Tampa Bay
Rays Rays 76-55
1
August 24, 2019 - Final
Jose Alvarado
vs
John Means
Baltimore
Orioles Orioles 42-88
7
August 24, 2019 - Final
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E
TB
Rays
 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 6 0
Bal
Orioles
 1 0 4 2 0 0 0 0 7 7 1
WP
Means
9-9, 3.61
LP
Alvarado
1-6, 4.80
Home Runs
Brosseau 1 (6)
Alberto 1 (10)
Villar 1 (19)
Severino 1 (11)
WP Means Bal (9-9)
LP Alvarado TB (1-6)

Alvarado suspects injury after Rays' 7-1 loss to Orioles

BALTIMORE (AP) Starting for the first time in his career did nothing to turn around a sub-standard season for Tampa Bay left-hander Jose Alvarado.

Maybe a doctor's exam will provide answers why the hard-throwing reliever has lost his effectiveness.

Alvarado retired only one batter before being lifted in the first inning, Austin Pruitt allowed three home runs and the Rays fell to the Baltimore Orioles 7-1 Saturday night.

Pedro Severino hit his first career grand slam for the Orioles, who took control against Alvarado and ended a run of four straight losses to Tampa Bay.

Alvarado opened for the Rays after pitching in relief 139 times over three seasons. It's been a rough season for the lefty, and his problems continued in this unfamiliar role.

Alvarado (1-6) lasted for only 24 pitches, 15 of them out of the strike zone. He walked three, threw two wild pitches and was pulled with runners at second and third with a 3-0 count on Severino.

''He had no chance to throw the ball over the plate at that point,'' manager Kevin Cash said. ''I didn't want another run to come in from a wild pitch.''

Cash said Alvarado will be sent back to Florida to receive an MRI on his left arm.

''He's hurt, complaining of some elbow issues,'' Cash said, adding that Alvarado is probably headed to the injured list.

''This is unfortunate. It's been an unfortunate season to date (for Alvarado),'' Cash said. ''We'll let the doctors check him out.''

After Alvarado left, Pruitt got Severino to hit into a double play to end the inning. Though Alvarado was charged with only one run, his ERA climbed to 4.80 - compared to 2.39 over 70 games last season.

''I felt a little pain today after that outing. I didn't expect it,'' Alvarado said through an interpreter. ''But the way this season is going, it's another thing that's been happening. I just got to hope there's nothing major going on and that I can come back.''

Michael Brosseau homered for the Rays, who won 11 of their previous 12 away games and came in with the best road record in the majors. Tampa Bay took the first two games of the series against the last-place Orioles to move atop the AL wild-card race.

Orioles starter John Means (9-9) allowed one run and five hits over seven innings to end a streak of four straight losing starts. He struck out seven and walked none.

''I just thought he had everything working,'' Baltimore manager Brandon Hyde said. ''Really made just one bad pitch.''

After Pruitt got the best of Severino in the first inning, the catcher got a second chance with the bases filled in the third and sent an 0-1 pitch into the left-field seats.

''I feel great because I helped the team,'' Severino said. ''I got the one pitch up in the zone and I got a great swing on it.''

In the fourth, Hanser Alberto hit a solo shot and Jonathan Villar connected on the following pitch for a 7-0 lead.

A SOUVENIR

Baltimore's Renato Nunez notched his first career steal in the third inning, taking second base standing up while the Rays focused on Alberto moving toward home from the third base.

Nunez showed his sense of humor by calling for time, bending down and reaching for the bottom of the bag, pretending to pull it out for a souvenir.

EADES GETS A LOOK

The Orioles recalled rookie reliever Ryan Eades from Triple-A Norfolk, 10 days after claiming the former second-round pick on waivers from Minnesota.

''He's fortunate we're in the situation we're in,'' Hyde said. ''He's got an opportunity to pitch in the big leagues.''

Baltimore optioned LHP Ty Blach to Norfolk on Friday night.

RAYS MOVES

Tampa Bay activated OF Avisail Garcia (oblique strain) from the 10-day injured list, recalled Pruitt from Triple-A Durham and optioned OF Guillermo Heredia and RHP Aaron Slegers to Durham. This is Pruitt's ninth stint with Tampa Bay this season.

MANCINI SLUMP

Trey Mancini, who leads the Orioles with 29 homers and 74 RBIs, got the night off following a tough stretch at the plate.

Mancini was 6 for 36 (.167) with no home runs and just four RBIs over his 10 previous games. He was batting .282 on Aug. 1 and now stands at .270.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Rays: Garcia (.278, 17 HRs, 57 RBIs) was inserted immediately into the cleanup spot. ''We missed his presence in the lineup,'' Cash said. ''He's having a good year. Let's see if we can get him to pick up right where he left off.'' ... 2B Joey Wendle (wrist) had Saturday off from his rehab stint with Durham. There is no timetable for his return.

UP NEXT

Rays: Cash declined to name his starter for Sunday's series finale.

Orioles: Dylan Bundy (5-13, 5.03) is 0-2 in 3 five starts since July 23 but has lowered his ERA during that span.

---

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

More from MLB

MLB GAME BULLETS
Tampa Bay Rays at Baltimore Orioles
@
  • The Rays are 8-4 against the Orioles this season, averaging 6.25 runs per game. This marks the Tampa franchise's second-highest single-season scoring average against a division opponent, trailing only the 6.94 runs the 2008 team averaged also against the Orioles.
  • In the last series, the Rays scored six runs in the sixth inning in the four games. On the season, Baltimore has permitted an MLB-worst 125 runs in the sixth — the only inning this season the team has allowed more than 100 runs.
  • Tampa leadoff hitters are batting .178 this month, second-worst in MLB behind the Cubs' at .167. The Rays entered August with a .309 average from their leadoff hitters — the best in all of baseball.
  • The Rays' Ryan Yarbrough will start the series opener — his eighth appearance since the All-Star break. In his three starts in that span, Yarbrough has allowed no runs and eight hits while striking out 23 and walking none over 21 innings. In his four relief appearances, he's yielded nine runs and 16 hits with 18 strikeouts and two walks over 20 2/3 innings.
  • Rays rookie Mike Brosseau is 7-for-16 (.438) with four homers, seven RBI and four runs in his five games against the Orioles. He is hitting .250 with one homer, eight RBI and 10 runs in his other 34 games.

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      Modal message