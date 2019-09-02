Chicago
White Sox White Sox 60-77
3
September 2, 2019 - Final
Ross Detwiler
vs
Aaron Civale
Cleveland
Indians Indians 80-58
11
September 2, 2019 - Final
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E
CWS
White Sox
 0 0 1 1 1 0 0 0 0 3 10 1
Cle
Indians
 3 0 1 2 0 1 3 1 11 11 2
WP
Civale
3-3, 1.94
LP
Detwiler
2-5, 6.79
Home Runs
Santana 1 (32)
Bauers 1 (12)
WP Civale Cle (3-3)
LP Detwiler CWS (2-5)

Santana, Reyes lead Indians past White Sox 11-3

CLEVELAND (AP) Cleveland manager Terry Francona said the Indians' game against Chicago was painful to watch, but the outcome was worth it.

Carlos Santana homered, Franmil Reyes had a three-run double and Cleveland overcome eight walks and two errors in an 11-3 win over the White Sox on Sunday.

''I've got a dentist appointment in the morning, I feel like I've already been there,'' Francona joked after the 4-hour, 7-minute marathon in which the teams combined to throw 383 pitches.

''We were a little free and loose with the ball and we had too many walks, but we won the game,'' Francona said. ''You don't want to ever let that get lost. But we did some things that aren't gonna put our best foot forward in some close games like that.''

Santana, a first-time All-Star this season, hit his team-leading 32nd home run with one out in the sixth and had an RBI single in the seventh.

Reyes' first-inning drive to the wall in left-center gave Cleveland the lead after Chicago starter Ross Detwiler walked the bases loaded.

Rookie right-hander Aaron Civale (3-3) allowed three runs - one earned - in five innings.

The longest nine-inning game in Progressive Field history was 4 hours, 19 minutes on April 28, 2009, against Boston.

The Indians needed a boost after being swept in a three-game series at Tampa Bay. Cleveland trails Minnesota by 5 1/2 games in the AL Central and is a half-game behind the Rays in the race for the first wild-card spot.

The White Sox have dropped seven straight - matching their longest streak of the season - and are a season-high 17 games under .500.

''Today was just a tough one coming off a really tough seven days,'' manager Rick Renteria said. ''We've got to shake it off and put it behind us.''

Renteria was ejected by plate umpire Mark Carlson in the fifth inning. It's the eighth time he's been kicked out of a game this season. Renteria thought catcher Welington Castillo caught Francisco Lindor's foul tip that would have resulted in a strikeout.

''I let him know I wasn't happy,'' Renteria said. ''When I went back and watched the video, the ball did bounce.''

The White Sox loaded the bases with one out in the seventh, but Adam Cimber retired Eloy Jimenez on a double-play ground ball. Santana fielded the ball, threw to Francisco Lindor at second base and the play ended with Cimber catching the return throw to first.

''I sort of blacked out,'' Cimber said. ''I hoped my foot was on the base when I caught it, and it was.''

Jake Bauers, called up from Triple-A Columbus on Saturday, hit a two-run pinch-hit homer in the fourth.

Jose Abreu's groundout pushed a run across in the third for Chicago, but Oscar Mercado threw out Yoan Moncada at the plate from center field to end the inning. Moncada tried to score from second on Jimenez's single.

Yolmer Sanchez had an RBI double in the fourth and Moncada had a sacrifice fly in the fifth.

Detwiler (2-5) allowed four runs, walked six and threw 81 pitches in 2 2/3 innings.

Indians catcher Roberto Perez left the game in the sixth inning after fouling a ball off his left foot. Second baseman Jason Kipnis was out of the lineup for the second straight day and has been diagnosed with tendinitis in his right wrist.

TRAINER'S ROOM

White Sox: Fulmer, who was activated off the 10-day disabled list Sunday, allowed Bauers' two-run homer.

Indians: Jordan Luplow (strained right hamstring) was activated from the 10-day injured list and batted fifth. ... OF Tyler Naquin, who tore the ACL in his right knee Friday, watched the game from a suite and received an ovation when he was shown on the scoreboard.

HEADS UP

Yasiel Puig and Bauers uncorked wild throws in the fifth inning. Puig missed a diving catch of Tim Anderson's line drive. Anderson had a double and took third when Puig's throw to the infield got away for an error. Bauers' throw home on Moncada's sacrifice fly sailed to the screen behind home plate.

UP NEXT

White Sox: RHP Dylan Cease (3-7, 6.92 ERA) starts against Cleveland for the first time.

Indians: RHP Mike Clevinger (10-2, 2.72 ERA) has a nine-game winning streak, over 11 starts, since July 3.

---

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

More from MLB

MLB GAME BULLETS
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Indians
@
  • The Indians are averaging 3.33 runs in going just 5-7 against the White Sox this season. They have averaged 4.80 runs against all other teams this year while going 74-51.
  • At 79-58, Cleveland is closing on its seventh straight season with a .500 or better record. In the Wild Card-era dating to 1995, the Indians have ended 16 seasons at .500 or better, and among AL teams only the Yankees (25) and Red Sox (20) have had more.
  • Francisco Lindor hit his 26th homer over the weekend, and now has five home runs in his last nine games. Among leadoff hitters, Lindor's 62 extra-base hits are second in MLB. (Rockies' Charlie Blackmon, 67).
  • Mike Clevinger gets the start for the Indians on Tuesday, and has gone 9-0 with a 1.86 ERA in 11 starts since the beginning of July. No Cleveland right-handed starter has won more decisions in a row since Gaylord Perry won 15 consecutive decisions from April 12-July 3 in 1974.
  • The White Sox have lost six in a row, and in the last five, Chicago's starting pitchers have posted a 14.58 ERA. In only one other season since 1975 have the White Sox had a five-game stretch in which their starters recorded a higher ERA and that was last year at 15.98 ERA from April 17-22 (excludes overlapping stretch).

