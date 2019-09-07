Washington
Nationals Nationals 78-63
4
September 7, 2019 - Final
Austin Voth
vs
Julio Teheran
Atlanta
Braves Braves 89-54
5
September 7, 2019 - Final
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E
Was
Nationals
 0 0 0 0 1 0 1 2 0 4 5 0
Atl
Braves
 1 0 0 1 0 3 0 0 5 6 0
WP
Teheran
10-8, 3.31
LP
Voth
1-1, 4.00
SV
Melancon
(10)
Home Runs
Cabrera 1 (4)
Albies 1 (21)
Donaldson 1 (36)
McCann 1 (11)
Joyce 1 (6)
WP Teheran Atl (10-8)
LP Voth Was (1-1)
S Melancon Atl (10)

Donaldson, Albies homer again, Braves win 9th straight

ATLANTA (AP) Brian McCann helped Houston win the World Series in 2017. He feels the same vibe with the streaking Atlanta Braves.

''I think this series just showed we're a complete team,'' the veteran catcher said. ''We can beat you in any phase of the game. We can beat you with speed. We can beat you with pitching. We can beat you with the long ball late in games. Guys hit No. 1s.''

Josh Donaldson and Ozzie Albies each homered for the second straight day and the Braves set off another celebration with their ninth straight victory, 5-4 over the Washington Nationals on Saturday night.

McCann and Matt Joyce hit back-to-back homers in a three-run sixth inning, helping the NL East leaders to their longest winning streak in five-plus years. Atlanta, 20-4 since Aug. 11, has won 13 in a row at home, most in the major leagues since Cleveland had a 13-game string in 2016.

''This is what you sign up for,'' McCann said. ''This is what you love. You get into September baseball and you're close to the finish line. We've done a great job from day one.''

The Nationals still lead the NL wild-card race despite losing four in a row for the first time since May 19-23. Washington fell 10 games back in the division race.

Albies hit his 21st homer, an opposite-field shot to left into the Washington bullpen, in the first. Donaldson homered for the 36th time, this one a season-long 443-foot shot into the left field seats in the fourth , and the slugger known as the Bringer of Rain grabbed his black umbrella for another wet dugout dance with his teammates.

Donaldson, the 2015 AL MVP, has 28 homers since June 11 to tie Cincinnati's Eugenio Suarez for most in the major leagues over that span.

Julio Teheran (10-8) made his 30th start for the seventh straight season, allowing one run and three hits in five innings. His 219 starts since 2013 are fourth-most in the majors, and no pitcher has made as many starts for a single team during that span.

''We all know that we have a great team, and obviously I wanted to do my job,'' Teheran said. ''To look back now over 30 starts and see consistency I've been having, I'm proud of myself for the work I've been doing.''

Asdrubal Cabrera's 16th homer trimmed the lead to 2-1 in the fifth. McCann answered in the bottom half of the inning with a two-run shot. He and Joyce each took Hunter Strickland deep to right.

Nationals starter Austin Voth (1-1) allowed two runs and three hits in four innings. Washington had the bases loaded with no outs in the seventh, but came away with one run against Darren O'Day and Sean Newcomb. Juan Soto's two-run double cut the lead to 5-4 in the eighth.

''We scratched and clawed,'' Nationals manager Dave Martinez said. ''We had some good at-bats today. We're right there. We're playing good baseball. Just stay in it.''

Mark Melancon faced the minimum in the ninth to earn his ninth straight save for Atlanta. The 16th capacity crowd at SunTrust Park stood and cheered as Melancon faced Matt Adams, the last batter, and threw a called third strike.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Nationals: RF Adam Eaton (right knee) went 0 for 3 in returning to the lineup for the first time since he was hit by a pitch Aug. 28. He had gone 0 for 3 as a pinch-hitter. ... LHP Roenis Elias will return to Washington on Sunday for the team's medical staff to examine his right hamstring strain.

Braves: RF Nick Markakis (left knee) is taking batting practice and will likely play in a couple of sim games next week in Philadelphia. Markakis has missed 39 games since getting hit by a pitch.

GETTING EMOTIONAL

After making his comeback from Tommy John surgery and a career-threatening broken humerus, Nationals RHP Aaron Barrett was consoled by manager Dave Martinez as he wept in the dugout following his first major league appearance in four years. Barrett was visibly crying as Martinez brought him a towel and put his hand on his shoulder. Barrett faced four batters in a scoreless fifth.

WINNING WAYS

The Braves last won nine straight games from June 27-July 5, 2014. ... The home winning streak set a modern-day franchise record and is five off the franchise mark set by the 1897 Boston Beaneaters. ... Atlanta has won five in a row and won nine of 12 against Washington.

UP NEXT

Washington: RHP Max Scherzer (9-5, 2.60 ERA) will make his fourth straight start since returning from back trouble. The three-time Cy Young Award winner has no decision and a 4.66 ERA in his last four outings.

Atlanta: RHP Mike Soroka (11-3, 2.53 ERA) will make his fourth career start against Washington in a matchup of starters with the NL's second- and third-best ERAs.

---

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

More from MLB

MLB GAME BULLETS
Washington Nationals at Atlanta Braves
@
  • The season series between the Braves and Nationals is tied at six wins apiece after Atlanta took two of three in the nation's capital at the end of July. The Nats are 4-2 at Atlanta this season with their starting pitchers posting a 3.48 ERA after going 4-6 with a 5.73 starting pitcher ERA there in 2018.
  • After sweeping two in Toronto, the Braves have pushed their winning streak to six games, and are a major league-best 14-2 since August 17. Atlanta has allowed three runs or less 12 times in its last 16 games, and on the season, it has the NL's second-best record when holding opponents to three or fewer runs at 50-7 (.877) trailing only Washington at 50-5 (.909).
  • Stephen Strasburg won his career-best 16th game Saturday with eight shutout innings against Miami, the second time in three starts he didn't allow a run. Since the start of July, he has made five starts where he has not permitted a run. The only pitcher to have more in that span with a minimum of 50 innings pitched is the Cardinals' Jack Flaherty with six.
  • Max Fried, who will oppose Strasburg, has won his last six decisions and beat the White Sox on Friday for his 15th win of the season. He is the first Braves lefty with 15 wins in a season since Hall of Famer Tom Glavine had 18 victories in 2002.
  • Freddie Freeman is 9-for-22 (.409) with three homers, three doubles, nine RBI and seven runs during the Braves' six-game winning streak. Freeman has been on base an NL-best 243 times as he aims to finish the season leading the NL in times on base for the third time in his career (also in 2014 and 2018).

