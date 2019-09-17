Philadelphia
Phillies Phillies 77-72
5
September 17, 2019 - Final
Vince Velasquez
vs
Dallas Keuchel
Atlanta
Braves Braves 93-59
4
September 17, 2019 - Final
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E
Phi
Phillies
 0 0 0 5 0 0 0 0 0 5 9 0
Atl
Braves
 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 4 8 0
WP
Velasquez
7-7, 4.89
LP
Keuchel
8-6, 3.63
SV
Neris
(27)
Home Runs
Hoskins 1 (29)
Pirela 1 (1)
Hechavarria 1 (7)
Duvall 1 (8)
WP Velasquez Phi (7-7)
LP Keuchel Atl (8-6)
S Neris Phi (27)

Hoskins, Pirela hit 2-run HRs as Phillies stop Braves 5-4

ATLANTA (AP) Rhys Hoskins and the Philadelphia Phillies haven't given up on their NL wild card hopes.

Beating the first-place Atlanta Braves helped the Phillies keep the faith.

Hoskins and Jose Pirela hit two-run homers off Dallas Keuchel in Philadelphia's five-run fourth inning and the Phillies escaped in the ninth to beat Atlanta 5-4 on Tuesday night and prevent the Braves from moving closer to clinching the NL East.

The Phillies trail Milwaukee and the Cubs by four games in the race for the second NL wild card. They began the night five games behind the second wild card.

''I think first and foremost we still have odds, right, and we know that,'' Hoskins said. ''Sure, we know they may be long and we still may have some work to do, but we're still in it.''

Phillies manager Gabe Kapler said he doesn't want his players to focus on the standings.

''We know where we are in the standings,'' Kapler said. ''We know what the numbers say, but it's not what we're paying attention to right now. We're paying attention to fighting for each other down the finish line.''

The Phillies' bullpen almost blew a 5-2 lead.

Adeiny Hechavarria's pinch-hit homer off Jose Alvarez in the eighth cut Philadelphia's lead to two runs. Adam Duvall led off the ninth with a homer off Phillies closer Hector Neris, cutting the lead to one.

Neris walked Ronald Acuna Jr., who stole second and moved to third on Ozzie Albies' groundout to Hoskins at first. Neris walked Freddie Freeman before striking out Josh Donaldson on a called third strike. Neris earned his 27th save when Nick Markakis popped out to end the game.

''It's happened so much here that you expect it,'' Braves manager Brian Snitker said of the ninth-inning comeback attempt. ''They always put themselves in position to win. ... It's a good trait to have.''

The Braves still need a combination of three wins and Washington losses to clinch the division.

Vince Velasquez (7-7) gave up two runs in the first before recovering with four straight scoreless innings for his first career win over the Braves. The right-hander allowed five hits in five innings.

Keuchel's streak of five straight wins ended when he gave up five runs in five innings. Keuchel (8-6) allowed a combined four earned runs in his winning streak but topped that total in the fourth.

The Phillies' big inning began when Braves third baseman Donaldson bobbled Bryce Harper's grounder after cutting in front of shortstop Dansby Swanson in an attempt to field the ball. Hoskins followed Harper's infield hit with his 29th homer to right field.

Pirela's first homer, off the facing of the second deck in left field, drove in Sean Rodriguez, who singled. Cesar Hernandez drove in Scott Kingery, who reached on an infield hit.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Braves: OF Ender Inciarte (right hamstring strain) worked on outfield drills before batting practice but is ''still a ways away'' from game action, according to Snitker. Inciarte has been out since Aug. 17. ... IF Charlie Culberson, already declared out for the season, was placed on the 60-day injured list when the team recalled C John Ryan Murphy from Triple-A Gwinnett. Culberson suffered multiple broken facial bones when he was hit in the face by a pitch from Washington's Fernando Rodney on Saturday. He will not require surgery.

Phillies: OF Corey Dickerson was placed on the 60-day IL with a broken bone in his left foot. Kapler said a follow-up test revealed the fracture after initial X-rays were negative. Dickerson had not played since Sept. 11. RHP Edubray Ramos (right shoulder impingement) was reinstated from the 60-day IL.

BRAVES HOMER RECORD

Hechavarria's homer was the Braves' franchise-record 236th of the season. Duvall's homer pushed the record to 237. Atlanta hit 235 homers in 2003.

KEUCHEL'S REGRET

Keuchel bemoaned his inability to get out of the fourth with no more damage after giving up Hoskins' homer. ''That's what I've been so good at, limiting the damage,'' he said. ''I couldn't do that tonight.''

UP NEXT

Phillies: RHP Zach Eflin (8-12, 4.20) is 0-3 with an 11.57 ERA while lasting only a combined 9 1/3 innings in three starts against Atlanta this season.

Braves: RHP Julio Teheran (10-9, 3.50) will try for his first win of the season against the Phillies. He is 0-2 with an 8.00 ERA in two starts against the Phillies this year.

---

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

More from MLB

MLB GAME BULLETS
Philadelphia Phillies at Atlanta Braves
@
  • The Braves and Phillies meet for the final time in 2019 after having split their first 16 meetings. Atlanta is averaging 6.81 runs against Philadelphia, its most in a season against the franchise in the live-ball era.
  • Josh Donaldson and Ozzie Albies each have 15 RBI against the Phillies this season. They are the first set of Braves teammates to have at least 15 RBI against Philadelphia in a season since 2005, when Andruw Jones and Adam LaRoche each drove in 15.
  • Ronald Acuna Jr. hit his 20th double of the season Saturday, giving him 117 extra-base hits in his career — the most by a Brave in his first two seasons since Hall of Famer Hank Aaron had 119 in 1954 and '55.
  • Bryce Harper, who has six home runs, 10 RBI, 11 runs and 15 walks in 16 games against Atlanta this year, scored his 89th run of the season Saturday. Already with 31 homers, 32 doubles and 95 walks, he is on the verge of becoming just the fourth Phillie — and first since Bobby Abreu in 2004 — to have at least 90 runs, 30 home runs, 30 doubles and 95 walks in a season.
  • Julio Teheran, who is slated to start Wednesday, permitted five runs in four innings in a loss at Philadelphia last Thursday. Since the start of May, he has made 20 starts allowing three runs or less — tied with three other pitchers — including the Phillies' Aaron Nola — for the second-most in the NL. In the four starts he's given up more than three runs since the start of May, Teheran has a 16.20 ERA.

