Pittsburgh
Pirates Pirates 65-85
6
September 15, 2019 - Final
Trevor Williams
vs
Brad Wieck
Chicago
Cubs Cubs 81-68
16
September 15, 2019 - Final
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E
Pit
Pirates
 0 0 5 1 0 0 0 0 0 6 14 1
ChC
Cubs
 3 0 5 2 2 1 2 1 16 19 1
WP
Wieck
1-1, 5.70
LP
Williams
7-7, 5.59
Home Runs
Happ 1 (6)
Bryant 2 (31)
Schwarber 1 (36)
Lucroy 1 (1)
WP Wieck ChC (1-1)
LP Williams Pit (7-7)

Cubs' Rizzo sprains right ankle, set for MRI on Monday

CHICAGO (AP) Anthony Rizzo was helped off the field Sunday by a trainer and a teammate with a sprained right ankle, and Wrigley Field fell silent. With Chicago's postseason pursuit already hindered by a season-ending injury to shortstop Javier Baez, the team may now be without another star player.

For one day at least, the Cubs rallied without those lineup staples, thumping the Pittsburgh Pirates 16-6 to finish an impressive three-game sweep.

Rizzo was injured fielding a bunt at first base in the third inning. X-rays showed no fractures, and an MRI has been scheduled for Monday.

''We're gonna miss Riz, we already miss Javy, but I really believe the rest of the group is up to the task,'' manager Joe Maddon said.

The Cubs maintained their one-game lead over Milwaukee for the second NL wild card. The Nationals are 1 1/2 games ahead of Chicago for the first wild card.

Kris Bryant homered twice, and Ian Happ, Kyle Schwarber and Jonathan Lucroy also connected as Chicago battered Pittsburgh for a third straight day. The Cubs scored a total of 47 runs on 49 hits in completing the sweep.

Maddon is hoping the performance is a preview of the final two weeks of the regular season.

''There's galvanizing moments, too,'' he said. ''When your better guys go down like that, the other guys realize, `Hey, let's go.' That's part of the mindset, too. You can't permit that to drag you down. We didn't.''

Chicago starter Jose Quintana was pulled after allowing five runs in the third inning, when he fell apart following Rizzo's injury.

After Erik Gonzalez's leadoff double, Pirates starter Trevor Williams bunted toward third base. Rizzo charged aggressively from first and rolled his ankle a few steps before fielding the ball. He threw wide to first base and dropped to the ground in pain.

Brad Wieck (1-1) later replaced Quintana with two on and struck out both batters he faced to end the inning.

''It really did kind of get away from us in a sense,'' Bryant said. ''The fans were upset, we were upset. It was kind of like a light switch. He's a great dude, a great teammate and any time you see that happen, it's tough.

''But I think we responded well. Guys stepped up and we scored a ton of runs in a really important game.''

The Cubs rallied for five runs in the bottom of the inning to lead 8-5, starting with Bryant's second homer of the game and ending when reliever Michael Feliz threw wildly on an appeal play at third base.

Williams (7-7) allowed seven runs in 2 1/3 innings. Pablo Reyes drove in three runs for the Pirates.

Bryant gave the Cubs an early lead with a three-run blast in the first.

Happ, who replaced Rizzo, hit a two-run shot in the fifth to make it 12-6. Jason Heyward drove in a run in the sixth and Schwarber hit a two-run shot in the seventh. Lucroy capped the scoring with a solo homer in the eighth.

RECORD SETTING

Bryant now has 138 career homers, the most by any Cubs player in his first five seasons in the majors. Ernie Banks had the previous record with 136.

The Cubs' runs were the most they've scored in a three-game series since tallying 48 (also against the Pirates) in July 1894.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Pirates: 1B Josh Bell (groin strain) missed his second straight game. He is listed as day-to-day after exiting in the fifth inning on Friday. ... OF Starling Marte (left wrist sprain) didn't start for the seventh straight game.

Cubs: Closer Craig Kimbrel (right elbow inflammation) threw 20 pitches in a bullpen session before the game. He reported no issues, but the team will see how he feels Monday before deciding on the next step. ... INF Addison Russell was placed on the seven-day concussion list Sunday retroactive to Thursday. He was hit in the head by a pitch last Sunday at Milwaukee.

UP NEXT

Pirates: RHP Mitch Keller (1-4, 8.29 ERA) faces LHP Marco Gonzales (15-11, 4.30) Tuesday night in the opener of a three-game home series against Seattle.

Cubs: LHP Cole Hamels (7-7, 3.89 ERA) starts Monday night in the opener of a three-game series against the Reds. RHP Sonny Gray (10-7, 2.80) pitches for Cincinnati.

---

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

More from MLB

MLB GAME BULLETS
Pittsburgh Pirates at Chicago Cubs
@
  • The Pirates won three of four games in San Francisco in their most recent series. Pittsburgh is an NL-best 10-4 (.714) on the road since August 12 — only the Twins at 13-3 (.813) have a better record on the road in MLB over that time.
  • After wrapping up an eight-game road trip with a 3-5 record, the Cubs find themselves tied for the second NL Wild Card spot with the Brewers. Chicago plays 10 of its final 16 games at Wrigley Field, while the Brewers will play nine of its remaining 16 games on the road.
  • Anthony Rizzo has recorded 25+ home runs and 25+ doubles in six consecutive seasons, the longest active streak of its kind in the majors. It's also the longest such streak in franchise history, surpassing Aramis Ramirez who accomplished the feat in five straight seasons from 2004-08.
  • Jon Lester has a 5.72 ERA across 11 starts since the All-Star break. Overall this season, Lester sits on a 4.51 ERA after posting a 3.32 ERA in 2018 — his increase in ERA (+1.19) is the third-largest season-over-season increase by any NL pitcher this season (ERA qualifiers both seasons).
  • Since returning to the rotation full time in late May, Steven Brault has only allowed five home runs in 75.0 innings pitched. Among pitchers with at least 75.0 innings pitched since May 29, Brault's 0.60 HR/9 mark is the lowest in the majors.

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      Modal message