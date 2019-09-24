Cleveland
Indians Indians 93-64
11
September 24, 2019 - Final
Mike Clevinger
vs
Carson Fulmer
Chicago
White Sox White Sox 68-88
0
September 25, 2019 - Final
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E
Cle
Indians
 4 1 3 0 3 0 0 0 0 11 12 0
CWS
White Sox
 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 6 1
WP
Clevinger
13-3, 2.39
LP
Fulmer
1-2, 6.26
Home Runs
Mercado 1 (15)
Ramirez 2 (22)
Perez 1 (24)
WP Clevinger Cle (13-3)
LP Fulmer CWS (1-2)

Ramírez hits slam, 3-run shot in return, Indians rout ChiSox

CHICAGO (AP) Jose Ramirez put on quite a show in his return to the lineup.

The Cleveland Indians enjoyed every moment.

Ramirez hit a grand slam and a three-run homer in his first two plate appearances after missing a month with a broken hand, and Cleveland pounded the Chicago White Sox 11-0 on Tuesday night.

Roberto Perez and Oscar Mercado also went deep for the Indians, who won for the sixth time in seven games to remain a half-game back of Tampa Bay for the second AL wild card. Cleveland also trails Oakland by one game for the top spot in the wild-card standings.

The switch-hitting Ramirez homered from both sides for the fourth time. He finished with a career-best seven RBIs.

But the compact slugger downplayed his performance as just getting back to work with his teammates, even though he said through a translator that this bat handle had been modified slightly to accommodate this surgically repaired right hand.

''I'm not surprised to be honest,'' Ramirez said. ''You just try to compete and try to get my best pitch and have a best swing, and that's what happened.

''It was great to be back with the guys and help them in any way I can.''

The 27-year-old Ramirez was activated from the 10-day injured list prior to the game. He got hurt Aug. 24 against Kansas City and had surgery two days later.

Ramirez said he's ''not 100 percent yet,'' but manager Terry Francona was impressed by his immediate contribution.

''Seven RBIs in his first two at-bats when he has had surgery and hasn't played in a month? That's unbelievable,'' Francona said.

Mike Clevinger (13-3) pitched seven innings of five-hit ball and struck out 10 while extending his scoreless streak to 18 innings.

''The past five to eight starts, I've almost been trying to treat it like a playoff start even if it doesn't have the atmosphere,'' Clevinger said.

Batting left-handed, Ramirez drove a 3-1 pitch from Carson Fulmer (1-2) into the right-field stands with two outs in the first inning. It was his second career grand slam.

Ramirez connected again in the third, this time from the right side against Hector Santiago. His 22nd homer went deep into the left-field stands.

Ramirez hit .254 with 20 homers and 75 RBIs in his first 126 games this season. The two-time All-Star batted .320 with 15 homers and 45 RBIs in 46 games in July and August before getting hurt.

Dan Otero and Phil Maton finished the combined six-hitter with a scoreless inning apiece.

''Give Clevinger a little credit, the guy's pretty good,'' White Sox manager Rick Renteria said. ''Nice breaking ball, good fastball, we just weren't able to do a whole lot against him,''

But Ramirez did the real damage.

''He's a special player who took advantage of a couple at-bats there that hurt us,'' Renteria said.

White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson, who entered leading the majors with a .334 batting average, went 1 for 3. Zack Collins had two hits.

Santiago replaced Fulmer after the first and yielded seven runs over four innings.

After Ramirez's slam in the first, Perez made it 5-0 with his 24th homer in the second.

Following Ramirez's shot in the third, Mercado hit a three-run drive to left-center in the fifth.

EARLY EXIT

Ramirez finished 2 for 3. He struck out swinging in the fourth inning, and then was replaced at third by Yu Chang in bottom of the fifth.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Indians: Second baseman Jason Kipnis underwent season-ending surgery on Tuesday in New York, also for a fractured bone in his right hand. He has been out since Sept. 15

UP NEXT

Indians right-hander Shane Bieber (15-7, 3.23 ERA) faces White Sox left-hander Ross Detwiler (2-5, 6.98 ERA) on Wednesday night. Bieber has won his last three decisions in four starts this month.

Cleveland Indians at Chicago White Sox
@
  • The Indians and White Sox meet for three in Chicago with the White Sox leading the season series 9-7. Cleveland has gone 40-17 against the other three AL Central teams while averaging 5.2 runs compared to averaging 4.1 vs. Chicago.
  • Cleveland's starting pitchers have posted a 3.14 ERA this month to trail only the Yankees' 2.59 September ERA for the best in the AL. The Indians have a 3.27 team ERA since the All-Star Game after going into the break with a 3.92 ERA, and that 0.65 decrease in ERA is the biggest improvement in the AL.
  • Carlos Santana hit his 30th double of the season Sunday to become just fourth Indian in the live-ball era with at least 30 homers, 30 doubles and 100 walks in a season. He joins Jose Ramirez from last year, Travis Hafner in 2006 and Jim Thome in 2000.
  • Oscar Mercado has homered in his last two games, and is batting .370 with four homers, four doubles, 11 RBI and 12 runs in his last 11. With 14 home runs and 25 doubles, he is one homer away from becoming the first Indian rookie with at least 15 home runs and 25 doubles since Ben Francisco in 2008.
  • The White Sox lead the AL with a .295 batting average this month and are tied with the A's for the league lead with 43 doubles. Chicago entered September last in the league in doubles with 208.

