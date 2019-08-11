Kansas City
Royals Royals 43-77
10
August 11, 2019 - Final
Jakob Junis
vs
Daniel Norris
Detroit
Tigers Tigers 35-81
2
August 11, 2019 - Final
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E
KC
Royals
 2 0 2 0 0 0 0 2 4 10 11 0
Det
Tigers
 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 7 1
WP
Junis
8-10, 4.80
LP
Norris
3-10, 4.94
Home Runs
Merrifield 1 (14)
Dozier 2 (22)
Soler 2 (35)
Goodrum 1 (11)
WP Junis KC (8-10)
LP Norris Det (3-10)

Dozier, Soler each homer twice as Royals beat Tigers 10-2

DETROIT (AP) Comerica Park's spacious outfield has frustrated hitters many times over the years.

It hasn't been a big deal for Hunter Dozier and Jorge Soler this season.

Dozier and Jorge Soler each homered twice Sunday, and the Kansas City Royals beat the Detroit Tigers 10-2 for a split of the four-game series between the worst teams in the AL Central.

''They've got the type of power that makes any park look small,'' Royals manager Ned Yost said. ''They are both swinging the bat extremely well right now.''

It was Dozier's third career multihomer game, all of which have come on the current road trip. He hit two against the Twins on Aug. 2, and then duplicated the feat Thursday in the series opener in Detroit.

''I feel really good in the box right now, and I've felt that was for a while,'' he said. ''Today was a good day to hit and we both see the ball well here.''

Soler went deep four times in the final three games of the series. He now has 35 homers, three behind Mike Moustakas' team record of 38.

''Obviously, the record is right there and everyone likes to break records, but I'm not thinking about that,'' he said through an interpreter. ''I'm recognizing pitches as soon as it comes out of the pitcher's hand. That's the key.''

Whit Merrifield led off the game with a home run for the second time in three days. The trio combined for 10 homers in the series.

''I don't think we ever established the inside corner against them, so they were coming to the plate looking for stuff on the outside half,'' Tigers catcher John Hicks said. ''Dozier and Soler are big, strong guys, so if they can get something out there, they will hit it a long way.''

The Royals won their second in a row after losing six of seven. Last-place Detroit fell to 7-23 since the All-Star break.

''It is disappointing to win the first two games of the series and only end up with a split,'' Tigers manager Ron Gardenhire said. ''We just didn't do enough the last two days.''

Jakob Junis (8-10) improved to 7-1 against the Tigers, allowing two runs and six hits in six innings. His seven wins against Detroit in the last three seasons are tied with Corey Kluber for the most in the majors.

''I didn't feel great out there, but I located pitches when I needed them,'' he said. ''They took advantage of some mistakes early, but I was able to keep a lot of runs off the board and let the offense do what they did.''

Daniel Norris (3-10) allowed three homers in three innings, leaving the Tigers down 4-2.

''I didn't have much of anything today,'' he said. ''I had a blister that made me adjust my changeup grip and I never got it to work.''

Merrifield led off with his 14th homer after he opened Friday's 5-2 loss with an inside-the-park homer against Edwin Jackson. Norris retired the next batter, but Dozier hit his third homer of the series into the Royals' bullpen in left-center.

Niko Goodrum made it 2-1 in the bottom of the first with his 11th homer, but Soler responded with a two-run drive in the third for his 34th homer.

Soler finished with three hits and five RBIs. He homered again in the eighth against Drew VerHagen and hit a two-run single in the ninth.

HOMER HEAVEN FOR THE ROYALS

Dozier and Soler each have six home runs at Comerica Park this season, more than any Tiger other than JaCoby Jones (seven). Merrifield has four, one more than Miguel Cabrera.

NO SERIES WIN

With a win on Saturday or Sunday, the Tigers would have won just their third home series of the season. They swept the Royals in three games in April and won two of three from Kansas City in May. They are 9-7 against Kansas City this season and 26-73 against the rest of the major leagues.

UP NEXT

Both teams have Monday off before starting a home series on Tuesday. Matthew Boyd (6-8. 4.16 ERA) will start for Detroit against Yusei Kikuchi (4-8, 5.34 ERA) of the Seattle Mariners, while the Royals will have Glenn Sparkman (3-7, 5.71 ERA) starting against the St. Louis Cardinals.

---

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

More from MLB

MLB GAME BULLETS
Kansas City Royals at Detroit Tigers
@
  • The Royals are 4-2 at home against the Tigers but have lost five of six meetings in Detroit this season. They've lost or split their last three series in Detroit dating back to last season, last winning a series at Comerica from April 20-22, 2018.
  • Kansas City split the first two games of a three-game set in Boston, but the finale was suspended in the top of the 10th inning and will be completed on August 22. Including the suspended game, the Royals are slugging just .360 since July 20, the lowest mark in MLB in that span.
  • Detroit dropped three of four against the White Sox and are an AL-worst 5-21 (.192) since the All-Star Break — only the Pirates (4-21) are worse. The Tigers have not won consecutive games since May 28-31, 2019 - their 57 games without consecutive wins is the third-longest such streak in franchise history, behind a 65-game streak in 2002-2003 and a 60-gamer in 2017-2018.
  • Whit Merrifield has a hit in each of his last six games against Detroit and is batting .335 in 59 career games against the Tigers. That ranks fifth among active players with at least 100 career plate appearances against Detroit.
  • Miguel Cabrera is hitting .357 (15-for-42) over his last 10 games after batting just .205 in his previous 20 games dating back to June 26. The veteran has 27 home runs against the Royals, second-most among active players; only Carlos Santana (30) has more.

