Houston
Astros Astros 88-49
4
August 31, 2019 - Final
Framber Valdez
vs
Clay Buchholz
Toronto
Blue Jays Blue Jays 55-82
6
August 31, 2019 - Final
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E
Hou
Astros
 1 0 0 0 0 2 1 0 0 4 6 0
Tor
Blue Jays
 0 0 3 2 0 1 0 0 6 10 0
WP
Buchholz
1-3, 5.45
LP
Valdez
4-7, 5.55
SV
Giles
(18)
Home Runs
Biggio 1 (12)
Hernandez 1 (21)
WP Buchholz Tor (1-3)
LP Valdez Hou (4-7)
S Giles Tor (18)

Biggio homers, drives in 3 as Blue Jays beat Astros 6-4

TORONTO (AP) Blue Jays rookie Cavan Biggio knows his Hall of Fame father is going to face a struggle every time his son's team meets the Houston Astros.

Biggio and Teoscar Hernandez each hit a two-run home run, Clay Buchholz pitched into the sixth inning to win for the first time in more than a year, and Toronto beat Houston 6-4 Saturday.

Biggio went 2 for 3 with a walk, drove in three and scored twice against the team his dad, Craig, starred with for 20 seasons. The elder Biggio has been a special assistant to Houston's general manager since 2008.

''I'm not going to lie, he definitely wants them to win but he wants me to do well,'' the younger Biggio said. ''Last night was kind of the ideal scenario for him.''

Cavan Biggio hit a solo homer in Friday's 7-4 Houston win, then connected in consecutive games for the first time Saturday as Toronto turned the tables on the AL West leaders.

''It's a pretty cool moment, not only for me but also for my family,'' said Biggio, whose parents have attended both games so far this series.

Bo Bichette and Brandon Drury each had two hits as the Blue Jays won for the second time in five games.

Houston has lost two of three after winning six straight and nine of the previous 10.

''We just didn't put together enough good at bats,'' Astros infielder Alex Bregman said.

Buchholz (1-3) allowed two runs and three hits in 5 2/3 innings, using four double plays to overcome a season-high five walks, including four leadoff walks.

Houston's Jose Altuve was doubled off first base on a deep flyball by Yordan Alvarez in the first, and the Astros grounded into double plays to end the third, fourth and fifth innings.

''I would much rather walk a few of those guys than just give in and throw a fastball down the middle or hang a curveball,'' Buchholz said.

Houston finished with nine walks and had another runner reach on a hit by pitch. The Astros had more walks than hits (six).

''A lot of free baserunners to not be able to hit a ball in the gap or just find a hole,'' manager AJ Hinch said.

The victory was Buchholz's first since Aug. 22, 2018, with Arizona, when he pitched seven shutout innings to beat the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Buchholz said it was ''mentally draining'' working through Houston's deep lineup.

''I'm glad it's over,'' he said with a laugh.

Former Astros closer Ken Giles struck out George Springer, Altuve, and Bregman in the ninth for his 18th save in 19 opportunities.

Astros left-hander Framber Valdez (4-7) matched a career worst by allowing six runs and gave up a career-worst nine hits in 5 2/3 innings. Valdez has won just once in his past six outings.

''A mixed outing for him,'' Hinch said.

Bregman hit a sacrifice fly in the first, but Toronto scored three in the third. Randal Grichuk hit an RBI single and Hernandez, a former Astro, followed with his 21st homer.

Biggio hit a two-out blast in the fourth, his 12th.

Yuli Gurriel hit a two-run double off Derek Law in the sixth, but Biggio responded with a two-out RBI double off Joe Smith in the bottom half.

Bregman cut it to 6-4 with a bases-loaded walk off Law in the seventh, but Buddy Boshers came on and struck out Alvarez looking to leave the bases full.

The Astros put runners at first and second with one out in the eighth, but Jordan Romano retired pinch-hitters Michael Brantley and Aledmys Diaz to preserve the two-run lead.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Astros: RHP Collin McHugh (right elbow) was placed on the 10-day injured list and RHP Jose Urquidy was recalled from Triple-A Round Rock. McHugh got the win Friday by recording the final out of the fourth inning. He threw 14 pitchers to two batters. McHugh missed 34 games because of elbow soreness in May and June. ... RHP Ryan Pressly (right knee) played catch in Houston Saturday, Hinch said.

KEEP WALKING, PART 1

Houston has drawn a major league-leading 19 bases-loaded walks this season. It's the most by any Astros team since 1974.

EXTRA, EXTRA!

Toronto rookies have 169 extra base hits this season, breaking the 1977 team record of 167.

UP NEXT

Astros: RHP Justin Verlander (16-5, 2.69) starts for Houston in Sunday's series finale. The AL ERA leader is 2-1 with a 2.51 ERA in five August starts.

Blue Jays: RHP Wilmer Font (3-3, 4.35) will open for the Blue Jays Sunday. Font is 0-1 with a 1.76 ERA in eight opening appearances, striking out 24 batters in 15 1/3 innings.

---

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

More from MLB

MLB GAME BULLETS
Houston Astros at Toronto Blue Jays
@
  • Houston hit six home runs and totaled 22 runs in the first two games against Toronto on June 14-15 before it was shut out 12-0 in the series finale. Yordan Alvarez went 6-for-12 with two homers in that series while Josh Reddick was 5-for-11 with a home run and two doubles.
  • Toronto's struggles continued Wednesday with a 9-4 loss to Atlanta, its seventh defeat in nine games. The Blue Jays have averaged 2.8 runs and batted .214 during that nine-game span while the bullpen has compiled a 6.89 ERA and allowed 12 homers in 49.2 innings.
  • Houston fell 9-8 to the Rays on Thursday and had a six-game winning streak snapped despite drawing a season-high 10 walks. Even with the loss, the Astros still have their best record ever after 135 games. Houston needs 13 wins in its final 27 games to clinch its third straight 100-win season.
  • Wade Miley, Friday's projected starter, is 7-0 with a 2.93 ERA in his last 12 starts since his last loss at Cincinnati on June 17. He's allowed three earned runs or fewer in 11 straight starts, the longest active run in the AL among traditional starting pitchers. Miley is 0-3 despite a 2.50 ERA in his last three starts vs. Toronto.
  • Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is tied for sixth in the AL with 13 multi-hit games since July 27. Since July 19, he ranks fourth in the majors with a .367 average (minimum 100 PA) and is tied for seventh with 33 RBI.

