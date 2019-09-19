Detroit
Tigers Tigers 45-107
0
September 19, 2019 - Final
Daniel Norris
vs
Mike Clevinger
Cleveland
Indians Indians 90-63
7
September 19, 2019 - Final
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E
Det
Tigers
 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 9 0
Cle
Indians
 1 0 0 3 3 0 0 0 7 12 1
WP
Clevinger
12-3, 2.54
LP
Norris
3-13, 4.58
Home Runs
Reyes 1 (8)
WP Clevinger Cle (12-3)
LP Norris Det (3-13)

Indians move into a tie for wild-card spot, beat Tigers 7-0

CLEVELAND (AP) The Indians have work to do on their postseason push, and no games left against their favorite pushovers.

Mike Clevinger pitched six shutdown innings, Franmil Reyes homered in his return to the lineup and Cleveland moved into a tie for the second AL wild card with a 7-0 win over the Tigers on Thursday night. It was the Indians' 17th consecutive win against Detroit this season.

Cleveland matched Tampa Bay at 90-63 with the Rays idle. Both teams trail Oakland by two games for the top spot. The Indians remained four games behind Minnesota in the AL Central.

''It's not enough,'' Cleveland manager Terry Francona said. ''We need more. I don't know how many more, but I'm guessing we'll need several more.''

The Indians matched a franchise record for consecutive wins against a team in a season - they also won 17 straight over Baltimore in 1954. Cleveland won 18 of 19 versus Detroit in the season series and outscored the Tigers 116-38.

''They have definitely had our number,'' Tigers manager Ron Gardenhire said. ''That's an understatement. It's not easy getting knocked around a little bit.''

Clevinger needed 33 pitches to get through a messy first inning. Harold Castro and Miguel Cabrera singled with one out and Jeimer Candelario drew a two-out walk, but Jordy Mercer flied out on a 3-2 pitch.

The right-hander allowed seven hits and struck out six. He is 11-1 with a 1.89 ERA over his last 15 starts.

''We won a game, but we've got to win every game right now,'' Clevinger said. ''So, that's the way we're looking at it going into each day.''

Reyes, who missed two games for personal reasons, hit a two-run homer in the fourth off Drew VerHagen. Reyes has 35 homers this season, including eight for the Indians since being acquired from San Diego at the trade deadline.

Yasiel Puig was 9 for 14 in the series and had an RBI double in the fourth. Roberto Perez drove in two runs with a single in the fifth, and Carlos Santana and Oscar Mercado each had an RBI.

Starter Daniel Norris (3-13) allowed one run in three innings for the Tigers, who have the worst record in baseball at 45-107. Detroit set a record for its longest losing streak against an opponent. The Tigers dropped 16 in a row to Minnesota from 2002-03.

The shutout was the 15th by Cleveland this season, and Detroit was blanked for the 14th time.

GETTING HIS SWINGS

Indians third baseman Jose Ramirez took batting practice Thursday for the first time since breaking his right hand last month. He had surgery Aug. 26. He's pushing to return before the regular season finale Sept. 29.

LATE NIGHT VIEWING

Francona is keeping track of the other playoff contenders, but not in the most direct way.

He said he's binge-watching the television show Madam Secretary at home after games. Francona was also watching Wednesday night's game between Tampa Bay and the Los Angeles Dodgers on his phone. The Rays tied it in the ninth against closer Kenley Jansen and won in 11 innings.

''I fell asleep and it was the ninth inning and Tampa had nobody on with one out,'' Francona said. ''I woke up and I checked my phone and I was like, `You gotta be kidding me.' So, yeah, that was a long convoluted way of saying that I pay attention.''

LOOK IT UP

Detroit's only win against Cleveland came at Comerica Park on April 8 in a 4-1 victory. Matthew Boyd was the winning pitcher, and Niko Goodrum and John Hicks homered off since-traded Trevor Bauer, who got the loss.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Tigers: Candelario started for the first time since Monday after being out with bruised right triceps.

Indians: LHP Brad Hand played catch Thursday and will be evaluated by the training staff to determine the next step as he deals with a tired arm. He hasn't pitched in a game since Sept. 8.

UP NEXT

Tigers: RHP Jordan Zimmermann (1-11, 6.32 ERA) will start the opener of a three-game series against the Chicago White Sox on Friday night at Comerica Park. RHP Dylan Cease (3-7, 6.18 ERA) will start for Chicago.

Indians: RHP Shane Bieber (14-7, 3.26 ERA) will pitch in the opener of a three-game series against Philadelphia on Friday night. LHP Drew Smyly (4-6, 6.22 ERA) will start for the Phillies, who are in contention for an NL wild card spot.

---

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

More from MLB

MLB GAME BULLETS
Detroit Tigers at Cleveland Indians
@
  • The Indians have won 14 straight games against the Tigers, and are 15-1 against their divisional rival this season. Cleveland's 14-game win streak against Detroit is the longest by either side of this matchup all-time, and currently the second-longest active streak by a team against a single opponent, as the Yankees have defeated the Orioles in 16 straight games.
  • At 45-104, the Tigers are in danger of posting the worst record in MLB this season. This would be the seventh season in the expansion era (since 1961) in which Detroit had the worst record in the majors; currently Detroit is tied with the Mets (6) for most seasons with the worst record in MLB over that time.
  • Cleveland trails Tampa Bay by a game and a half for the Second AL Wild Card spot. Based on current records, Cleveland has the sixth-easiest remaining schedule in the majors (.450), while Tampa Bay has the eighth-most difficult remaining schedule (.535).
  • Detroit is the only team in MLB without a player with 20+ home runs, as Brandon Dixon leads the team with 15. Miguel Cabrera leads the team with 55 RBI this season, the fewest by any team leader in MLB.
  • Roberto Perez hit a go-ahead three-run homer in the sixth inning of Cleveland's 7-5 win over Minnesota on Sunday. Of Perez's 23 home runs this season, 14 have come in the sixth inning or later.

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      Modal message