Houston
Astros Astros 88-48
7
August 30, 2019 - Final
Collin McHugh
vs
Trent Thornton
Toronto
Blue Jays Blue Jays 54-82
4
August 30, 2019 - Final
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E
Hou
Astros
 0 0 0 0 4 2 0 1 0 7 13 1
Tor
Blue Jays
 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 1 1 4 8 1
WP
McHugh
4-5, 4.70
LP
Thornton
4-9, 5.34
Home Runs
Springer 1 (29)
Biggio 1 (11)
Fisher 1 (6)
McGuire 1 (4)
WP McHugh Hou (4-5)
LP Thornton Tor (4-9)

Springer HR, 4 RBIs as Astros beat Blue Jays 7-4

TORONTO (AP) George Springer's pure swing produced some impressive power for the Houston Astros.

Springer homered and drove in four runs as Houston beat the Toronto Blue Jays 7-4 Friday night, the Astros' 10th win in 12 games following a five-game losing streak.

Springer's 29th homer was a three-run drive in the fifth inning, a 463-foot shot off the third deck.

''George can hit some pretty long homers, he can hit some timely homers,'' manager AJ Hinch said. ''That was a perfect one.''

Springer said he didn't feel anything after connecting on a high fastball from former Astros farmhand Trent Thornton.

''It's kind of one of the purest things, I think, in this game,'' Springer said. ''I just kind of heard it and I saw the flight of the ball and just put my head down.''

Springer has reached safely in 21 straight games and is batting .308 (28 for 91) with four homers and 15 RBI in that span.

Every Astros starter had at least one hit as Houston finished with 13 hits against five pitchers.

Cavan Biggio, Reese McGuire and Derek Fisher hit solo home runs, but the Blue Jays lost for the ninth time in 11 games.

Toronto rookie Vladimir Guerrero Jr. was ejected by plate umpire Mike Estabrook for arguing balls and strikes in the seventh. After swinging and missing at strike three, Guerrero gestured at Estabrook and said something as he walked back toward the dugout, prompting the first ejection of his career.

''The umpires were already on edge because we disagreed with many of the calls tonight,'' Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo said.

Astros left-hander Wade Miley was unable to extend his career-best streak of seven consecutive winning decisions, allowing one run and two hits in 3 2/3 innings. Miley struck out five and matched a season-high with five walks.

''Very rare for him to have that kind of command issues,'' Hinch said. ''When they rolled the lineup over a third time, it was time to take him out.''

Collin McHugh (4-5) got one out, striking out Biggio to strand runners at second and third in the fourth.

McHugh didn't return in the fifth after throwing 14 pitches to two Toronto batters.

''It didn't look like he had much life on his pitches,'' Hinch said. ''That's why I took him out.''

Hinch said he would speak to McHugh and provide an update Saturday on the right-hander's status.

Thornton (4-9) is winless in five starts since an Aug. 1 victory at Baltimore. He allowed four runs, three earned, and six hits in five innings.

Toronto opened the scoring in the second when Miley walked the bases loaded and catcher Robinson Chirinos was called for interference against McGuire.

Houston answered in the fifth. Yuli Gurriel reached on an error by Guerrero at third base, Chirinos hit a one-out double and Josh Reddick tied it with an RBI single, setting up Springer.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Astros: Manager AJ Hinch said RHP Aaron Sanchez (right pectoral) remains in a rest period and will not throw for the next seven to 10 days. ... Hinch said RHP Josh James (right shoulder) will join the team in Toronto on Saturday and is expected to be activated off the injured list when rosters expand Sunday.

Blue Jays: RHP Ryan Tepera (right elbow) rejoined the team Friday and is expected to be activated off the injured list when rosters expand Sunday. ... With Hurricane Dorian headed toward Florida, OF Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (left quadriceps) has left Toronto's spring training facility in Dunedin and rejoined the team. Manager Charlie Montoyo said Gurriel could be activated by Sept. 5. He's been out since Aug. 9.

DOUBLE YOUR PLEASURE

Toronto rookie Bo Bichette went 1 for 5 with a double, his 15th in 29 games. Only former Yankees legend Joe DiMaggio (16 doubles in his first 29 games in 1936) has more.

HIT PARADE

Houston's Michael Brantley went 2 for 5, his 53 multi-hit game. Only New York Yankees infielder DJ LeMaheiu (54) had more entering play Friday.

SPACE OUT

On Star Wars night, retired Canadian astronaut Chris Hadfield threw out the first pitch.

UP NEXT

Astros: LHP Framber Valdez (4-6, 5.14) beat the Angels on Aug. 25 to snap a streak of four consecutive losing decisions. It was his first victory since June 15, when he allowed two runs in six innings against the Blue Jays.

Blue Jays: RHP Clay Buchholz (0-3, 5.87) makes his second start since returning from the injured list last Sunday. He's 3-1 in six career games against the Astros but hasn't faced them since 2016.

---

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

More from MLB

MLB GAME BULLETS
Houston Astros at Toronto Blue Jays
@
  • Houston hit six home runs and totaled 22 runs in the first two games against Toronto on June 14-15 before it was shut out 12-0 in the series finale. Yordan Alvarez went 6-for-12 with two homers in that series while Josh Reddick was 5-for-11 with a home run and two doubles.
  • Toronto's struggles continued Wednesday with a 9-4 loss to Atlanta, its seventh defeat in nine games. The Blue Jays have averaged 2.8 runs and batted .214 during that nine-game span while the bullpen has compiled a 6.89 ERA and allowed 12 homers in 49.2 innings.
  • Houston fell 9-8 to the Rays on Thursday and had a six-game winning streak snapped despite drawing a season-high 10 walks. Even with the loss, the Astros still have their best record ever after 135 games. Houston needs 13 wins in its final 27 games to clinch its third straight 100-win season.
  • Wade Miley, Friday's projected starter, is 7-0 with a 2.93 ERA in his last 12 starts since his last loss at Cincinnati on June 17. He's allowed three earned runs or fewer in 11 straight starts, the longest active run in the AL among traditional starting pitchers. Miley is 0-3 despite a 2.50 ERA in his last three starts vs. Toronto.
  • Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is tied for sixth in the AL with 13 multi-hit games since July 27. Since July 19, he ranks fourth in the majors with a .367 average (minimum 100 PA) and is tied for seventh with 33 RBI.

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      Modal message