Cincinnati
Reds Reds 70-81
2
September 16, 2019 - Final
Kevin Gausman
vs
Alec Mills
Chicago
Cubs Cubs 82-68
8
September 17, 2019 - Final
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E
Cin
Reds
 0 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 2 6 1
ChC
Cubs
 3 0 0 0 0 2 0 3 8 10 0
WP
Mills
1-0, 3.42
LP
Gausman
3-9, 5.99
Home Runs
Schwarber 1 (37)
WP Mills ChC (1-0)
LP Gausman Cin (3-9)

Schwarber homers as Cubs beat Reds 8-2

CHICAGO (AP) Playing without Anthony Rizzo, the Chicago Cubs turned to Kyle Schwarber. And Nicholas Castellanos. And Alec Mills.

It seemed like everyone helped out.

Schwarber hit a three-run homer and made a diving catch in left field, and the Cubs beat the Cincinnati Reds 8-2 on Monday night for their fifth straight victory.

Castellanos added a two-run double in the eighth inning as Chicago moved a season-high 14 games above .500. The Cubs have outscored opponents 59-18 during their streak.

''This is the time,'' Castellanos said. ''We're facing adversity and we've got to stare it down. There's a lot of guys in this room who've got to step up.''

The Cubs (82-68) pulled within a half-game of Washington for the top spot in the wild-card standings and stayed two games back of NL Central-leading St. Louis, which held off the Nationals for a 4-2 win.

Steve Cishek, Mills (1-0), Rowan Wick, Kyle Ryan and David Phelps combined for 5 2/3 scoreless innings in relief of an ineffective Cole Hamels.

It was Mills' first major league win in his 17th big league appearance.

''Every time he shows up, he does something good for us,'' manager Joe Maddon said, ''and he does it in a very quiet, professional manner. He's outstanding.''

It was Chicago's first game since Rizzo had an MRI that showed the big first baseman had a moderate lateral right ankle sprain sustained during Sunday's 16-6 victory over Pittsburgh.

Rizzo will wear a walking boot for five to seven days, casting doubt on his availability for the rest of the season.

''We're not shutting any doors, but we're realistic that this is a legitimate injury that under ideal circumstances would take some time to heal,'' president of baseball operations Theo Epstein said.

Cincinnati (70-81) had won three of four, but the Reds went 1 for 9 with runners in scoring position and left 11 runners on base.

''We had opportunities early and didn't get enough out of those,'' manager David Bell said. ''It turns out that was kind of the difference.''

Kevin Gausman (3-9) pitched two innings in his first start since the Reds claimed him off waivers from the Braves last month. The right-hander has been a starter for most of his career, and Bell wanted to give him another look in that spot while giving the rest of his rotation an extra day of rest.

Gausman got into trouble in the first when Chicago put runners on first and second with one out. Schwarber then connected for the second straight day, driving a 2-2 pitch deep to center.

''I kind of put my team in a hole right there,'' Gausman said.

It was No. 37 for Schwarber, the highest total for a lefty batter for the Cubs since Hall of Famer Billy Williams hit 37 in 1972.

Schwarber also robbed pinch hitter Derek Dietrich with a stellar grab on his liner to left in the fourth. Phillip Ervin's sacrifice fly cut Chicago's lead to 3-2, but Cishek struck out Eugenio Suarez looking to end the inning.

IN-GAME CHANGE

Reds infielder Josh VanMeter left in the fourth inning because of a family medical issue. He started at first base after Joey Votto was scratched with an illness.

HE'S HERE

The Reds promoted infielder Christian Colon from Triple-A Louisville. Colon was hit by a pitch while batting for Gausman in the third and scored on Curt Casali's bases-loaded walk. It was Colon's first major league appearance since June 20, 2017, for Miami against Washington.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Reds: SS Jose Iglesias (sore back) was out of the starting lineup. Bell said Iglesias likely will start Tuesday. ... SS Freddy Galvis missed his second straight game with left knee soreness. Bell said Galvis doesn't have meniscus or ligament damage and won't be out long-term.

Cubs: RH reliever Brandon Kintzler is dealing with a mild left oblique strain. ... Closer Craig Kimbrel (right elbow inflammation) is scheduled to throw a simulated game Tuesday and could return this weekend. ... SS Addison Russell (concussion protocol) hit off a tee before the game.

UP NEXT

RHP Sonny Gray (10-7, 2.80 ERA) faces RHP Yu Darvish (6-6, 3.97 ERA) on Tuesday night in a matchup of two of baseball's best pitchers since the All-Star break. Gray is 4-1 with a 1.29 ERA in his last eight starts for Cincinnati. Darvish struck out 14 while pitching six scoreless innings in Chicago's 4-1 victory at San Diego on Thursday.

---

Jay Cohen can be reached at https://twitter.com/jcohenap

---

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

More from MLB

MLB GAME BULLETS
Cincinnati Reds at Chicago Cubs
@
  • The Reds and Cubs meet for their final series of 2019, with Cincinnati holding a 9-7 edge in the season series. The Reds haven't finished a season with a winning record against the Cubs since 2014, when then went 11-8.
  • The Cubs swept the Pirates over the weekend, scoring 17, 14 and 16 runs for 47 total runs, three runs shy of the modern-day record by an NL team in a three-game series. They also became the first NL team to score at least 14 runs in three straight games since the 1930 Cubs scored 16, 15 and 18 in three straight. That Cubs team went on to plate 10 and 13 in the next two.
  • Kris Bryant had three homers over the weekend, and is now 11-for-22 with five home runs, 13 RBI and eight runs over a six-game hitting streak. Since 2015, his 89 hits are the most in MLB against the Reds, while his runs (61), doubles (23) and RBI (52) trail only Anthony Rizzo (66, 24, 68) for the most in the majors against the Cincinnati franchise.
  • Yu Darvish, Tuesday's scheduled starter, struck out 14 over six scoreless innings against the Padres on Thursday. His 29.7 percent of swings that miss on the season is the best by a Cubs ERA qualifier since Kerry Wood was at 32.6 in 2003.
  • Eugenio Suarez homered twice Sunday, and now has 47 on the season — the most by a Red since George Foster hit a franchise-record 52 in 1977. Suarez is one home run from matching the single-season record for homers by a third baseman shared by Phillies Hall of Famer Mike Schmidt in 1980 and Adrian Beltre for the 2004 Dodgers.

