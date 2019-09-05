Washington
Nationals Nationals 78-61
2
September 5, 2019 - Final
Stephen Strasburg
vs
Max Fried
Atlanta
Braves Braves 87-54
4
September 5, 2019 - Final
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E
Was
Nationals
 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 2 3 0
Atl
Braves
 2 0 0 0 1 0 0 1 4 6 0
WP
Fried
16-4, 3.86
LP
Strasburg
16-6, 3.50
Home Runs
Robles 1 (17)
Acuna Jr. 1 (37)
WP Fried Atl (16-4)
LP Strasburg Was (16-6)

Fried's dominating performance leads Braves past Nats 4-2

ATLANTA (AP) Max Fried knew his night was about done.

So, with the final pitch of the most dominating performance of his big league career, he unleashed a 96 mph fastball.

''Just leave it all out there,'' Fried said. ''If he got me, he got me.''

No worries. Juan Soto swung and missed.

Strike three.

Fried allowed just one baserunner over seven innings - an infield single in the first - to push the Atlanta Braves a step closer to their second straight NL East title, beating Stephen Strasburg and the Washington Nationals 4-2 in the opener of a four-game series between the division's top teams Thursday night.

''I felt really good,'' Fried said. ''I know how important this series is.''

The only player to reach base against Fried (16-4) was Anthony Rendon, who beat out an infield dribbler with two outs in the first. After that, the left-hander retired the last 19 hitters he faced with nine strikeouts, needing just 90 pitches to breeze past the Nationals.

''He just seemed to have it all,'' said Trea Turner, Washington's leadoff hitter.

After Fried was lifted for a pinch hitter, Shane Green eased through the eighth allowing only a walk. Mark Melancon made things interesting in the ninth, giving up a two-run homer to Victor Robles and a single to Juan Soto that brought the potential tying run to the plate. Howie Kendrick grounded out to end the game, dropping Washington eight games back in the East.

''I gave it everything I had,'' Strasburg said. ''It just wasn't good enough tonight. Sometimes that happens.''

The Braves jumped on Strasburg (16-5) for two runs in the first, sparked by Ronald Acuna Jr.'s leadoff single. He added to the lead with a mammoth homer in the fifth, launching one into the Chop House restaurant for his 37th homer. Right fielder Michael A. Taylor took only a couple of steps before stopping to watch the ball sail into the dinner crowd.

''It's huge,'' Acuna said through a translator. ''We already have a playoff atmosphere that is fun to play in.''

Strasberg turned it another strong outing, giving up just four hits before he was pulled after the sixth. He walked four and struck out seven.

The wild card-leading Nationals likely needed to win at least three of four in SunTrust Park to have any chance to chasing down the Braves and avoid that dreaded wild-card playoff game. Thanks to Fried, the task got even harder.

''That was as good as it gets,'' Braves catcher Brian McCann said. ''He had it all working tonight. Throwing any pitch in any count. Got ahead. Stayed on the attack.''

The Braves jumped on Strasburg right away. Acuna started the first with a single to left-center, snatched second with his 34th stolen base and came home on Ozzie Albies' bloop double down the left-field line. Freddie Freeman extended the lead with a run-scoring single. Strasburg escaped further trouble by striking out Dansby Swanson with Freeman at third.

Strasburg dominated after that - until he fell behind Acuna in the fifth. The youngster received the green light on a 3-0 pitch and got every bit of Strasburg's 94-mph fastball.

McCann added an RBI single in the eighth.

DONALDSON'S D

The Bringer of Rain brought another stellar defensive play.

Braves third baseman Josh Donaldson made a diving grab on Taylor's hard-hit grounder leading off the third and threw on to first from a knee, getting the speedy runner by a half-step.

It's becoming a rather routine play for Donaldson.

''He's been making unbelievable plays for me all year,'' Fried said. ''The defense that he brings, the attitude that he brings, he's a winner.''

TRAINER'S ROOM

Nationals: LHP Roenis Elias had to leave the game in the middle of the eighth after tweaking a hamstring. ''We don't anything definitive yet,'' manager Dave Martinez said. ''It got tight on him. We'll know more tomorrow.'' ... OF Adam Eaton struck out as a pinch-hitter to end the eighth after missing the last two games. He's still recovering from a painful bone bruise, the result of taking a pitch off his right knee last week. ''He's still sore,'' Martinez said. ''It's a brutal area to get hit in. It's going to take some time, but it's getting better.''

Braves: RHP Darren O'Day is finally back in the big leagues and looking to make his first appearance in nearly 15 months. The Braves added O'Day to their expanded roster after he completed a rehab stint in the minors. He last pitched in the majors with the Baltimore Orioles on June 26, 2018, before season-ending hamstring surgery. He was traded to the Braves and expecting to return this season, only to be sidelined for much of the year by a forearm strain.

UP NEXT

Atlanta LH Dallas Keuchel (6-5, 3.72 ERA) will go Friday looking for his fourth straight win, having allowed just three runs over 25 innings in his last four appearances. The Nationals will counter with LH Patrick Corbin (11-6, 3.19), who will be facing the Braves for the third time this season. He picked up a win while surrendering four runs in 11 innings over those two previous appearances.

---

Follow Paul Newberry on Twitter at www.twitter.com/pnewberry1963 His work can be found at https://apnews.com

---

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

More from MLB

MLB GAME BULLETS
Washington Nationals at Atlanta Braves
@
  • The season series between the Braves and Nationals is tied at six wins apiece after Atlanta took two of three in the nation's capital at the end of July. The Nats are 4-2 at Atlanta this season with their starting pitchers posting a 3.48 ERA after going 4-6 with a 5.73 starting pitcher ERA there in 2018.
  • After sweeping two in Toronto, the Braves have pushed their winning streak to six games, and are a major league-best 14-2 since August 17. Atlanta has allowed three runs or less 12 times in its last 16 games, and on the season, it has the NL's second-best record when holding opponents to three or fewer runs at 50-7 (.877) trailing only Washington at 50-5 (.909).
  • Stephen Strasburg won his career-best 16th game Saturday with eight shutout innings against Miami, the second time in three starts he didn't allow a run. Since the start of July, he has made five starts where he has not permitted a run. The only pitcher to have more in that span with a minimum of 50 innings pitched is the Cardinals' Jack Flaherty with six.
  • Max Fried, who will oppose Strasburg, has won his last six decisions and beat the White Sox on Friday for his 15th win of the season. He is the first Braves lefty with 15 wins in a season since Hall of Famer Tom Glavine had 18 victories in 2002.
  • Freddie Freeman is 9-for-22 (.409) with three homers, three doubles, nine RBI and seven runs during the Braves' six-game winning streak. Freeman has been on base an NL-best 243 times as he aims to finish the season leading the NL in times on base for the third time in his career (also in 2014 and 2018).

