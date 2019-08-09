Atlanta
Braves Braves 69-49
8
August 9, 2019 - Final
Julio Teheran
vs
Caleb Smith
Miami
Marlins Marlins 43-72
4
August 9, 2019 - Final
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E
Atl
Braves
 1 0 0 0 5 0 0 0 2 8 12 0
Mia
Marlins
 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 3 0 4 9 2
WP
Teheran
7-7, 3.35
LP
Smith
7-6, 3.71
Home Runs
Acuna Jr. 2 (32)
Albies 1 (18)
Castro 1 (11)
WP Teheran Atl (7-7)
LP Smith Mia (7-6)

Julio Teheran goes 7 innings to help Braves beat Marlins 8-4

MIAMI (AP) The way Ronald Acuna Jr. is hitting, Julio Teheran can afford to give up an occasional run.

Acuna hit a pair of two-run homers, and Teheran extended his scoreless streak against Miami this season to 24 innings before allowing a run in the seventh to help the Atlanta Braves win 8-4 Friday.

Acuna homered for the fourth game in a row in the fifth inning, and homered again in the ninth to increase his season total to 32.

''Every time he gets to the plate we're expecting something big,'' Teheran said, ''and I think he knows that.''

Teheran (7-7) pitched seven innings, struck out seven, hit a sacrifice fly and departed with a 6-1 lead. He said he stuck with the same approach he employed in his three previous outings against Miami this year.

''I executed the same plan, and there was no reason to change it,'' he said. ''I've got the confidence that I've been pitching good against them.''

Starlin Castro homered for the Marlins' only run off Teheran this year. The right-hander's ERA is 0.36 versus Miami and 4.02 against the rest of the majors.

''The key to that game is we still haven't been able to figure out Teheran,'' Marlins manager Don Mattingly said. ''He has been the guy that all year long has kept us at bay.''

Teheran isn't the only pitcher dominating the Marlins. The NL East-leading Braves improved to 11-3 this year against last-place Miami, including 7-1 at Marlins Park.

Atlanta's Ozzie Albies went 4 for 5 and hit his 18th homer off Caleb Smith (7-6). The Marlins left-hander allowed 10 hits and six runs, both season highs, in 4 2/3 innings.

''I left some pitches over the plate that were hit kind of hard,'' Smith said.

Castro went 4 for 4 with two RBIs, including a run-scoring single in Miami's three-run eighth.

Mattingly was ejected in the fifth for arguing about a balk, and Smith was gone before the inning ended, too, after the Braves scored five runs, including Acuna's first homer. He has seven in 13 games against Miami this year.

BUZZ BUILDING

The 21-year-old Acuna is batting .298 with an OPS of .912 and 26 stolen bases, which is why he draws comparisons to a young Mike Trout.

''It's absolutely a privilege for me to be compared to players like that,'' the Venezuelan said through a translator. ''It's a motivator. It's great company.''

He switched from Spanish to English to add, ''I just want to play.''

RISING STOCK

Marlins left-hander Wei-Yin Chen pitched three perfect innings with four strikeouts, which lowered his ERA to 6.24. It was 8.21 on July 14.

ROSTER MOVES

Braves: Before the game, they recalled RHP Patrick Weigel from Triple-A Gwinnett. He has never pitched in the majors.

Marlins: They placed RHP Tayron Guerrero (torn nail, right middle finger) on the 10-day injured list and recalled RHP Tyler Kinley from Triple-A New Orleans.

INJURY REPORT

Marlins RHP Drew Steckenrider (elbow), who hasn't pitched since May 6, will undergo arthroscopic surgery and miss the rest of the season. He's expected to be fully healthy for spring training next year.

UP NEXT

Marlins: A crowd of nearly 30,000 is expected for University of Miami night Saturday, with RHP Sandy Alcantara (4-10, 4.50) scheduled to start. In his past six starts, Alcantara is 0-4 with a 7.29 ERA.

Braves: RHP Mike Soroka (10-2, 2.45) is scheduled to start. He has won both starts against Miami this year while allowing one earned run in 15 innings.

More from MLB

MLB GAME BULLETS
Atlanta Braves at Miami Marlins
@
  • The Braves are 10-2 against the Marlins this season, and have won all six meetings in Miami. They also won six straight games in Miami in 2011 and 2015, and haven't had a longer single-season road winning streak over a team since winning seven in a row in Denver over the expansion Rockies in 1993. The Marlins' longest single-season home losing streak to any team is seven to the Phillies in 2009.
  • The Braves' Freddie Freeman is batting .340 with three homers, five doubles, nine RBI and seven runs against the Marlins this season. Since 2016, Freeman has a .358/.452/.642 slash line against the Marlins with 88 hits — the third-most by a batter against a single team in that span.
  • The Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr. hit his 29th homer of the season Wednesday, giving him four home runs in his last six games and 55 in his career. At 21 years and 232 days old, he is the third-youngest to 55 homers behind Mel Ott and Tony Conigliaro.
  • Atlanta enters this one after scoring 12 and 11 runs to take the final two games in its series in Minnesota. The Braves have scored at least 10 runs in an NL-high 15 games, and on three occasions in back-to-back games. They had double-digit scoring efforts in successive games three times in their previous 10 seasons combined.
  • The Marlins are mired in a six-game losing streak, and have allowed at least five runs in all six games — their longest such streak since last August. They haven't had a longer streak of permitting at least five runs in consecutive games since an eight-game stretch in July 2005.

