friend in the reunion, retiring Starling on a grounder and strikeout.

''It was a cool experience,'' Means said. ''You never see two small-town Kansas kids go at it in the big leagues.''

FORGET NO. 1

Should the Orioles finish with the worst record in the majors, they will again get the No. 1 pick in the draft next June. That has absolutely no bearing on how they play over the final six weeks, manager Brandon Hyde said.

''We're not going to stop fighting and competing,'' Hyde said. ''If you ask any player in (the clubhouse), they could care less about the No. 1 draft choice. It's about trying to win every single night. Our coaching staff feels the same way.''

TRAINER'S ROOM

Royals: SS Adalberto Mondesi (shoulder) is slated to begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Omaha on Tuesday. He's been out since July 17 and has missed 30 games. ''We're in no hurry to rush him back. We need to make sure he's good,'' Yost said. ... LHP Danny Duffy (right oblique strain) plans to continue his rehab stint Tuesday at Omaha. ''He's going to go four innings and limit his pitch count to around 15 per inning,'' Yost said.

Orioles: C Chance Sisco was sore but available after being hit in the groin by a foul ball on Sunday in Boston. Earlier in the same inning, Sisco was struck on the left arm by a foul ball. ... OF Dwight Smith Jr. (left calf strain) began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Norfolk as a DH and is poised to play the outfield on Tuesday.

UP NEXT

Royals: RHP Brad Keller (7-13, 4.10 ERA) attempts to break a career-high, four-start losing streak in the second game of the series Tuesday night. In his last outing, Keller pitched six innings of no-hit ball before St. Louis tagged him in the seventh.

Orioles: Dylan Bundy (5-13, 5.25) seeks his first win in five starts since beating Arizona on July 23.

---

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

More from MLB

MLB GAME BULLETS
Kansas City Royals at Baltimore Orioles
@
  • Kansas City and Baltimore meet for their first series of the season. Last year, the home team was 5-1 when these teams met, outscoring the visitor by an average of 2.5 runs per game. In their May 8 meeting, the Royals scored a 2018 season-high 15 runs.
  • The Orioles have lost 12 of their last 13 games, being outscored 124-53. Their 120 earned runs allowed are the most for any team in a 13-game span this season and their -71 run differential is the worst mark in the AL since they had a -72 differential in 2007 (Aug. 22-Sept. 3).
  • The Royals dropped two of three against the Mets over the weekend, allowing 35 hits. Their 25 singles surrendered to New York are the most they've given up in any three-game series this season.
  • Trey Mancini enters the series with 29 home runs. The next time he goes deep, he will become the first Orioles outfielder to have a 30-home run season since Nelson Cruz in 2014.
  • Rookie Bubba Starling batted .326 and scored nine runs in his first 11 games after getting called up on July 12. Since then he is hitting .136 and has scored five runs in his last 16 games.

