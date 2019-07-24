Philadelphia
Phillies Phillies 54-48
4
July 24, 2019 - Final
Vince Velasquez
vs
Jordan Zimmermann
Detroit
Tigers Tigers 30-68
0
July 24, 2019 - Final
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E
Phi
Phillies
 0 0 0 1 3 0 0 0 0 4 10 0
Det
Tigers
 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 5 1
WP
Velasquez
3-5, 4.46
LP
Zimmermann
0-8, 7.57
Home Runs
Realmuto 1 (12)
Williams 1 (2)
WP Velasquez Phi (3-5)
LP Zimmermann Det (0-8)

Velasquez sharp as Phillies blank Tigers 4-0

DETROIT (AP) The Philadelphia Phillies picked a fine time to rest Bryce Harper.

Vince Velasquez pitched impressively into the sixth inning and the Phillies beat the Detroit Tigers 4-0 Wednesday to finish a quick two-game sweep. Harper sat out, but Philadelphia didn't need much offense.

''This felt kind of like a double win, mainly because we were able to rest Harper,'' Phillies manager Gabe Kapler said. ''Also huge to get J.T. (Realmuto) off his feet.''

Realmuto played first base instead of catcher, and he homered in the fourth inning to open the scoring. Nick Williams also went deep for Philadelphia, which has won five of six heading into a matchup with NL East-leading Atlanta.

''This is definitely a big series coming up,'' catcher Andrew Knapp said. ''We're rolling. We're pretty confident in the way we're playing right now.''

The Phillies won the series opener at Detroit 3-2 in 15 innings in a game that ended early Wednesday, shortly after midnight. The teams returned to the field for an afternoon game, and Velasquez (3-5) outdueled Jordan Zimmermann.

Velasquez allowed four hits and two walks in 5 2/3 innings. He struck out nine.

Zimmermann (0-8) allowed four runs and eight hits in 4 1/3 innings. Detroit is 8-35 since the start of June.

Realmuto opened the scoring in the fourth with a solo shot, his 12th homer of the season. Then Philadelphia added three more runs the following inning.

Williams opened the fifth with a homer, and Cesar Hernandez added an RBI double. Rhys Hoskins hit a run-scoring single to make it 4-0, chasing Zimmermann.

Velasquez was in a jam in the second but struck out Gordon Beckham with the bases loaded to end the inning. He left in the sixth with two on and two out. Ranger Suarez, the first of three Philadelphia relievers, struck out Christin Stewart to end that threat.

''We never really got anything going offensively,'' Detroit manager Ron Gardenhire said. ''Some of that is their pitching - you have to give their guy credit - but we weren't doing anything. Maybe some of it was mental fatigue but we were chasing a lot of balls outside the zone.''

DRY SPELL

Zimmermann has made 13 starts this season. That's the most of any major league pitcher without a victory - with the exception of Tampa Bay's Ryne Stanek, who has made 27 starts as an opener, a role that rarely leads to a victory for the pitcher.

Zimmermann, on the other hand, has simply been ineffective. The game Wednesday increased his ERA to 7.57.

''I thought I was really in command for four innings and then boom, boom, boom, I'm out of the game,'' Zimmermann said. ''The slider to Realmuto was a well-executed pitch, but I didn't get it done in the fifth.''

BREATHER

This was the first game Harper has missed this season. He played in a career-high 159 last year with Washington.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Phillies: Philadelphia put IF-OF Brad Miller on the 10-day injured list with a right hip flexor strain.

Tigers: Detroit put RHP Victor Alcantara on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Sunday, with a right middle finger contusion. ... The Tigers moved C Grayson Greiner (low back strain) to the 60-day IL.

UP NEXT

Phillies: Philadelphia has an off day Thursday before beginning its three-game home series against Atlanta. Jake Arrieta (8-7) is slated to start the opener for the Phillies.

Tigers: Detroit begins a four-game series at Seattle on Thursday night. The Tigers plan to call up Drew VerHagen (1-0) from Triple-A Toledo to make that start. LHP Daniel Stumpf was optioned to Toledo after Wednesday's game.

Follow Noah Trister at https://www.Twitter.com/noahtrister

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

MLB GAME BULLETS
Philadelphia Phillies at Detroit Tigers
@
  • Philadelphia and Detroit meet for their second two-game set after splitting the first two games at Citizens Bank Park. In their 7-3 loss to the Phillies on May 1, the Tigers got at least one hit from every spot in the order but left 11 runners on base, tied for their second-most in any game this season.
  • Despite winning their series finale against Toronto on Sunday, the Tigers enter this series having won just five of their last 31 games. That .161 win percentage is the third-lowest for a single-season 31-game stretch in franchise history.
  • The Phillies' pitching staff didn't give up a home run in their three-game weekend set in Pittsburgh, making it their first series of at least three games without surrendering a longball since June 24-26, 2016, against the Giants.
  • Jordan Zimmermann, scheduled to start Wednesday for the Tigers, is 0-7 with a 7.51 ERA and has given up at least six earned runs in each of his last three starts. His 12 starts to begin the season are the most in franchise history without a win.
  • J.T. Realmuto hit his 20th double of the season over the weekend against the Pirates, becoming the 14th catcher in MLB history to have at least 10 home runs and 20 doubles in five or more consecutive seasons.

