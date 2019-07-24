Cleveland
Indians Indians 59-42
4
July 24, 2019 - Final
Shane Bieber
vs
Marcus Stroman
Toronto
Blue Jays Blue Jays 39-65
0
July 24, 2019 - Final
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E
Cle
Indians
 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 1 2 4 9 0
Tor
Blue Jays
 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0
WP
Bieber
10-3, 3.44
LP
Stroman
6-11, 2.96
Home Runs
WP Bieber Cle (10-3)
LP Stroman Tor (6-11)

Bieber tosses 1-hitter, fans 10 as Indians top Blue Jays 4-0

TORONTO (AP) Cleveland right-hander Shane Bieber wrapped up a shaky pregame bullpen session and shared a worried look with catcher Kevin Plawecki.

''I was like ''Let's just find a way to get it done,'' Bieber told his battery mate. ''Fortunately, I was able to do that.''

He sure was. Bieber pitched a one-hitter, allowing only a double by Eric Sogard in the seventh inning, and the Indians kept up their surge by beating the Toronto Blue Jays 4-0 on Wednesday night.

The Indians topped prime trade target Marcus Stroman and improved to 14-4 in July. They are 30-12 since June 4, the best record in the majors over that span.

The shutout was Cleveland's AL-leading 11th. The Blue Jays were blanked for the eighth time.

Bieber (10-3) struck out 10 and walked one in his second career complete game. The MVP of the All-Star Game blanked Baltimore on May 19 when he fanned 15.

''He just pitched like a veteran,'' Indians manager Terry Francona said. ''He's maturing so fast. He's barely got a year under his belt. It just looks like he's going to get better and better. It's fun to watch.''

Sogard spoiled Bieber's bid when he opened the seventh when a drive that bounced over the right field wall.

''It was a curveball down and in,'' Bieber said. ''He kind of dropped his hands, he's a good hitter. I would have liked that a little bit more away. I thought it was a decently executed pitch. He's a good hitter and he took advantage of it.''

One out later, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. was hit by a pitch, but Vladimir Guerrero Jr. flied out and Justin Smoak struck out to end the inning.

Bieber pitched a rain-shortened, seven-inning no-hitter at Triple-A in May 2018, less than a week before making his big league debut. He became the youngest Indians pitcher to throw a shutout while giving up no more than one hit and striking out at least 10 since a 22-year-old Dennis Eckersley no-hit the Angels in 1977, according to MLB.com.

''He gave us an incredible outing tonight,'' Indians outfielder Greg Allen said of Bieber.

Allen had three hits and an RBI and Jose Ramirez had two hits and scored a run.

Cleveland broke through in the in the fifth when Allen hit a two-out single and scored on Kevin Plawecki's double, sliding home just ahead of the tag. Toronto challenged the call, but home plate umpire Fieldin Culbreth's call stood.

''It was definitely bang-bang,'' Allen said. ''I felt like I was able to get under the tag and beat it, but I knew that it was going to be close. I was definitely happy to see the safe call.''

Stroman (6-11) allowed one run and five hits in seven innings, further burnishing his credentials ahead of next week's trade deadline. The righty pitched seven shutout innings to beat Detroit last Friday.

The fiery Stroman gestured to the stands and yelled ''This is my house!'' as he walked off the field following the top of the seventh.

''I just thought it could be my last outing here,'' Stroman said afterward, wearing a visor with the words `Let me be me' on it.

''I've always been emotional, I feel like I've had a pretty good tenure as a Blue Jay,'' Stroman said. ''There's been no willingness from the front office to sign me, so I've just kind of come to terms with it and I'm ready to dominate, wherever that may be, absolutely dominate.''

The loss was Stroman's first since June 20 at Texas, ending a streak of five unbeaten starts.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Indians: RHP Corey Kluber threw a 35-pitch bullpen session before the game. Kluber has been sidelined since May 1, when he was hit by a line drive from Miami's Brian Anderson and broke a bone in his forearm. Kluber will throw another bullpen Saturday. ... OF Tyler Naquin (right hamstring) was held out of the starting lineup for the second straight day, but did run on the field before the game.

Blue Jays: RHP Justin Shafer was available out of the bullpen. Shafer left Monday's game because of a sore elbow.

GETTING ON

Allen reached base for the 17th straight game, extending his career-best streak.

LOW HITTERS

Toronto was held to one hit or fewer for the first time since Canadian left-hander James Paxton pitched a no-hitter for Seattle at Rogers Centre on May 8, 2018.

SUPPORT GROUP

Stroman has received no runs from the offense in eight of his 21 starts.

UP NEXT

Indians: RHP Adam Plutko (3-2, 4.81) starts Thursday as the Indians begin a four-game series in Kansas City. LHP Mike Montgomery (1-3, 6.83) starts for the Royals. Plutko is 0-2 in four career games against Kansas City.

Blue Jays: Toronto is off Thursday. RHP Jacob Waguespack (1-0, 5.68) starts Friday in the opener of a three-game series against Tampa Bay. The Rays have not named a starter.

---

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

More from MLB

MLB GAME BULLETS
Cleveland Indians at Toronto Blue Jays
@
  • The Indians swept a four-game series over the Blue Jays from April 4-7, limiting Toronto to just six runs. It was the fewest runs the Blue Jays had scored in a four-game series since totaling only four against the Athletics in July 2014.
  • Cleveland, which is an AL-best 13-3 since June 30 with an MLB-leading 2.63 ERA in that span, struck out 57 Toronto batters in the first series. Since 1920, this is the second-most strikeouts compiled by Indians pitchers in a four-game series, trailing only 59 punchouts of Oakland hitters in May 2017.
  • The Indians are averaging 6.13 runs in July while leading MLB in batting average at .295. They entered this month batting .238, and that increase in batting of .057 is the largest in the majors.
  • All-Star Carlos Santana, however, is slashing just .159/.302/.364 in his last 12 games after compiling a .385/.475/.712 slash line in his previous 14 contests. On the season, Santana's 1.174 OPS with one out is second in MLB among the 156 with at least 100 PAs in such situations (Dodgers' Cody Bellinger, 1.562).
  • Lourdes Gurriel Jr. went 9-for-28 with a pair of homers and seven RBI in the final six games of Toronto's latest road trip. On the season, he's batting .429 in Toronto's wins compared to just .208 in its losses. Among those with at least 250 plate appearances, that .221 drop-off is the largest in MLB.

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      Modal message