Washington
Nationals Nationals 79-63
9
September 8, 2019 - Final
Max Scherzer
vs
Mike Soroka
Atlanta
Braves Braves 89-55
4
September 8, 2019 - Final
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E
Was
Nationals
 2 1 1 0 0 0 4 0 1 9 17 0
Atl
Braves
 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 4 7 0
WP
Scherzer
10-5, 2.56
LP
Soroka
11-4, 2.67
Home Runs
Eaton 1 (13)
Soto 1 (33)
Gomes 2 (9)
Culberson 1 (5)
Joyce 1 (7)
WP Scherzer Was (10-5)
LP Soroka Atl (11-4)

Scherzer, Nats win 9-4, stop Braves' 9-game winning streak

ATLANTA (AP) Nationals ace Max Scherzer felt some relief after helping Washington end a tough four-game series with a win.

''We've been playing pretty well,'' he said. ''We lost three games. To come here and take one and avoid the sweep, that feels good.''

Scherzer won for the first time in two months, Juan Soto homered and Washington beat the Atlanta Braves 9-4 Sunday to stop the NL East leaders' nine-game winning streak, their longest in five years.

Yan Gomes homered twice, and Adam Eaton and Asdrubal Cabrera each had three RBIs to help Washington end a four-game skid. The Nationals are nine games back of the Braves with three weeks left but opened a three-game lead over the Chicago Cubs for the top NL wild card.

''I think we're putting ourselves in a good position,'' Gomes said. ''We came in here and wanted to gain ground on them. It didn't happen. We've got to move on. We've got a whole lot of ballgames left. Obviously, our goal is to play past September.''

Scherzer (10-5) had not gotten a decision in four starts since beating Kansas City on July 6, a span that included nearly a month on the injured list because of a bad back.

The three-time Cy Young Award winner won his eighth straight decision, allowing one run and two hits in six innings with nine strikeouts and two walks. He stranded a pair of runners in scoring position in the fourth by striking out Tyler Flowers.

''My pitch count was up today,'' Scherzer said. ''Twenty, 40, 60, 80 in the first four innings. I was hitting the right spots, just two inches off. That's a tough lineup. They're swinging the bats well.''

Scherzer has a 1.71 ERA in 14 starts since a May 17 loss to the Chicago Cubs. His 2.56 season ERA is second in the NL to Hyun-Jin Ryu's 2.45. Atlanta's Mike Soroka is third at 2.67.

Soroka (11-4) gave up four runs and seven hits in six innings. Atlanta had won its previous 13 home games.

''It was kind of Jekyll and Hyde outing,'' said Soroka, who has allowed five homers in his last two starts. ''I made some really good pitches. I made a couple of bad ones and ended up paying for it.''

Washington, which outhit the Braves 17-7, went ahead when Eaton hit a two-run homer on Soroka's fifth pitch. Gomes homered in the second and Matt Joyce went deep in the bottom half, but Soto made it 4-1 in the third with his 33rd homer, an opposite-field drive to left.

Cabrera, who had four hits, had a two-run double in the seventh as Washington opened an 8-1 lead.

Charlie Culberson homered in the Braves' three-run ninth, stopping an 0-for-26 slide.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Nationals: C Kurt Suzuki still feels tingling in his arm, but MRI results on his right elbow revealed no signs of major damage. He has inflammation and is day to day.

OUT OF HERE

Turner and Washington manager Dave Martinez were ejected by plate umpire Mike Estabrook for arguing balls and strikes in the top of the fifth. Turner thought a low fastball was ball four and flipped his bat as he started to jog toward first. He became incensed when Estabrook called strike three, then turned to face the umpire.

EARLY RETURNS

With 101 RBIs, Soto is the sixth player to reach 100 before his 21st birthday and the first since Alex Rodriguez in 1996. The others are Hall of Famers Mel Ott, Ted Williams, Ty Cobb and Al Kaline.

UP NEXT

Washington: RHP Anibal Sanchez (8-7, 4.11 ERA) starts Tuesday's series opener at AL Central leader Minnesota.

Atlanta: RHP Mike Foltynewicz (5-5, 5.28 ERA) is to start Monday's opener of a four-game series at Philadelphia. He pitched five scoreless innings against Toronto in his last outing and is 7-3 with a 3.14 ERA in 13 starts and one relief appearance against the Phillies.

---

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

More from MLB

MLB GAME BULLETS
Washington Nationals at Atlanta Braves
@
  • The season series between the Braves and Nationals is tied at six wins apiece after Atlanta took two of three in the nation's capital at the end of July. The Nats are 4-2 at Atlanta this season with their starting pitchers posting a 3.48 ERA after going 4-6 with a 5.73 starting pitcher ERA there in 2018.
  • After sweeping two in Toronto, the Braves have pushed their winning streak to six games, and are a major league-best 14-2 since August 17. Atlanta has allowed three runs or less 12 times in its last 16 games, and on the season, it has the NL's second-best record when holding opponents to three or fewer runs at 50-7 (.877) trailing only Washington at 50-5 (.909).
  • Stephen Strasburg won his career-best 16th game Saturday with eight shutout innings against Miami, the second time in three starts he didn't allow a run. Since the start of July, he has made five starts where he has not permitted a run. The only pitcher to have more in that span with a minimum of 50 innings pitched is the Cardinals' Jack Flaherty with six.
  • Max Fried, who will oppose Strasburg, has won his last six decisions and beat the White Sox on Friday for his 15th win of the season. He is the first Braves lefty with 15 wins in a season since Hall of Famer Tom Glavine had 18 victories in 2002.
  • Freddie Freeman is 9-for-22 (.409) with three homers, three doubles, nine RBI and seven runs during the Braves' six-game winning streak. Freeman has been on base an NL-best 243 times as he aims to finish the season leading the NL in times on base for the third time in his career (also in 2014 and 2018).

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      Modal message