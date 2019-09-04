Chicago
White Sox White Sox 61-78
6
September 4, 2019 - Final
Ivan Nova
vs
Shane Bieber
Cleveland
Indians Indians 81-59
8
September 4, 2019 - Final
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E
CWS
White Sox
 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 2 2 6 13 2
Cle
Indians
 1 1 1 1 2 0 2 0 8 14 0
WP
Bieber
13-7, 3.24
LP
Nova
9-12, 4.69
SV
Wittgren
(4)
Home Runs
Anderson 1 (15)
Abreu 1 (29)
Reyes 1 (7)
WP Bieber Cle (13-7)
LP Nova CWS (9-12)
S Wittgren Cle (4)

Indians beat White Sox 8-6 thanks to Mercado's clutch catch

CLEVELAND (AP) Oscar Mercado's spectacular running catch saved the game for the Cleveland Indians. It also might have saved their season.

The rookie made a leaping, backhanded grab of Eloy Jimenez's drive to center field with the bases loaded and one out in the ninth inning, allowing the Indians to escape with an 8-6 win over the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday night.

''It was the greatest catch I've ever seen -- and we needed it at that moment,'' designated hitter Franmil Reyes said. ''That kind of catch with the bases loaded, it got the whole dugout pumped up. It was very impressive.''

White Sox manager Rick Renteria agreed, saying, ''Obviously that young man in center field, Mercado, made a great catch. It's probably one of the best catches I've ever seen.''

Cleveland had built an 8-2 advantage in the eighth before Jose Abreu and Tim Anderson each hit two-run homers, the latter off All-Star closer Brad Hand.

Nick Wittgren entered to face Jimenez, who hit a rocket toward the deepest part of the ballpark but was left speechless and smiling as he tipped his cap to Mercado after the play. Wittgren then struck out Ryan Goins to end the 3 hour, 54 minute game.

''I felt like I had a pretty good jump on that ball, but it was so much on a line, I wasn't sure if I was going to have the time to get to it,'' said Mercado, who also had three hits. ''It was high, so I just went for it. Thankfully, I got it.''

The Indians, who had dropped four of their previous five games, remain in a battle with Tampa Bay and Oakland for the two American League wild-card berths despite losing third baseman Jose Ramirez and outfielder Tyler Naquin to season-ending injuries.

Right-hander Shane Bieber (13-7) struck out nine and allowed two runs over seven innings, winning for the first time in five starts since Aug. 9. The All-Star Game MVP exited with a six-run lead, but couldn't exhale until Wittgren locked up his fourth save.

''That catch was incredible,'' Bieber said. ''I couldn't really believe it, so I threw my hands up and said, `Holy smokes.' I don't know if it looked better on the field or on television, but we've been facing adversity all year and Oscar really picked us up tonight.''

Reyes hit a two-run homer -- his 34th of the season and his seventh since being acquired from San Diego -- and rookie Yu Chang had two singles and drove in a pair of runs. Reyes is batting .400 with five homers and 15 RBIs over his last 12 games.

''With Josey (Ramirez) out of the middle of the lineup, if he's going to be that threat, it's really going to help us,'' Cleveland manager Terry Francona said.

Chicago right-hander Ivan Nova (9-12) gave up six runs and 11 hits in 4 1/3 innings, raising his opponent batting average to an MLB-high .300.

Anderson had three hits and two runs, while Abreu's homer was his 400th career extra-base hit. White Sox right fielder Daniel Palka went hitless in four at-bats, making him 1-for-53 on the season.

DIFFICULT DECISION

Francona had second thoughts about using RHP Carlos Carrasco in the eighth inning Tuesday. He gave up a three-run homer to James McCann and a solo shot to Jimenez that gave the White Sox a 6-5 win.

Carrasco, who was diagnosed with a treatable form of leukemia in June, had only made one appearance since being activated two days earlier.

''Maybe I rushed into it a little bit,'' Francona said. ''That's what I was thinking about after the game.''

TRAINER'S ROOM

White Sox: OF Jon Jay (right hip strain) was transferred from the 10-day injured list to the 60-day IL, officially ending his season. The 34-year-old batted .267 with zero homers and nine RBIs in 47 games. He will be a free agent in November.

Indians: RHP Corey Kluber (left oblique strain) has ''got a ways to go'' in his recovery, according to Francona. The two-time AL Cy Young Award winner was injured in the first inning of a rehab assignment at Triple-A Columbus on Aug. 18.

UP NEXT

White Sox: RHP Reynaldo Lopez (8-12, 5.41 ERA) allowed six runs in a career-low 2/3 innings in his last start Aug. 31 at Atlanta. It was the eighth time he has given up at least six runs in 28 appearances this year.

Indians: RHP Zach Plesac (7-5, 3.61 ERA) struck out seven over seven innings and allowed one run in a 2-0 loss at the White Sox on June 2. The rookie is 5-1 with a 3.06 ERA in nine starts at Progressive Field.

---

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

More from MLB

MLB GAME BULLETS
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Indians
@
  • The Indians are averaging 3.33 runs in going just 5-7 against the White Sox this season. They have averaged 4.80 runs against all other teams this year while going 74-51.
  • At 79-58, Cleveland is closing on its seventh straight season with a .500 or better record. In the Wild Card-era dating to 1995, the Indians have ended 16 seasons at .500 or better, and among AL teams only the Yankees (25) and Red Sox (20) have had more.
  • Francisco Lindor hit his 26th homer over the weekend, and now has five home runs in his last nine games. Among leadoff hitters, Lindor's 62 extra-base hits are second in MLB. (Rockies' Charlie Blackmon, 67).
  • Mike Clevinger gets the start for the Indians on Tuesday, and has gone 9-0 with a 1.86 ERA in 11 starts since the beginning of July. No Cleveland right-handed starter has won more decisions in a row since Gaylord Perry won 15 consecutive decisions from April 12-July 3 in 1974.
  • The White Sox have lost six in a row, and in the last five, Chicago's starting pitchers have posted a 14.58 ERA. In only one other season since 1975 have the White Sox had a five-game stretch in which their starters recorded a higher ERA and that was last year at 15.98 ERA from April 17-22 (excludes overlapping stretch).

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      Modal message