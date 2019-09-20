Chicago
White Sox White Sox 67-86
10
September 20, 2019 - Final
Dylan Cease
vs
Jordan Zimmermann
Detroit
Tigers Tigers 45-108
1
September 20, 2019 - Final
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E
CWS
White Sox
 0 2 2 5 0 0 1 0 0 10 19 0
Det
Tigers
 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 7 3
WP
Cease
4-7, 5.79
LP
Zimmermann
1-12, 6.85
Home Runs
Moncada 1 (24)
Jimenez 1 (29)
WP Cease CWS (4-7)
LP Zimmermann Det (1-12)

Jiménez's slam helps White Sox rout Tigers 10-1

DETROIT (AP) Eloy Jimenez, Yoan Moncada and Tim Anderson are giving Chicago some encouraging glimpses of a better future for the White Sox.

Jimenez hit a grand slam in the fourth inning, and Moncada also went deep as the White Sox breezed to a 10-1 victory over the Detroit Tigers on Friday night. Anderson had two more hits in his pursuit of the American League batting title.

''I hope that any time we go out and play a decent ballgame it's a foreshadow of what we want to be,'' Chicago manager Rick Renteria said. ''That will ultimately be the goal, and we want it to start occurring sooner rather than later.''

Dylan Cease (4-7) allowed a run and five hits in six innings - the first quality start for the White Sox since Sept. 6. Cease struck out eight with two walks.

The White Sox chased Jordan Zimmermann (1-12) in the fourth. The Detroit right-hander allowed several hard-hit balls and received little help from his defense, which made three errors in the first four innings.

''They know what happened. I don't have to run in there and yell at them,'' Tigers manager Ron Gardenhire said. ''We talk to them in the dugout whenever something happens, but I wish we weren't having to do that every night.''

Moncada's two-run homer in the third put the White Sox up 4-0. The Tigers intentionally walked him the following inning to load the bases, and Jimenez followed with a drive to right for the rookie outfielder's 29th home run of the year. That made the score 9-1 and ended Zimmermann's outing.

''It was out of the zone - high fastball,'' Jimenez said. ''When I hit it, I say that it's gone.''

Zimmermann allowed nine runs and 11 hits in 3 2/3 innings.

''Everything I threw up there either got hit hard or found a hole,'' Zimmermann said.

Anderson doubled and singled and raised his league-leading average from .335 to .336. DJ LeMahieu of the New York Yankees is at .328.

Detroit (45-108) is likely to pick first in the draft for the second time in three years. The Tigers have baseball's worst record, and the closest team to them is Baltimore, which won Friday to move 4 1/2 games above Detroit.

Jimenez finished a double shy of the cycle and was certainly aware of that after the game.

''Next question please,'' he said with a smile.

Yolmer Sanchez had four hits for Chicago.

GOOD MATCHUP

Three of Cease's four wins have come against Detroit. He's 3-0 with a 3.38 ERA against the Tigers in this, his debut season.

FINALLY

It's been a tough year for Daniel Palka, who hit 27 home runs for the White Sox as a rookie in 2018 but has bounced back and forth between the majors and minors this season. Palka was 2 for 64 at the plate for Chicago before going 3 for 5 on Friday.

''He's handled it well,'' Renteria said. ''He's kept his nose to the grindstone. Keeps trying to give you as good at-bats as he can.''

TRAINER'S ROOM

White Sox: Chicago put RHP Dylan Covey (right shoulder inflammation) on the injured list, retroactive to Monday.

UP NEXT

White Sox: Ivan Nova (10-12) is slated to start for Chicago in the second game of this series.

Tigers: Tyler Alexander (1-3) takes the mound for Detroit.

---

Follow Noah Trister at https://twitter.com/noahtrister

---

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

More from MLB

MLB GAME BULLETS
Chicago White Sox at Detroit Tigers
@
  • Yoan Moncada and Tim Anderson rank first and second in MLB, respectively, with 30 and 27 hits in the month of September. The duo's 57 hits are 10 more than any other MLB duo this month, with the Tigers' Harold Castro and Victor Reyes combining for 47 hits.
  • The White Sox have 30 hits over their last two games, the team's first two-game span with at least 30 hits since April 26-28. The team's .810 OPS ranks fifth in MLB this month, after ranking 27th in OPS in all months prior to September (.707).
  • The Tigers were swept by the Indians, scoring three combined runs in the three-game series. Tigers' pitchers have a .291 opponent batting average in September, worst in MLB.
  • Miguel Cabrera has scored 38 runs this season, nine fewer than any other of the 117 players with at least 500 plate appearances in 2019. He leads the Tigers with 55 RBI, 21 fewer than any other team leader in MLB (Daniel Vogelbach, Randal Grichuk — 76 apiece).
  • Jose Abreu has hit safely in his last 11 games against the Tigers and is hitting .426 with a 1.151 OPS in those games, and his .426 average is tied for fifth highest by any player against a single opponent in 2019 (minimum 50 PA).

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      Modal message