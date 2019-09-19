Toronto
Blue Jays Blue Jays 62-91
8
September 19, 2019 - Final
Anthony Kay
vs
Gabriel Ynoa
Baltimore
Orioles Orioles 49-104
4
September 19, 2019 - Final
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E
Tor
Blue Jays
 0 0 0 2 0 0 6 0 0 8 10 0
Bal
Orioles
 0 0 1 0 1 0 1 1 0 4 8 0
WP
Kay
1-0, 5.79
LP
Ynoa
1-9, 5.65
Home Runs
Biggio 1 (15)
Gurriel Jr. 1 (20)
Hays 1 (1)
WP Kay Tor (1-0)
LP Ynoa Bal (1-9)

Hays robs Guerrero, Jays sweep Orioles with 8-4 victory

BALTIMORE (AP) It didn't matter to Austin Hays that the game he was in had absolutely no bearing on the playoff picture.

That was the last thing on his mind as he chased after a soaring line drive that appeared destined to go over the wall.

The Orioles rookie made a highlight-reel grab, one that will be played over and over long after anyone remembers that the Toronto Blue Jays beat Baltimore 8-4 Thursday night.

Cavan Biggio and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. homered for the Blue Jays, who scored 27 runs in their first three-game sweep at Camden Yards since July 2010.

Hays' catch - and his enthusiasm in making it - belied the unimportance of a matchup between two teams that long ago dropped out of contention in the AL East.

After Biggio and Gurriel homered off Gabriel Ynoa (1-9) within a span of three pitches in the fourth inning, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. sent a deep drive to center.

''Once I got closer to the wall, I realized there was a chance that I was going to jump for it,'' Hays said.

Hays raced to the warning track, leaped to reach over the 7-foot wall and snagged the ball in the middle of his glove.

''It's kind of the catch you dream about playing in the backyard, playing Wiffle ball and all that, so that was pretty cool,'' Hays said. ''That might be the first time since I was in high school that I robbed a home run. Definitely a cool experience.''

Upon returning to the ground, Hays pounded his chest three times in succession and yelled with delight.

''Yeah, it's just raw emotion,'' he said. ''You don't get to do something like that every day.''

Realizing the ball didn't make it out, Guerrero showed his appreciation for the play by taking off his helmet and waving it in Hays' direction.

Hays, chomping hard on his gum, lifted his cap over his head and pumped it up and down twice as a way of thanking Guerrero.

Toronto manager Charlie Montoyo wanted the home run, but that didn't lessen his recognition of a job well done.

''That was an outstanding play by Hays,'' Montoyo said. ''That would have been cool to watch, three (homers) in a row.''

The night became even more memorable for Hays in the eighth, when he hit his second big league home run. The first came during his previous stint with the Orioles in 2017.

Though denied by Hays earlier, Guerrero hit a two-run double in the pivotal six-run seventh inning after Biggio singled in a pair of runs.

Anthony Kay (1-0) earned his first major league victory by pitching four innings in relief of opener Wilmer Font. Afterward, Kay received what he called a ''beer shower'' from his teammates.

Trey Mancini had four hits for the Orioles, who have lost four straight and 15 of 19.

FUTURE STARS?

Ryan Mountcastle has been named Baltimore's top minor league player for 2019.

Mountcastle played first base, third base and left field for Triple-A Norfolk. A 2015 first-round pick, the 22-year-old hit .312 with 35 doubles, 25 homers and 83 RBIs as MVP of the International League.

''I'm looking forward to seeing what he looks like next spring,'' manager Brandon Hyde said.

Right-handers Mike Baumann and Grayson Rodriguez were named the club's top minor league pitchers.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Blue Jays: SS Bo Bichette was removed for concussion protocol a couple innings after being struck in the left side of his batting helmet by a sixth-inning pitch from Ynoa. ... Guerrero was obviously feeling chipper after leaving Wednesday's game with an apparent rib injury. ''Just a little contusion on his side but he's fine,'' Montoyo said. ... Gurriel is still recovering from a left quad strain that put him on the IL for more than a month. ''He's not 100 percent, so I think that's big for him to learn how to play that way,'' Montoyo said.

Orioles: RHP Hunter Harvey was shut down for the season on Wednesday with soreness in his biceps. He made a positive impression in seven games as a reliever with the Orioles, going 1-0 with a 1.42 ERA. ''He looked great in that late-inning role,'' Hyde said.

UP NEXT

Blue Jays: Toronto continues a 22-game stretch against AL East foes at Yankee Stadium on Friday night in the opener a three-game set.

Orioles: Reliever Richard Bleier (3-0, 5.63 ERA) starts off a bullpen game for Baltimore on Friday night against Seattle for the final series of the year at Camden Yards.

---

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

More from MLB

MLB GAME BULLETS
Toronto Blue Jays at Baltimore Orioles
@
  • Toronto and Baltimore begin a three-game set with the Orioles holding a 7-6 edge in the season series. The Blue Jays have batted .304 with a .930 OPS at Camden Yards this season, both their highest in any ballpark.
  • The Blue Jays took two of three from the Yankees, hitting five home runs in their two victories. This season Toronto has scored 53 percent of its runs from homers, the highest mark in MLB and just off pace for the all-time record (53.1, 2010 Tor).
  • The Orioles split a four-game set with the Tigers, including an 8-4 loss Saturday in which Baltimore allowed three home runs. The Orioles' .501 opponent slugging percentage this season is on pace to be the second-highest mark of the live-ball era (.517, 1930 Phi).
  • Vladimir Guerrero Jr. enters the series on an 18-game home run drought, tied for the longest in his brief career. Over his last 10 games Guerrero is batting .179 with a .489 OPS.
  • Hanser Alberto is batting .316 this season but just .232 with runners in scoring position. That 84-point drop in average is the second largest in the majors this season among batting qualifiers (94 points, Francisco Lindor).

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      Modal message