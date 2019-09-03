Seattle
Mariners Mariners 58-82
1
September 3, 2019 - Final
Felix Hernandez
vs
Jon Lester
Chicago
Cubs Cubs 75-63
6
September 4, 2019 - Final
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E
Sea
Mariners
 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 1 9 1
ChC
Cubs
 0 1 1 0 3 0 1 0 6 8 0
WP
Lester
12-9, 4.19
LP
Hernandez
1-5, 6.02
Home Runs
Schwarber 1 (33)
Castellanos 1 (12)
Contreras 1 (20)
WP Lester ChC (12-9)
LP Hernandez Sea (1-5)

Contreras, Zobrist return as Cubs beat Mariners 6-1

CHICAGO (AP) Willson Contreras spiked his bat in celebration as his soaring drive headed for the bleachers. Ben Zobrist sparked Chicago's lineup from the leadoff spot.

Yup, they're back.

Nicholas Castellanos homered and drove in four runs, and the Cubs celebrated the return of Contreras and Zobrist by topping the Seattle Mariners 6-1 on Tuesday night.

''It was great having Zo and obviously Contreras back, too,'' said Kyle Schwarber, who went 3 for 3 with his team-high 33rd homer. ''Benny at the top of the lineup, seeing a lot of pitches up there, and Contreras having a lot of good at-bats.''

Jon Lester (12-9) escaped three bases-loaded jams while working six innings in his second straight win, helping Chicago stay three games back of NL Central-leading St. Louis. The Cubs also remained 2 1/2 games ahead of Philadelphia for the second NL wild card.

Daniel Vogelbach's pinch-hit RBI single in the eighth accounted for Seattle's only run in its fourth loss in five games.

''You've got to score runs on the road to win,'' manager Scott Servais said. ''You need a big hit here or there and we just weren't able to do that at all.''

Felix Hernandez (1-5) lasted just three innings in his third start since coming off the injured list after being sidelined for more than three months with right shoulder stiffness.

Asked how he felt mechanically, Hernandez replied: ''Lost. Completely lost.''

The Cubs played without All-Stars Kris Bryant and Javier Baez due to injuries. Bryant was scratched due to right knee soreness, and Baez missed his second straight game with a jammed left thumb.

But they had more than enough against the lowly Mariners, especially with Contreras and Zobrist back in the lineup.

''I think that just speaks on how talented this clubhouse is from top to bottom,'' Castellanos said. ''If somebody steps out, somebody else steps in.''

Contreras had been out since he strained his right hamstring during a 4-1 victory over Milwaukee on Aug. 3. The fiery catcher led off the second with a shot to left-center for his 20th homer , and then threw his bat toward the ground as the crowd roared.

''It was a special moment for me because I know that I got hurt a month ago and battled my way back,'' Contreras said.

Zobrist reached twice and scored two runs in his first major league action since he left the team in May to be with his family while going through a divorce.

Zobrist received a standing ovation from the crowd of 33,958 before his first at-bat.

''Very, very warm welcome,'' he said. ''I just feel real grateful that I get to be a part of this.''

Zobrist led off the fifth with a bunt single. Schwarber then singled before Castellanos drove Wade LeBlanc's pitch deep to right , giving the Cubs a 5-0 lead.

Castellanos has 12 homers and 24 RBIs in 31 games since he was acquired in a trade with Detroit on July 31. It was his 23rd homer overall this year.

MAKING MOVES

The Mariners recalled infielder Shed Long and right-hander Zac Grotz from Triple-A Tacoma. Grotz worked the eighth, and Long popped out as a pinch hitter in the ninth.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Mariners: C Omar Narvaez (back spasms) was out of the starting lineup for the second straight day. ... SS J.P. Crawford met with doctors before missing his fourth consecutive game with right hamstring tightness. ''It tested out pretty good strength-wise with that hamstring,'' Servais said. ... OF Mitch Haniger wants to play again this season, but Servais said his lower back is still bothering him. Haniger hurt his back while rehabbing from a ruptured testicle. ''It may be a situation where he gets a second opinion and see if there's something we're missing,'' Servais said.

Cubs: LHP Derek Holland was activated from the 10-day IL. The reliever was sidelined by a bruised left wrist.

UP NEXT

Mariners: LHP Marco Gonzales (14-11, 4.30 ERA) starts Thursday night in the opener of a four-game set at AL West-leading Houston. LHP Wade Miley (13-4, 3.06 ERA) gets the ball for the Astros.

Cubs: Following an off day, LHP Jose Quintana (12-8, 3.90 ERA) and Brewers RHP Chase Anderson (6-4, 4.58 ERA) meet again Thursday night in the opener of a four-game series in Milwaukee. Quintana tossed 5 2/3 scoreless innings in the Cubs' 7-1 victory over Anderson and the Brewers on Friday.

---

Jay Cohen can be reached at https://twitter.com/jcohenap

---

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

MLB GAME BULLETS
Seattle Mariners at Chicago Cubs
@
  • Since last season, the Cubs have averaged 5.92 runs while hitting .285 as a team in interleague games, both marks best in MLB. The Mariners have averaged just 3.13 runs while hitting .228, both marks second-worst in the majors.
  • The Mariners put up 11 runs in their win over the Rangers in Texas yesterday. They have a team OPS of .781 on the road compared to .735 at home — that 0.46 difference is the third-largest in MLB.
  • Chicago was shut out by the Brewers in the last two games of this past weekend's series after putting up seven runs in the first game. They entered the series having been shut out just four times all season.
  • Kyle Hendricks has gone 16 straight interleague starts without allowing more than three earned runs. In interleague play history, only Clayton Kershaw has put up a longer streak (24-game active streak).
  • Tom Murphy went 2-for-6 with a home run in the Mariners' win over the Rangers yesterday, his eighth homer since the All-Star break. He is slugging .663 since the break, second best among catchers behind the Dodgers' Will Smith (.724; minimum 50 PA).

