Philadelphia
Phillies Phillies 79-75
1
September 22, 2019 - Final
Vince Velasquez
vs
Carlos Carrasco
Cleveland
Indians Indians 92-64
10
September 22, 2019 - Final
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E
Phi
Phillies
 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 5 3
Cle
Indians
 0 0 0 1 3 0 6 0 10 9 0
WP
Carrasco
6-7, 5.10
LP
Velasquez
7-8, 4.76
Home Runs
Mercado 1 (14)
Reyes 1 (9)
WP Carrasco Cle (6-7)
LP Velasquez Phi (7-8)

Indians move into tie for 2nd wild card, beat Phillies 10-1

CLEVELAND (AP) The Cleveland Indians have overcome injuries and setbacks throughout season and remained in the playoff race. The outcome will be decided in the final week.

Cleveland moved into a tie for the second AL wild card with a 10-1 win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday night. The Indians matched the Tampa Bay Rays with six games to play. Both teams are 92-64 and two games behind Oakland, which leads the wild-card race.

The Indians, playing their final home game, took advantage of the Athletics and Rays both losing Sunday. Cleveland has an off-day Monday before the final stretch.

''We're kind of at the point of the year where we better win regardless,'' Cleveland manager Terry Francona said. ''I'd be lying if I said I was rooting for them to win, but we better win every game we can.''

The Indians are embracing the challenge of what lies ahead, starting Tuesday with three games in Chicago against the White Sox and three in Washington.

Rookie Oscar Mercado broke a 1-all tie in the fifth inning Sunday with a three-run homer. He's batting .324 (25-for-77) with four homers and 16 RBIs in September.

''There's a lot words I can use to describe these games, but each game is going to be the biggest game of the year,'' Mercado said.

Carlos Carrasco made his longest relief appearance since his midseason cancer diagnosis and Yasiel Puig had a three-run double in the seventh when the Indians scored six times.

The Phillies (79-75) are six games out in the NL wild-card chase with eight games left. They open a five-game series at Washington on Monday night. The Nationals and Brewers are tied for the top spot.

Fielding errors by starting pitcher Vince Velasquez (7-8) and shortstop Jean Segura made the three fifth-inning runs unearned.

''In order for us to win big games we have to take the outs that they give us and we didn't play our best defensive game,'' Phillies manager Gabe Kapler said. ''I don't think there is any way you can spin it.''

Carrasco (6-7) relieved starter Adam Plutko with two on in the fifth and got All-Star catcher J.T. Realmuto to hit into an inning-ending double play. Carrasco, in his ninth appearance since leaving the club in June to treat leukemia, struck out three and allowed one hit in 2 2/3 scoreless innings.

''To come in at that point in the game and get that double play,'' Francona said. ''And then to go two-plus. I mean, that was the hope, but that's a big ask. He did a great job.''

Mercado's 14th home run gave Cleveland the lead. Puig's double and a two-run homer by Franmil Reyes put the game away.

The Indians also received good news before their final home game of the season. Third baseman Jose Ramirez is expected to return Tuesday night in Chicago after missing a month with a broken right hand. He was injured Aug. 24 and had surgery two days later for a broken hamate bone.

Cleveland, which is 63-34 since June 4, is still without Corey Kluber, who broke his right arm after being hit with a line drive May 1 and then strained an oblique muscle. Second baseman Jason Kipnis, who broke his right hand last week, will have surgery Tuesday.

Francisco Lindor and Mike Freeman also drove in runs for Cleveland, which has won six of seven.

Realmuto's RBI double put Philadelphia ahead in the third.

The Indians took advantage of sloppy play in the fifth, which paid off with Mercado's drive into the bleachers in left field on an 0-2 pitch.

Segura couldn't come up with a bare-hand grab of leadoff hitter Greg Allen's grounder. Velasquez fielded Roberto Perez's bunt with his bare hand but dropped the ball, putting two runners on.

FINAL CHANCE

Kapler realizes the Phillies have a difficult road to stay in the playoff chase.

''Certainly we are going to have to win every game,'' he said. ''We understand that is a tall task.''

FINAL COUNT

The Indians drew 1,738,642 fans in 79 home dates, an average of 22,008 per game. Cleveland's attendance last season was 1,926,701 in 80 dates.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Phillies: RHP Juan Nicasio (tendinitis in right rotator cuff) threw batting practice Saturday and could return in the season's final week. He hasn't pitched since Aug. 23.

Indians: LHP Brad Hand played catch before the game. He struck out the side Saturday in his first appearance since Sept. 8 because of a fatigued arm.

UP NEXT

Phillies: RHP Zach Eflin (9-12, 4.00 ERA) will start Monday against Washington LHP Patrick Corbin (13-7, 3.10 ERA).

Indians: RHP Mike Clevinger (12-3, 2.54 ERA) will face LHP Hector Santiago (1-1, 5.65 ERA) when Cleveland plays the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday.

---

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

More from MLB

MLB GAME BULLETS
Philadelphia Phillies at Cleveland Indians
@
  • Terry Francona is 22-11 all-time against the Phillies, the team with which he began his managerial career began in 1997. That's his best record against any NL opponent in 15 seasons since moving over to the AL.
  • Phillies relievers have a 2.96 ERA this month — fourth best in the majors - and a .208 opponent batting average — sixth best. The Philadelphia bullpen had entered September with a 4.67 ERA, which ranked 20th in MLB, and a .268 opponent BA which ranked 27th.
  • With Thursday's 7-0 victory over Detroit, Cleveland reached 90 wins for the fourth consecutive season. The only longer active streak in the majors is the Dodgers with seven in a row, and it's the second longest in Indians history behind a run of six straight 90+ win seasons from 1950-55.
  • If he gets five strikeouts Friday, Shane Bieber will become just the third pitcher in the past 30 years to record 250 strikeouts in a season before turning 25 years old (he turned 24 on May 31); the others were Jose Fernandez in 2016 and Tim Lincecum in 2008.
  • Rhys Hoskins is one home run away from hitting 30 for a second straight season. The only other right-handed Phillies' hitters in the past 40 years to reach 30 homers in back-to-back seasons are Mike Schmidt (1980-87) and Pat Burrell (2007-08).

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      Modal message