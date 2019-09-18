Philadelphia
Phillies Phillies 78-72
4
September 18, 2019 - Final
Zach Eflin
vs
Julio Teheran
Atlanta
Braves Braves 93-60
1
September 18, 2019 - Final
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E
Phi
Phillies
 0 0 0 2 0 2 0 0 0 4 4 3
Atl
Braves
 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 5 1
WP
Eflin
9-12, 4.00
LP
Teheran
10-10, 3.55
SV
Neris
(28)
Home Runs
Hernandez 1 (12)
Harper 1 (32)
WP Eflin Phi (9-12)
LP Teheran Atl (10-10)
S Neris Phi (28)

Harper, Eflin power Phillies to 4-1 win over Braves

ATLANTA (AP) Zach Eflin insists the Philadelphia Phillies won't go down without a fight.

''We have the guys in the clubhouse to do it and get there and make a postseason run,'' he said. ''We're looking forward to riding the momentum in these coming days and the next series we have and really do just everything we can to make it.''

Bryce Harper hit a two-run homer, Eflin pitched seven smooth innings and the Phillies won their second straight game over the Atlanta Braves, beating the NL East leaders 4-1 on Wednesday night.

Atlanta has lost three in a row for the first time since July 16-18, but still leads the division by nine games. With nine games left in the regular season, the Braves can clinch their second consecutive NL East title with either two wins, two Washington losses or a combination of one each.

The Phillies, eliminated from the division race, are three games back in the chase for the second wild card and need to pass three teams to make the playoffs.

Harper has more homers (nine) against Braves starter Julio Teheran than any pitcher he's faced. He has gone deep seven times against Atlanta this year, more than any other Braves opponent.

Teheran hit J.T. Realmuto with a pitch in the fourth before Harper took him deep to right-center, the slugger's 32nd homer, for a 2-1 lead. Harper has a .404 average in 47 career at-bats against Teheran.

''Obviously in the past we've had issues and it's been kind of up and down,'' Teheran said. ''It was a mistake and we all know what kind of a good hitter he is.''

Eflin (9-12) gave up just an unearned run and five hits. He had not made it out of the fourth inning in any of his first three starts against Atlanta, allowing 20 runs - 12 earned - with 17 hits and nine walks in 9 1/3 innings.

''That was the toughest, from a mental standpoint, start from a pitcher that we've gotten all season long,'' Phillies manager Gabe Kapler said. ''He just kind of had a resiliency about him in this game that he wasn't going to get beat mentally and just continued to induce groundball after groundball, weak contact throughout the game.''

The Phillies led 4-1 in the sixth after Cesar Hernandez hit his 12th homer off Teheran, and Jean Segura drew a bases-loaded walk from Luke Jackson. Teheran (10-10) allowed three hits and four runs - three earned - in five-plus innings. He has permitted five homers and eight earned runs in his last two starts, both against Philadelphia.

Jose Alvarez faced the minimum in the eighth, and Hector Neris earned his second save of the series and 28th in 34 chances with a perfect ninth.

ERRANT WORK

Poor fielding hurt Philadelphia in the second. Hernandez, the second baseman, made a throwing error for the second straight inning, and Adam Haseley let a liner bounce off his glove in left field, allowing Joyce to reach and advancing Nick Markakis to third. Brian McCann grounded into a fielder's choice for a 1-0 Atlanta lead.

STREAK ENDS

The Braves, who wrapped up a playoff spot last weekend, have lost a multigame series for the first time in their last 16. They were 11-0-4 since July 23-24 and had the majors' longest streak this season without a series loss. Houston went 13 straight from May 4 to June 14.

OPEN LINE

As the regular season winds down, Kapler and general manager Matt Klentak are meeting with players individually to remind them that the team can still make the postseason and to let them voice any concerns.

''This is less what Matt and I are saying to the players and more about giving them an opportunity to share anything on their minds,'' Kapler said.

Kapler and Klentak are calling players into Kapler's office on a daily basis. Veteran outfielder Jay Bruce emerged from a long powwow before Wednesday's game.

''We're just having casual, open, organic discussions,'' Kapler said. ''We're going to talk to as many guys as we can get to, again, with no set schedule.''

UP NEXT

Phillies: RHP Aaron Nola (12-5, 3.62 ERA) has won three of five starts but has a 4.06 ERA against the Braves this year.

Braves: RHP Mike Soroka (12-4, 2.57 ERA) has the third-lowest ERA in the majors, but a 4.82 mark in two starts against Philadelphia this year.

---

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

More from MLB

MLB GAME BULLETS
Philadelphia Phillies at Atlanta Braves
@
  • The Braves and Phillies meet for the final time in 2019 after having split their first 16 meetings. Atlanta is averaging 6.81 runs against Philadelphia, its most in a season against the franchise in the live-ball era.
  • Josh Donaldson and Ozzie Albies each have 15 RBI against the Phillies this season. They are the first set of Braves teammates to have at least 15 RBI against Philadelphia in a season since 2005, when Andruw Jones and Adam LaRoche each drove in 15.
  • Ronald Acuna Jr. hit his 20th double of the season Saturday, giving him 117 extra-base hits in his career — the most by a Brave in his first two seasons since Hall of Famer Hank Aaron had 119 in 1954 and '55.
  • Bryce Harper, who has six home runs, 10 RBI, 11 runs and 15 walks in 16 games against Atlanta this year, scored his 89th run of the season Saturday. Already with 31 homers, 32 doubles and 95 walks, he is on the verge of becoming just the fourth Phillie — and first since Bobby Abreu in 2004 — to have at least 90 runs, 30 home runs, 30 doubles and 95 walks in a season.
  • Julio Teheran, who is slated to start Wednesday, permitted five runs in four innings in a loss at Philadelphia last Thursday. Since the start of May, he has made 20 starts allowing three runs or less — tied with three other pitchers — including the Phillies' Aaron Nola — for the second-most in the NL. In the four starts he's given up more than three runs since the start of May, Teheran has a 16.20 ERA.

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      Modal message