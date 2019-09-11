Boston
Red Sox Red Sox 76-70
0
September 11, 2019 - Final
Trevor Kelley
vs
Trent Thornton
Toronto
Blue Jays Blue Jays 57-89
8
September 11, 2019 - Final
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E
Bos
Red Sox
 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 1
Tor
Blue Jays
 0 0 0 2 6 0 0 0 8 11 1
WP
Thornton
5-9, 5.04
LP
Kelley
0-1, 9.64
Home Runs
Tellez 1 (19)
Hernandez 1 (22)
WP Thornton Tor (5-9)
LP Kelley Bos (0-1)

Thornton, Blue Jays 2-hit slumping Red Sox in 8-0 win

TORONTO (AP) Boston veteran Mitch Moreland said it's been ''a tough couple of days'' for the Red Sox offense. Doesn't get much more rugged than this.

Trent Thornton and three others combined on a two-hitter, Teoscar Hernandez and Rowdy Tellez homered, and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Red Sox 8-0 Wednesday night.

''It's never fun when you're not winning,'' Moreland said. ''We've got to start over tomorrow and get back on track.''

The slumping Red Sox were shut out for the sixth time and have lost five straight. They had just four baserunners, and none advanced past second base.

''We're not controlling the strike zone right now,'' manager Alex Cora said. ''Today was fastballs up, breaking balls down. We didn't make an adjustment, we didn't get on top of the fastball, we swung and missed at the breaking ball and it was an easy game for the pitching staff.''

Thornton (5-9) followed an opener with five hitless innings, walking one and striking out seven in his first career relief appearance.

''He mixed it up,'' Moreland said. ''He was throwing everything for strikes, both sides of the pate, elevated his heater. He threw a good game, or half a game.''

Thornton is the second pitcher in Blue Jays history to pitch five hitless innings of relief. Right-hander Roy Lee Jackson did it against Minnesota on Sept. 28, 1982.

Thornton said Toronto teammate and former Red Sox starter Clay Buchholz taught him a new curveball grip earlier this week, and he put it to good use against Boston.

''I was throwing it in my last side (session) and it just kind of clicked,'' Thornton said. ''I brought it into the game and that was probably the most effective my curveball has been all year.''

Thornton leads all AL rookies with 134 strikeouts.

''The main thing was he was throwing strike one,'' Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo said. ''He was ahead in the count for most of his five innings.''

Blue Jays opener Wilmer Font allowed a hit during the first two innings, and Jason Adam and Ryan Tepera finished with an inning apiece as Toronto blanked an opponent for the seventh time.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. had three RBIs and Cavan Biggio had two hits and scored twice as the Blue Jays won their second straight following a season-long seven game losing streak.

Rafael Devers and Brock Holt each had singles for the Red Sox, who were blanked for the second time in three games. Boston also failed to get an extra-base hit, ending a 159-game streak that was the fourth longest in baseball history.

Toronto first baseman Brandon Drury made a diving play on Devers' hard grounder down the line in the ninth, throwing to second to force out Chris Owings.

The defending World Series champions have endured a rough stretch in which president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski was fired and a three-year run of AL East titles came to an end.

''We didn't expect to be in this situation,'' Cora said. ''The effort is there, but the results are not. Obviously everybody is disappointed in what's going on.''

Held hitless through the first three innings, the Blue Jays scored twice in the fourth against right-hander Trevor Kelley (0-1). Biggio reached on a bloop double and stole third before scoring on Guerrero's sacrifice fly. Tellez followed with a drive to right, his 19th and seventh in 11 games against the Red Sox. Tellez hit a go-ahead two-run homer in Toronto's 4-3 win Tuesday.

Toronto scored six more in a bat-around fifth against a trio of relievers, with six of seven batters getting hits at one stretch. Guerrero hit a two-run single off Ryan Weber, Randal Grichuk hit a two-run double off Travis Lakins, and Hernandez capped it with a drive to left, his 22nd, also off Lakins

Left-hander Bobby Poyner opened for the Red Sox, the first start of his big league career and just his fourth as a professional. Poyner struck out two in two perfect innings.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Red Sox: LHP David Price (left wrist) threw a 20-pitch bullpen before the game. Price was scratched from Friday's start against the Yankees. ... RHP Heath Hembree (right elbow) also threw a bullpen session before the game. ... OF Mookie Betts got the day off.

Blue Jays: OF Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (left quadriceps) felt sore after running before Tuesday's game. Gurriel has been out since Aug. 9

CRIME SPREE

Biggio is 11 for 11 in stolen base attempts, the most successful streak to begin a career in Blue Jays history. Former Blue Jays outfielder Shannon Stewart stole 10 straight to start his Toronto tenure.

UP NEXT

Red Sox: RHP Jhoulys Chacin (3-10, 5.66) was pushed back a day to open Thursday's series finale. Chacin made his Boston debut as an opener against the Yankees on Sept. 6, striking out four in two scoreless innings.

Blue Jays: RHP Buchholz (1-4, 5.31) faces his former team for the first time Thursday. Buchholz went 81-61 over 206 games in 10 seasons with the Red Sox.

---

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

More from MLB

MLB GAME BULLETS
Boston Red Sox at Toronto Blue Jays
@
  • The Red Sox lost three of four games against the Yankees in their most recent series. Boston is 25-42 (.662) against teams currently at .500 or better, compared to 51-26 (.662) against teams below .500.
  • The Blue Jays have lost seven consecutive games to begin the month of September. This month, Toronto ranks last in the majors in runs per game (2.1), batting average (.153) and OPS (.516).
  • Mookie Betts currently leads the majors with 128 runs, while teammate Rafael Devers is tied for second with Atlanta's Ronald Acuna Jr. with 116. The last pair of teammates to finish top two in baseball in runs in a season was Paul Molitor and Robin Yount of the 1982 Brewers.
  • If projected starter T.J. Zeuch goes for Toronto, it will be the 20th different starting pitcher used by the Blue Jays this season, tying them for second most used in a season all-time (most recently the 1967 Mets). The 1915 Philadelphia Athletics hold the MLB record with 25 different starting pitchers used.
  • Cavan Biggio has 12 home runs and is 10-for-10 in stolen bases this season. If he can avoid a caught stealing the rest of the way, he would become the first Jay with 10+ home runs and 10+ stolen bases without a caught stealing since Paul Molitor in 1995.

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      Modal message