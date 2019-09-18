Cincinnati
Reds Reds 72-81
3
September 18, 2019 - Final / 10
Amir Garrett
vs
James Norwood
Chicago
Cubs Cubs 82-70
2
September 19, 2019 - Final / 10
2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 R H E
Cin
Reds
 0 0 1 0 0 1 0 0 1 3 10 0
ChC
Cubs
 0 0 1 0 0 1 0 0 0 2 4 1
WP
Garrett
5-3, 3.21
LP
Norwood
0-1, 1.59
SV
Iglesias
(33)
Home Runs
Suarez 1 (48)
Contreras 1 (24)
WP Garrett Cin (5-3)
LP Norwood ChC (0-1)
S Iglesias Cin (33)

Iglesias' double in 10th leads Reds past Cubs 3-2

CHICAGO (AP) The improving Cincinnati Reds' pitching staff cooled off the previously surging Chicago Cubs' offense.

Jose Iglesias had an RBI double in the 10th inning and five Cincinnati pitchers combined for a four-hitter as the Reds recorded their second straight win over playoff-contending Chicago 3-2 on Wednesday night.

The Reds won 4-2 on Tuesday night. The Cubs had won five straight before that, outscoring the opponents 59-18 during that stretch.

''We believe our team is at our best when we play the best teams,'' Cincinnati manager David Bell said. ''It's nothing more than that - we can play with those teams.''

The Cubs and Milwaukee Brewers trail the NL Central-leading St. Louis Cardinals by three games. Chicago and Milwaukee are tied for the second NL wild-card spot, 1 1/2 games behind the Washington Nationals, who hold the first wild card.

Chicago opens a four-game series against St. Louis on Thursday night at Wrigley Field.

''We all know what's in front of us,'' Cubs starter Jon Lester said. ''We've got to play good baseball this weekend, and hopefully we can do that.''

With two outs and none on in the top of the 10th, Cincinnati's Aristides Aquino started the winning rally against James Norwood (0-1) with a single to left. After Aquino advanced on a wild pitch, Josh VanMeter walked, putting runners on first and second. Iglesias then doubled to right to score Aquino with the go-ahead run.

Amir Garrett (5-3) struck out Kyle Schwarber to end the ninth and Raisel Iglesias worked around a one-out double in the 10th for his 33rd save. Nico Hoerner lined out to right to end it.

The Reds finished with an 11-8 record against the Cubs this season.

Reds slugger Eugenio Suarez hit his 48th homer, one behind Pete Alonso of the New York Mets for the major league lead. The total is the most ever by a Venezuelan player, breaking the previous mark of 47 by Andres Galarraga.

Suarez also tied the NL record for homers by a third baseman. Mike Schmidt of the Phillies (1980) and Adrian Beltre of the Dodgers (2004) are the others reach the mark.

Cincinnati starter Tyler Mahle allowed just one run on one hit in six innings.

Lester allowed one run on six hits in five-plus innings.

Suarez's solo shot in the fourth inning gave the Reds a 1-0 lead.

The Cubs tied it in the bottom half of the inning. Nicholas Castellanos led off with a double, advanced to third on a wild pitch and scored on a sacrifice fly by Schwarber.

Cincinnati took a 2-1 lead in the seventh on a sacrifice fly by Alex Blandino before Willson Contreras tied it with a two-out solo blast, which came on an 0-2 pitch from reliever Robert Stephenson in the bottom of the inning.

CELEBRATION

Suarez was presented with a huge 9-liter bottle of champagne by the Reds in the clubhouse. He and his teammates drank from it to celebrate his Venezuelan homer record.

''This is absolutely amazing,'' he said. ''I appreciate all my teammates and all of Cincinnati.''

CENTRAL SHOWDOWN

The Cubs conclude their final homestand with a four-game set against the Cardinals starting Thursday night. The teams then play three games in St. Louis next weekend.

''When you look at that schedule at the beginning of the season, you hope you have an eight-game lead by the time this occurs,'' Cubs manager Joe Maddon said. ''But then you get in the position we're in, you're thankful that you have to play them that many times.''

TRAINER'S ROOM

Reds: C/INF Kyle Farmer (strained left oblique) was activated from the 10-day IL before the game. ... ING Freddy Galvis missed his fourth straight game with left knee soreness.

Cubs: Closer Craig Kimbrel (right elbow inflammation) threw with the rest of the relievers before the game. He's likely to be activated from the 10-day IL on Thursday or Friday. ... INF Addison Russell (concussion) is still in the concussion protocol, but worked out on the field for the first time since being hit in the head Sept. 8.

UP NEXT

Reds: Ace Luis Castillo (15-6, 3.22 ERA) faces Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom (9-8, 2.61) Friday night in the opener of a three-game home series against the Mets.

Cubs: RHP Kyle Hendricks (11-9, 3.26 ERA) starts the opener of the St. Louis series Thursday night with RHP Jack Flaherty (10-8, 3.05) going for Cardinals. Hendricks has a 1.75 ERA in 13 home starts, while Flaherty is 6-2 with a 0.90 ERA in his last nine starts.

---

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

More from MLB

MLB GAME BULLETS
Cincinnati Reds at Chicago Cubs
@
  • The Reds and Cubs meet for their final series of 2019, with Cincinnati holding a 9-7 edge in the season series. The Reds haven't finished a season with a winning record against the Cubs since 2014, when then went 11-8.
  • The Cubs swept the Pirates over the weekend, scoring 17, 14 and 16 runs for 47 total runs, three runs shy of the modern-day record by an NL team in a three-game series. They also became the first NL team to score at least 14 runs in three straight games since the 1930 Cubs scored 16, 15 and 18 in three straight. That Cubs team went on to plate 10 and 13 in the next two.
  • Kris Bryant had three homers over the weekend, and is now 11-for-22 with five home runs, 13 RBI and eight runs over a six-game hitting streak. Since 2015, his 89 hits are the most in MLB against the Reds, while his runs (61), doubles (23) and RBI (52) trail only Anthony Rizzo (66, 24, 68) for the most in the majors against the Cincinnati franchise.
  • Yu Darvish, Tuesday's scheduled starter, struck out 14 over six scoreless innings against the Padres on Thursday. His 29.7 percent of swings that miss on the season is the best by a Cubs ERA qualifier since Kerry Wood was at 32.6 in 2003.
  • Eugenio Suarez homered twice Sunday, and now has 47 on the season — the most by a Red since George Foster hit a franchise-record 52 in 1977. Suarez is one home run from matching the single-season record for homers by a third baseman shared by Phillies Hall of Famer Mike Schmidt in 1980 and Adrian Beltre for the 2004 Dodgers.

